Amazon Prime Day live: I’ve found the biggest savings on editor-approved products

Now’s the perfect time to start saving ( The Independent )

Deal hunters, Amazon Prime Day 2025 has arrived, and this year it’s bigger than ever. For the first time, the mammoth sale will last four days, ending on Friday 11 July. There are thousands of deals to be found, from TVs, laptops and Apple gear to vacuums and air fryers from Ninja, plus big savings on beauty, mattresses and Amazon’s own devices.

I’ve been covering Prime Day for close to a decade, so I know how to spot a bargain. I’ve tested, reviewed and tracked the price histories of hundreds of products, from tech to appliances, so when I say a deal’s worth grabbing, I mean it. As always, the sale is exclusive to Prime members (£8.99 per month, Amazon.co.uk), and you can currently get a free trial.

Many of the biggest brands are slashing prices. As ever, The Independent’s senior shopping writer Daisy Lester and I will be liveblogging the whole thing, curating the best offers as they drop and flagging anything worth your time (and binning the rest). From the latest live deals this Prime Day to lightning deal alerts, stick with us for real-time updates throughout all four days of Prime Day.