If you suffer from muscle soreness or back pain, a percussive massager could be just the solution.

Designed to provide targeted pressure that can help relieve sore muscles, whether from improper posture or a gruelling workout, these gadgets have skyrocketed in popularity in recent months.

Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2021 live blog for the latest updates

But, while their ability to work wonders at treating knots and sprains is well known, massage guns are notoriously expensive, with many setting customers back hundreds of pounds.

Luckily, Amazon has come to the rescue with an impressive deal as part of its Prime Day sale.

The Milcea massage gun, which has a 4.7-star rating, has been reduced by 48 per cent from £79.99 to £41.75, meaning you can now treat aches and pains at home for a fraction of the usual price. Read on to find out more about the top-rated tool.

Read more:

For all the latest best buys and product reviews, sign up to the free IndyBest newsletter for updates delivered straight to your inbox. To find out more click here.

Our IndyBest team handpicks every deal we feature. We may earn some commission from the links in this article, but our selections have been made independently and without bias. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Milcea massage gun: Was £79.99, now £41.75, Amazon.co.uk

Milcea massage gun: Was £79.99, now £41.75, Amazon.co.uk (Amazon)

From muscle rehabilitation to post-workout recovery and tackling knots after a long, stressful day, this deep-tissue massager has received hundreds of positive reviews for its ability to help you recover.

With 30 intensity levels as well as eight different massage heads, it targets problem areas such as the neck, back, arms, legs and more, all while – the brand claims – making no more noise than an electric toothbrush. It also has up to eight hours of battery life, so you can pop it in your gym bag.

With an overall rating of 4.7 stars, buyers reviewing the Milcea massage gun on Amazon have been singing its praises, with one person writing: “Wow, these things really live up to the hype. I’ve had back aches due to working from home and nothing helped. Within a few days of using the massage gun it has reduced significantly.”

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on tech, gadgets and more, try the links below:

Read more on Amazon Prime Day 2021

Best Prime Day home appliance deals – Enjoy savings across big-name brands such as Shark, Dyson, Nespresso and Philips

Best Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals – Calling all gamers: snap up big discounts on the popular console and bundles

Best Prime Day fashion and clothing deals – With prices slashed on dresses, jeans and more, it’s time to get your re-entry outfit planned

Best Prime Day kids’ toys deals – Find discounts on toys, gadgets and board games for kids of all ages

Best Prime Day TV deals – Update your at-home cinema experience without paying full price with our featured deals

Best Prime Day gaming deals – Looking for a new console, or after a new controller or game? Here are the best deals for gamers

Best Prime Day laptop deals – Take advantage of big discounts on MacBooks, Microsoft Surface laptops and more

Best Prime Day Amazon device deals – Here we list big savings on Amazon’s cutting-edge smart home tech

Best Prime Day Apple deals – With rarely seen savings on the brand’s products, it’s the perfect time to invest in new tech

Best Prime Day alcohol deals – All the boozy savings you need to know about on spirits, wine and beer

Best Amazon Prime Day deals – Read our IndyBest guide to all the best Prime Day 2021 deals

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.