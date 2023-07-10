Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Deals have been dropping for more than a week but the main Amazon Prime Day event has finally arrived. It’s time to limber up your fingers to search down some huge savings in the online giant’s annual sale.

One of the best times of the year to bag a bargain, this year’s shopping event is bursting with deals on everything from laptops and TVs to Apple products, air fryers and beauty. If you’re planning any home improvements or DIY, it’s the ideal time to fill up your toolbox with cordless drills, sanders, cutting tools and more, without blowing your budget.

It pays to act quickly if you want to save. Kicking off today (11 July) and running until midnight on Wednesday 12 July, you’ve got just two days to shop the deals. To help, IndyBest’s team of seasoned shoppers will be handpicking the very best deals both in our dedicated guides and on our live blog, so you can stay up to date with the latest flash deals around the clock.

So, whether you’re after a powerful cordless drill, a saw that can cut through wood and bricks with ease or a sander to smooth, polish and clean surfaces, find the best power tools below.

Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 power tools deals

Karcher K7 premium smart control: Was £629.99, now £433.49, Amazon.co.uk

(Karcher)

This IndyBest-approved pressure washer has been reduced by more than 30 per cent. It has 180 bar pressure and connects to an app so you can take on every challenge in no time at all. Featuring in our round-up of the best pressure washers, our tester described the K7 as “one of those ‘they’ve thought of everything’ products, from the fact that the casing has been designed to store and transport multiple accessories, saving you multiple trips back to the garage, to the control you have over the entire machine (and your clean) from the handle of the gun.”

Buy now

Bosch home and garden cordless screwdriver: Was £68, now £45.66, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Enjoy more than 40 per cent off this cordless screwdriver from Bosch, which boasts a compact design, so it’s small and easy to use. With a soft grip to allow comfortable handling, it also features an illuminated window to easily allow the user to select the required screw bit needed for the desired task. A high performance item, its easy select function allows the user to change between the 12 integrated bits with just the push of the button – and it’s durable, claiming to last up to 90 screws with one fully charged battery.

Buy now

Bosch high pressure washer universal aquatak 135: Was £209, now £119.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Bosch)

Whether you need to clean garden furniture or freshen up an entire patio, this pressure washer from IndyBest-rated brand Bosch promises to help you manage all your cleaning needs quickly and effortlessly. The 135-bar washer comes with a powerful 1,900W motor and an innovative three-in-one nozzle that combines a fan jet, rotary jet and point jet, enabling you to pick the right jet style for the job in hand. Its design means it’s easy to store and transport, too, with a carry and pull-out handle, wheels that make it easy to manoeuvre, and adjustable height. While we haven’t tested this exact model, the 125-bar version featured in our round-up of the best pressure washers, with our tester saying: “This is a great machine if you really need to keep the peace with everyone else on your street, as it’s the quietest machine we tested, but still has just enough power to deliver pressure levels that can get a range of jobs done.”

Buy now

Gtech cordless hedge trimmer HT50: Was £199.99, now £139.99, Amazon.co.uk

( G Tech)

Keep your hedges neat with this Gtech cordless trimmer that has 60 minutes of runtime, meaning you can move freely around your garden without worrying about messy petrol or cables. Running off a high torque 18V motor, the trimmer features in our round-up of the best hedge trimmers, with our tester praising its lightweight design. “Gtech has done an excellent job of keeping the weight down on this battery-powered machine, which tips the scales at just 2.94kg with the battery on board,” our reviewer said. It also features a 144cm pole length, which means you can extend the tool for hard-to-reach hedge tops.

Buy now

Yard Force 40V cordless lawnmower: Was £269.99, now £166.19, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Take the hassle out of cutting your grass with this cordless lawnmower that has 38 per cent off in the Prime Day sale. The tool features a powerful 40V Lithium-Ion 2.5Ah battery and a single lever height adjustment with seven cutting positions which, the brand says, helps to ensure an ideal cut. Getting rid of your cuttings is easy too, as the mower comes fitted with a 40l, hybrid grass collection bag with full level indicator.

Buy now

Einhell 4350490 TE-RO 1255 E power router: Was £109.95, now £54.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The necessary tool for woodworking, this power router features a router trimmer, precise variable milling depth plunge router and an electric handheld router tool – and you can get it for 50 per cent less in the early Amazon Prime Day deals. It includes a 6mm and 8mm collet, as well as an integrated dust extraction adaptor, and this router also has electronic speed control and a spindle lock to facilitate a simple cutter change.

Buy now

Bosch cordless hedge trimmer: Was £161, now £94.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If your garden is looking a little overgrown look no further than this hedge trimmer from Bosch, which is currently reduced by 41 per cent. The cordless system and lightweight design (it weighs 2.5 kg) mean hedges can be trimmed comfortably and without the annoyance of tangled cables. The multi-position front handle makes light work of tough-to-reach spots. Although we haven’t tested this exact model, Bosch was chosen as the best buy in our round-up of the best hedge trimmers, so you can rest assured that you’re buying from a quality brand.

Buy now

Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Prime Day deals?

Yes, only Amazon Prime members can access the Amazon Prime Day discounts.

However, if you’re not yet a member, you don’t need to pay anything right now. Sign up for a 30-day free trial and then cancel your membership if Prime isn’t right for you.

If you’re a frequent shopper on Amazon, a membership could save you money in the long term. An Amazon Prime membership costs £8.99 a month, and unlocks free deliveries, access to Prime Video and other bonuses not available to regular shoppers. Signing up is easy, just pop over to the Amazon Prime sign-up page and enter your details.

