Get your shopping lists at the ready – Amazon Prime Day has officially landed. Returning yet again for another two-day deals bonanza, the sale has already seen swathes of prices slashes across coffee machines, cordless vacuum cleaners, Apple products and much more.

Prime Day is big news when it comes to household appliances savings, and with fans being one of the hottest tickets for this time of year, the 48-hour shopping event (which will end tomorrow, 12 July) poses the perfect opportunity to bag one for less.

Of course, scouring the sale for hours in search of the very best deals as they drop isn’t always possible, but here at Indybest, it’s one of the things we do best, so you can expect us to be on hand throughout, updating our Prime Day shopping guides with the crème de la crème of savings.

We’ve also rounded up some of the best deals on electric toothbrushes, air conditioners, tech products and other big-ticket items, while the sale also has smaller everyday products such as household essentials, beauty products and more covered, which makes it a great time to stock up.

Keep reading to find the best Amazon Prime Day discounts on fans the IndyBest team has spotted so far.

Best Amazon Prime Day fan deals

Russell Hobbs 4in USB desk fan: Was £12.99, now £6.99, Amazon.co.uk

If you’re struggling to cope in the heat, you’ll be pleased to see that this Russell Hobbs fan is currently reduced by 46 per cent. While we’ve not yet tested this model, it looks compact, lightweight and easy to use, so it’s sure to become your best work buddy. The fan is USB-powered and has also been designed to be quiet for minimal disturbance when you need to concentrate.

Honeywell quiet set tower fan: Was £79.99, now £47.99, Amazon.co.uk

With five speed levels, this oscillating tower fan looks like a surefire way to keep cool this summer. Better still, the remote control means that you don’t even need to get up to turn it off and on. While it is a corded device, there’s a handle for easy manoeuvring.

Benpen portable neck fan: Was £23.99, now £6.99, Amazon.co.uk

The ultimate accessory for those on the go this summer, this neck fan from Benpen fits easily around your neck to blow cool air on you. The perfect fan for those opting for a long walk in the heat or stuck on public transport, this neck fan is rechargeable and has three modes, so you can cool yourself down at a low, mid and high speed. The brand claims the fan will work for three to 11 hours after charging fully, so there’s no chance of breaking out in a sweat with this device on your neck. Designed to emulate headphones, it’s the most stylish way we’ve seen to stay cool.

Futura 16in pedestal fan: Was £89.99, now £59.99, Amazon.co.uk

This standing fan is a little bigger and chunkier than others on this list, but that also means it can take on larger spaces. It comes with remote control and the timer function lets you turn on the fan for anywhere between one and 18 hours. There are three-speed settings and the fan can run at only 50W, which according to Amazon means it should only cost less than 1p per hour based on standards UK energy tariffs, making the current 33 per cent discount seem even more appealing.

Russell Hobbs 8in high velocity desk fan: Was £29.99, now £13.99, Amazon.co.uk

Reduced to less than half the original price, this desk fan from Russell Hobbs is lightweight and compact so as not to intrude into your workspace. It has two speed settings, so you can choose between high power or a low breeze to keep you cool and comfortable at home. Easy to set up, there’s also an adjustable tilt to ensure the fan cools you in the most optimal fashion – and you can leave it freestanding or mount it to a wall, too.

Zanussi 13in mini tower fan: Was £22.99, now £10.79, Amazon.co.uk

This corded table fan from Zanussi is portable, powerful and, thanks to a slimline design, the perfect addition to any desk or bedside table. Whether you’re using this 13in tower fan to keep cool as you work or sleep, there are three-speed settings to choose from, as well as 70-degree oscillation – ideal for cooling in multiple directions and for even distribution within a room. Enjoy 53 per cent off this device this Prime Day.

Do you need an Amazon Prime Day subscription for Prime Day?

Yes, you will need to be signed up to Amazon Prime in order to access the Prime Day deals. It’s very easy to do this and only requires you to put in your details to the Amazon Prime page, after which a subscription will cost £8.99 a month.

An Amazon Prime subscription will provide benefits that go beyond access to the Prime Day sale though such as free shipping and early access to the retailer’s lightning deals. If you’re not set on the idea of an account just yet, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial instead which you can cancel at any time.

