Listen up savvy shoppers – we’ve just spied a deal on Sony’s noise cancelling wireless headphones that’s worth tuning in for this Amazon Prime Day.

As one of the biggest shopping events of the year – second only to Black Friday – the sale spectacular is a well-known treasure trove when it comes to tech deals. Whether you’re looking to save big on an iPad, FitBit or a big ol’ OLED telly, now is the time to make your move.

Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblog

Ears were already pricked up when Amazon dropped the price of Apple’s AirPod pros by a whopping £179, so audophiles will be pleased to know that there’s yet another stellar saving to be had – Sony’s WH-1000XM4 noise cancelling wireless headphones are now on sale for £141 less too.

Not just any old pair of cans, we crowned these the best wireless headphones in our edit, before the newer WH-1000XM5’s took their place a few of months ago, so it’s safe to say you (and your ears) are in good hands here.

In our in-depth review, we spoke highly of the “class-leading” headphones: “It’s rare to experience a pair of wireless headphones with this level of audio subtlety and technical prowess” our reviewer said. But for more information on the discount, you’ll have to keep reading.

Read more:

Sony WH-1000XM4 noise cancelling wireless headphones: Were £350, now £209, Amazon.co.uk

(Sony)

From voice assistant to hands-free calls, these headphones have plenty of handy features. Owing to the speak-to-chat function you can even turn down the volume by speaking aloud, or alternatively, placing your hand on the earphone. Changing track should be simple too, with just a tap or swipe on the cup, rather than fiddling around with controls on your phone.

They should also survive up to 30 hours on one charge (with noise cancellation on) and, when reviewing them, our tester was impressed by their full, high quality sound and sophisticated noise cancellation. “The audio quality on offer is top of the tree, with barely a foot put wrong,” they said.

Touted as comfortable enough you might forget you were wearing them, our tester described the cups as “snug but never too tight, providing even tension on both sides and a good level of physical, or passive, noise cancellation without resorting to an uncomfortable clamping.”

We appreciate that these are still pretty pricey for a pair of headphones. But, with a 40 per cent discount – that equates to £141 saved – there’s really no time like the present to invest.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on tech, gadgets and more, try the links below:

Read more on Amazon Prime Day 2022

Your ultimate guide to Amazon Prime Day 2022 – For all the very best deals, across Apple AirPods to Simba mattresses, this is your one stop shop guide

The best home and kitchen Prime Day deals – We’re seeing huge savings across big-name brands such as Shark, Dyson, Nespresso and Philips

Your ultimate guide to tech Prime Day offers – Our experts share insight into the gadgets to shop, from tablets to headphones

The top gaming discounts to shop this Amazon Prime Day – Any gaming heads will want to bookmark this guide, where we detail the best deals to shop

Best Amazon device deals this Prime Day – The tech giant is offering huge discounts on its own-brand devices, and we’ve got all the best deals rounded up

Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch offers – Following the release of the latest Switch OLED late last year, we share the top deals for this year’s sales event

The Prime Day Apple deals to know – Whether you’re in the market for a MacBook or a shiny new iPad, read our guide for all the details

The fitness deals to snap up this Prime Day – From New Balance trainers to Sweaty Betty gym leggings, update your sports wardrobe for less

Best alcohol deals to shop this Amazon Prime Day – Whether you’re a vodka lover or whisky fanatic, we’re seeing some serious price cuts in the booze department

The top laptop discounts for Prime Day 2022 – We’ve spotted some unmissable savings on Dell, Lenovo, Surface and more

The best Amazon Prime Day TV deals – The shopping bonanza is the perfect time to snap up a seriously discounted 4K or OLED telly