Hold onto your hats, Amazon Prime Day has arrived, and the online giant is currently taking big bites out of the cost of the most sought-after Apple products.

Amazon is slicing the price of AirPods, iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watches and iPhones by sizeable amounts as part of its Prime Big Deal Days sale, as it’s officially called. The event started yesterday (Tuesday 10 October) and you have until 23:59pm tonight (Wednesday 11 October) to bag a bargain.

While you have to be a Prime member to take advantage of the discounts, the two-day sale is your chance to save money on everything from tech, including Amazon devices, TVs and laptops to appliances such as vacuum cleaners and coffee machines.

We’ll be here round the clock, finding the best discounts throughout the whole of the Prime Day 2023 event. Buckle in, because we’ve got all the best pre-Black Friday Apple discounts for you to peruse.

The best Apple Amazon Prime Day deals 2023

Best Prime Day deals on iPads

Apple iPad pro, 6th generation, 2022: Was £1,249, now £1,184.98, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This iPad pro 6th generation boasts a 12.9in screen with liquid retina XDR display and also features pro motion, true tone and p3 wide colour to boost the display experience. The device comes complete with a wide camera, ultra-wide front camera, ultra-wide back camera and a LiDAR scanner for immersive AR purposes. While it’s only 5 per cent off in price, Apple products don’t go on sale that often so if you’re in the market for a new iPad, this could be a great time to scoop up a saving.

Buy now

Apple iPad, 9th generation, 2021: Was £369, now £317.49, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Reduced by 15 per cent, Apple’s 2021 iPad is one of the cheapest models you can buy. The ninth-generation tablet boasts a 10.2in screen and full-sounding stereo speakers. Compatible with the Apple pencil and smart keyboard, the iPad is complete with a back camera and front camera, for extra versatility.

Buy now

Best Prime Day deals on Macbooks

Apple MacBook air M2 13.6in, 2022: Was £1,149, now £1,059, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Save almost £100 on last year’s MacBook Air with the M2 chip, ahead of Amazon Prime Day. “The new MacBook air shines because of its superb light weight, bright display, its great keyboard and fast performance, and its sheer drop-dead glorious design,” our writer said in their review. “The M2 processor is noticeably faster than the already barnstorming M1 and the battery life remains outstanding.”

Buy now

Apple 2023 MacBook Air laptop with M2 chip: Was £1,399, now £1,279, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Grab the newly released 15in MacBook Air with more than £100 off. Features a 15in screen, 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, this laptop caught the attention of The Independent’s technology critic, who, in his review, said the device is “more than fast enough for most needs” and it handles “all tasks effortlessly and silently”. If storage is an issue for you, there’s also £100 off the 512GB option (was £1,599, now £1,479, Amazon.co.uk).

Buy now

Best Prime Day deals on Apple Watches

Apple Watch Ultra: Was £699, now £669, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

Amazon has slashed the price of the original premium smartwatch, to coincide with the new Apple Watch Ultra 2 launching. Featuring double the battery life of other Apple Watches and a bigger screen, it was the first to be available in only titanium and with cellular connectivity. Now, you can save on the price at Amazon. “The display is fantastic, offering outstanding brightness and exceptional readability, thanks to the size and flatness of the screen. It’s called the Ultra because it does more than previous models – from crash detection to depth monitoring to having a design that works with thick gloves underwater, for instance,” our tech critic said in their review.

Buy now

Best Prime Day deals on headphones and earphones

Beats solo3 wireless on-ear headphones: Was £199.95, now £139.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The Beats solo3 headphones house the Apple W1 chip while boasting all-important wireless connectivity. The battery life will see you through 40 hours of playback, and three hours of playback after just five minutes on charge. Reduced to under £140 in the October Prime Day sale, they’re adjustable and sport cushioned ear cups. And, if the black colourway doesn’t really appeal, Amazon’s discount also applies to punchy red and rose gold colourways.

Buy now

Beats fit pro true wireless noise cancelling earbuds: Was £219.99, now £168.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

While there are no Apple AirPod deals currently, we did spot that these Beats (a brand owned by Apple) earbuds have been reduced in the Prime Day sale. The flexible yet secure earbuds have two listening modes: active noise cancelling and transparency mode. They’re sweat and water-resistant (IPX4 rated), so they’re the ideal partner for running. In our Beats fit pro review, our tester noted: “We weren’t afraid of these falling out of our ears on runs, even when a gust of wind caught us by surprise. That’s totally different to the AirPods pro, which have us holding them in when we’re being battered by the elements.”

Buy now

Best Prime Day deals on Airtags

Apple Airtag four pack: Was £119, now £99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Apple’s AirTag is an incredibly convenient coin-sized tracker that lets you use your iPhone or iPad to accurately locate your keys, wallet, luggage, or anything else that tends to go missing, either by making it ring out or by following a helpful directional arrow on your phone screen. We’ve highlighted the four pack here, but there’s a 17 per cent discount on the two pack, three pack and single AirTags too.

Buy now

Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Prime Day Apple deals?

Billed as a Prime member-exclusive sale, you will need to be subscribed to Amazon Prime to take part in the Prime Big Deal Days sale.

An Amazon Prime membership costs £8.99 a month or £95 for a year. To sign up, head to the Amazon Prime landing page and enter your details.

Savvy shoppers who don’t have a Prime subscription yet will want to sign up for a 30-day free trial. Anyone who hasn’t been a Prime member in the past 12 months is eligible for the free trial. Once you’re all done shopping (or the Prime Big Deal Days sale is over), just cancel your membership and you won’t be charged.

