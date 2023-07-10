Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It’s official, the Amazon Prime Day sale is landing tomorrow.The exciting annual sales extravaganza startson Tuesday 11 July and finishing at 11.59pm on Wednesday 12 July, which means there’s very little between us and a wave of deals on everything from home appliances to household essentials, technology and more.

Here at IndyBest, we’re pretty much experts on all things Amazon Prime Day. Covering the latest product comings and goings, price cuts, delivery times, stock levels and more, we make it our priority to update you on the seasonal sale.

But before we jump into this season’s sales bonanza, we’ve curated some handy product guides, so you can be prepared. Turning our attention to tech, laptops, Apple products, mattresses, air con and more, if you’re looking to save on these big-ticket items, be sure to bookmark some of these pages.

Fans will be one of the most coveted items of the summer so to help you bag a bargain, we’ll be sharing some of the very best deals on the cooling appliances as they drop on the retailer’s website, and even better, you can already shop for early savings.

Keep reading below for everything we know so far, from how to bag a bargain on a fail-safe fan to which brands are already in the bargain bucket.

Best early Prime Day fan deals

Beldray EH3351 portable air cooler: Was £33.99, now £24.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This fan cools air, emits scent through diffusion pads and gives off a soft red or blue light. Reduced by 26 per cent, it can be used around the house, as you can easily pick up and carry the 1kg unit. The light fuction has three different brightness settings to brighten up a room or allow you to slowly wind down and relax before bed.

Dr. Prepare tower fan: Was £42.99, now £33.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This tower fan is currently sliced in price by 21 per cent, and it comes complete with 100-degree oscillation. The 13.7cm x 13.7cm x 32.5cm corded electric fan has three speed options, while three timer picks mean you can set it for two-hour, four-hour and eight-hour intervals. It produces less than 60db of noise and is designed to be placed on surfaces such as tables and desks.

Honeywell turboforce power fan: Was £29.99, now £24, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

While a fiver may not seem like much, it’s actually a 20 per cent saving on this bad boy. The fan is small and can easily be carried from one room to another, making it the perfect option for both bedrooms and home offices. The compact design means it can fit on desks, table tops and nightstands and it features three speed settings and a 90-degree oscillating head.

Futura 16in pedestal fan: Was £89.99, now £59.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This standing fan is a little bigger and chunkier than others on this list, but that also means it can take on larger spaces. It comes with remote control and the timer function lets you turn on the fan for anywhere between one and 18 hours. There’s three speed settings and the fan can run at only 50W, which according to Amazon means it should only cost less than 1p per hour based on standards UK energy tariffs, making the current 33 per cent discount seem even more appealing.

1ABOVE tower fan: Was £39.99, now £29.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Save 25 per cent on this tower fan just in time for summer. The 20cm x 20cm x 81.5cm fan is tall enough to stand on the floor and provide widespread left-to-right oscillation. It has three speed settings and, according to Amazon, only uses 45W of power.

NinetinGel neck fan: Was £24.98, now £17.98, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Looking for a wearable option? This rechargeable neck fan is currently reduced by 28 per cent. It’s made from silicone, has three speed options and can be adjusted using the power button. There are 60 turbine blades within the fan, so it doesn’t have wings. Enjoy a cooling breeze on the go. To recharge it, simply plug the neck fan into a USB port.

Voxon desk fan: Was £39.99, now £29.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

There’s a tenner off this handy desk fan, to keep you cool at work. The 5.3cm x 11.6cm x 10.2cm portable fan has a head with 90-degree tilt, three speed settings and it can be mounted on the wall. While we haven’t tried it, according to Amazon, the energy-efficient fan only consumes 0.7kW of electricity during a day’s use.

VonHaus tower fan 40in: Was £69.99, now £59.99, Amazon.co.uk

(VonHaus)

A similar tower fan launched by VonHaus landed the top spot in our round-up of the best fans – so this saving of 14 per cent could be well worth a look. This model features three fan speeds and can oscillate 80 degrees for a far-reaching breeze. What’s more, these settings can be changed using the remote control that comes included.

When will Prime Day deals on fans begin?

Amazon has announced this year’s Amazon Prime Day will take place on 11-12 July, with the sale coming to a close at 11.59pm on the second day.

This Amazon Prime Day will be the online retailer’s eighth since starting the event in 2015. While Amazon brought us the Prime Early Access Sale in October last year, and the Amazon Spring Sale a few months ago, both pale in comparison to the size of this super sale event.

Do you need an Amazon Prime account to access the deals?

Yes, you’ll need an Amazon Prime account to take part in the two-day sale. While Amazon’s most recent sales event – the Amazon Spring Sale – was opened up to everyone, Amazon’s flagship Prime Day sale is exclusive to Prime members.

Savvy shoppers who don’t have a Prime subscription yet will want to sign up for a 30-day free trial, just hold off on activating it until we know the official dates – lest your trial runs out before the sales start to kick off. Otherwise, an Amazon Prime membership costs £8.99 a month or £95 for a year, and it’s simple to sign up by following the instructions on the Amazon Prime landing page.

Fan deals to expect this year

Unsurprisingly, it’s the big brands we’re hoping to see in the Amazon Prime Day sale this year – Dyson, Swan, Vonhaus and more – and we don’t think we’ll be disappointed. Although we can’t yet say for certain which types of fans will feature, a little look at last year should give us some clues.

The Swan SFA12620BLN blue retro 12in desk fan fell in price from £54.99 to £29.99 (Amazon.co.uk), displaying quite an impressive discount. And the Pro Breeze oscillating tower fan also fell by almost 50 per cent (£99.99, Amazon.co.uk), showing there are some real savings to be had.

How to keep up to date with the best Prime Day offers

Our experts are on hand to cover everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day across the IndyBest site, so be sure to check in regularly for all the latest updates. If you’re after a specific product, be sure to bookmark the dedicated product pages, including tech, laptops, Apple products, mattresses, air con and, of course, fans.

To go one step further in your savvy saving mission, you can also add the products you’ve truly set your heart on to your Amazon wish list, so you can access it quickly and keep track of any price changes. Just look out for the retailer sneakily shifting the RRP, making it look like you’re getting a better deal than you actually are.

