We’re now in the last 12 hours of Amazon Prime Day, and there’s still time to bag a bargain on everything from household essentials and home appliances to laptops, coffee machines, tech and Amazon devices.

This exciting event has so far served up a wide selection of deals, with Olaplex shampoo at its lowest ever price on Amazon; nearly £70 off a Ninja air fryer, a 70 per cent saving on an Oral-B electric toothbrush and the fifth-generation Echo dot speaker being reduced by a whopping 60 per cent.

As always, we’re here to help you navigate the sale and get the best value for money. So, we’re keeping an eye out for IndyBest tried and tested buys being reduced, because our expert team has already given those goodies the shopping seal of approval.

Speaking of which, we were excited to spot a sizeable 45 per cent discount on a trending skincare buy that has appeared across social media as well as having been put through its paces by our testers. COSRX advanced snail 96 mucin power essence has been sliced in price by almost a tenner, and it’s a sought-after beauty purchase right now.

When we sampled this Korean skincare buy in an Instagram reel, our reviewer noted how “dewy” and “glowy” his skin looked after use. Keep reading for everything we know about this Prime Day deal.

COSRX advanced snail 96 mucin power essence: Was £21.99, now £12.09, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This moisturising snail essence currently comes with a decent 45 per cent discount, so this is an ideal time to try a TikTok-trending skincare buy. In a review of the Korean snail essence shared on IndyBest’s Instagram account, our reviewer said although the serum “looks quite thick and sticky,” it’s actually “quite lightweight on skin.” The essence is designed to be applied to damp skin and can be layered underneath other products.

As the name suggests, the main ingredient is snail mucin, which can help minimise breakouts, soothe irritation, and provide intense moisture to help promote elasticity. Our tester said he was “impressed” after using the product, as the initial results showed “glowy” and “dewy” skin. Whether you’re a skincare aficionado or keen follower of social media skincare trends, Prime Day is the perfect opportunity to add this snail essence to your line-up, as you can save nearly £10 right now.

