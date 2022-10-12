Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

For the first time, Amazon has launched a second Prime Day offering of the year. Officially called the Prime Early Access Sale, it’s a great opportunity to snap up a discount across tech, laptops, TVs, household essentials and more.

There’s already been a few deals that are too good to miss, with big savings to be had on Nintendo Switch consoles, noise-cancelling headphones and Amazon fire sticks just to name a few. So, when it comes to sprucing up our kitchen appliances, we’re ready to jump on the best discounts we can find.

Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblog

One particular area of interest is air fryers – a useful kitchen appliance, if you’re hoping to fry up a storm without the need for oil.

It’s also much more energy efficient than a conventional oven, making it a great alternative for midweek meal preps.

There are a few air fryers currently on offer during the Early Access Sale, such as the £96 saving on a Tefal air fryer, but we’ve also managed to spot a discount on one of Philips’s own air frying solutions. Here’s everything you need to know about the deal.

Philips essential air fryer: Was £199.99, now £149.78, Amazon.co.uk

An energy-efficient way to rustle up healthier meals in half the time, air fryers are more popular than ever owing to the cost of living crisis. And this Philips model is now reduced by 25 per cent in the Early Access Sale.

With a capacity of 6.2l, it’s a great model for larger families while its seven presets allows for everything from roasting, boiling and baking to steaming and reheating. The nifty appliance claims to fry food with up to 90 per cent less fat and if you download the NutriU app, you’ll have access to plenty of healthy and tasty recipe inspiration.

