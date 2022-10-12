Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Philips essential air fryer is great for large families – and it’s 25% off in Amazon’s Early Access Sale

Cook with up to 90 per cent less fat, according to the manufacturer

Jasper Pickering
Wednesday 12 October 2022 13:41
<p>It’s great for larger families and has seven presets </p>

It’s great for larger families and has seven presets

(iStock/The Independent)

For the first time, Amazon has launched a second Prime Day offering of the year. Officially called the Prime Early Access Sale, it’s a great opportunity to snap up a discount across tech, laptops, TVs, household essentials and more.

There’s already been a few deals that are too good to miss, with big savings to be had on Nintendo Switch consoles, noise-cancelling headphones and Amazon fire sticks just to name a few. So, when it comes to sprucing up our kitchen appliances, we’re ready to jump on the best discounts we can find.

Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblog

One particular area of interest is air fryers – a useful kitchen appliance, if you’re hoping to fry up a storm without the need for oil.

It’s also much more energy efficient than a conventional oven, making it a great alternative for midweek meal preps.

There are a few air fryers currently on offer during the Early Access Sale, such as the £96 saving on a Tefal air fryer, but we’ve also managed to spot a discount on one of Philips’s own air frying solutions. Here’s everything you need to know about the deal.

Read more:

Philips essential air fryer: Was £199.99, now £149.78, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

An energy-efficient way to rustle up healthier meals in half the time, air fryers are more popular than ever owing to the cost of living crisis. And this Philips model is now reduced by 25 per cent in the Early Access Sale.

With a capacity of 6.2l, it’s a great model for larger families while its seven presets allows for everything from roasting, boiling and baking to steaming and reheating. The nifty appliance claims to fry food with up to 90 per cent less fat and if you download the NutriU app, you’ll have access to plenty of healthy and tasty recipe inspiration.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on AirPods, iPhones and more, try the links below:

Read more on the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale:

Your complete guide to Amazon Prime Day 2 – For all the very best deals, from the Apple Watch 7 to Simba mattresses and the Instant Pot

The best home and kitchen Prime Early Access deals – We’re seeing some top savings on brands such as Bosch, Russell Hobbs, Shark and Ninja

Top tech in the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale – These are the best gadgets to shop, whether you’re looking for a new tablet or headphones

October Prime Day laptop deals – We’ve rounded up the best savings on top brands, including Dell, Lenovo and Microsoft Surface

Need to stock up on home essentials? The Amazon Prime Day sale has discounts on everything from dishwasher tablets to dog food and bin liners

The Prime Early Access Sale TV deals to know: Amazon is offering some top savings on OLED and QLED screens

Amazon devices deals: The Early Access Sale is the perfect time to snap up savings on the Echo Dot, Ring doorbell, Kindle and more

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in