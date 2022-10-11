Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is finally here, and along with a healthy helping of tech, home appliances, Apple and (of course) Amazon devices to be found on sale, we’ve also spotted a few deals on one of our favourite consoles – the Nintendo Switch.

The Nintendo Switch OLED is the best version of the console yet and while bundles were few and far between in the last Prime Day sale, we’ve spotted an excellent deal on one of our top titles.

This deal includes one of 2022’s best games, namely Pokémon Legends Arceus, which was released in January this year before Scarlet and Violet are scheduled to release this November.

‘Pokémon Legends Arceus’ with Nintendo Switch OLED: Was £359.98, now £299, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you’re hoping to pick up a copy of Pokémon Legends Arceus along with the best version of the Switch to date, Amazon is offering a deal that will save shoppers a hefty £60 during the Prime Early Access Sale.

In our round-up of the best Nintendo Switch titles to play in 2022, we said; “Legends: Arceus feels like a necessary departure for the series and with any luck, Game Freak has taken its positive reception to heart and will maintain its stride with the release of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, which releases later this year.”

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest home appliance discounts, and more offers, try the links below:

Want to find more deals? Read our full guide on the best tech deals during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale

Read more:

Your complete guide to Amazon Prime Day 2 – For all the very best deals, from the Apple Watch 7 to Simba mattresses and the Instant Pot

The best home and kitchen Prime Early Access deals– We’re seeing some top savings on brands such as Bosch, Russell Hobbs, Shark and Ninja

Top tech in the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale– These are the best gadgets to shop, whether you’re looking for a new tablet or headphones

October Prime Day laptop deals – We’ve rounded up the best savings on top brands, including Dell, Lenovo and Microsoft Surface

Amazon Prime Early Access Apple deals – Our experts have found some top savings on the Apple iPhone 13, the Apple Watch SE and more

Need to stock up on home essentials? The Amazon Prime Day sale has discounts on everything from dishwasher tablets to dog food and bin liners

The Prime Early Access Sale TV deals to know: Amazon is offering some top savings on OLED and QLED screens

Amazon devices deals: The Early Access Sale is the perfect time to snap up savings on the Echo Dot, Ring doorbell, Kindle and more