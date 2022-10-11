Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Save over £60 on a Nintendo Switch OLED bundle in the Amazon Prime Early Access sale

Looking to upgrade your handheld? We’ve got the deal for you

Jasper Pickering
Tuesday 11 October 2022 06:49
<p>One of our favourite Switch games just got a lot cheaper </p>

One of our favourite Switch games just got a lot cheaper

(iStock/The Independent)

The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is finally here, and along with a healthy helping of tech, home appliances, Apple and (of course) Amazon devices to be found on sale, we’ve also spotted a few deals on one of our favourite consoles – the Nintendo Switch.

The Nintendo Switch OLED is the best version of the console yet and while bundles were few and far between in the last Prime Day sale, we’ve spotted an excellent deal on one of our top titles.

This deal includes one of 2022’s best games, namely Pokémon Legends Arceus, which was released in January this year before Scarlet and Violet are scheduled to release this November.

‘Pokémon Legends Arceus’ with Nintendo Switch OLED: Was £359.98, now £299, Amazon.co.uk 

(Amazon)

If you’re hoping to pick up a copy of Pokémon Legends Arceus along with the best version of the Switch to date, Amazon is offering a deal that will save shoppers a hefty £60 during the Prime Early Access Sale.

In our round-up of the best Nintendo Switch titles to play in 2022, we said; “Legends: Arceus feels like a necessary departure for the series and with any luck, Game Freak has taken its positive reception to heart and will maintain its stride with the release of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, which releases later this year.”

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest home appliance discounts, and more offers, try the links below:

Want to find more deals? Read our full guide on the best tech deals during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale

Read more:

Your complete guide to Amazon Prime Day 2 – For all the very best deals, from the Apple Watch 7 to Simba mattresses and the Instant Pot

The best home and kitchen Prime Early Access deals– We’re seeing some top savings on brands such as Bosch, Russell Hobbs, Shark and Ninja

Top tech in the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale– These are the best gadgets to shop, whether you’re looking for a new tablet or headphones

October Prime Day laptop deals – We’ve rounded up the best savings on top brands, including Dell, Lenovo and Microsoft Surface

Amazon Prime Early Access Apple deals – Our experts have found some top savings on the Apple iPhone 13, the Apple Watch SE and more

Need to stock up on home essentials? The Amazon Prime Day sale has discounts on everything from dishwasher tablets to dog food and bin liners

The Prime Early Access Sale TV deals to know: Amazon is offering some top savings on OLED and QLED screens

Amazon devices deals: The Early Access Sale is the perfect time to snap up savings on the Echo Dot, Ring doorbell, Kindle and more

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in