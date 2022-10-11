The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Save over £60 on a Nintendo Switch OLED bundle in the Amazon Prime Early Access sale
Looking to upgrade your handheld? We’ve got the deal for you
The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is finally here, and along with a healthy helping of tech, home appliances, Apple and (of course) Amazon devices to be found on sale, we’ve also spotted a few deals on one of our favourite consoles – the Nintendo Switch.
The Nintendo Switch OLED is the best version of the console yet and while bundles were few and far between in the last Prime Day sale, we’ve spotted an excellent deal on one of our top titles.
This deal includes one of 2022’s best games, namely Pokémon Legends Arceus, which was released in January this year before Scarlet and Violet are scheduled to release this November.
‘Pokémon Legends Arceus’ with Nintendo Switch OLED: Was £359.98, now £299, Amazon.co.uk
If you’re hoping to pick up a copy of Pokémon Legends Arceus along with the best version of the Switch to date, Amazon is offering a deal that will save shoppers a hefty £60 during the Prime Early Access Sale.
In our round-up of the best Nintendo Switch titles to play in 2022, we said; “Legends: Arceus feels like a necessary departure for the series and with any luck, Game Freak has taken its positive reception to heart and will maintain its stride with the release of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, which releases later this year.”
Voucher codes
For the latest home appliance discounts, and more offers, try the links below:
Want to find more deals? Read our full guide on the best tech deals during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale
Read more:
Your complete guide to Amazon Prime Day 2 – For all the very best deals, from the Apple Watch 7 to Simba mattresses and the Instant Pot
The best home and kitchen Prime Early Access deals– We’re seeing some top savings on brands such as Bosch, Russell Hobbs, Shark and Ninja
Top tech in the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale– These are the best gadgets to shop, whether you’re looking for a new tablet or headphones
October Prime Day laptop deals – We’ve rounded up the best savings on top brands, including Dell, Lenovo and Microsoft Surface
Amazon Prime Early Access Apple deals – Our experts have found some top savings on the Apple iPhone 13, the Apple Watch SE and more
Need to stock up on home essentials? The Amazon Prime Day sale has discounts on everything from dishwasher tablets to dog food and bin liners
The Prime Early Access Sale TV deals to know: Amazon is offering some top savings on OLED and QLED screens
Amazon devices deals: The Early Access Sale is the perfect time to snap up savings on the Echo Dot, Ring doorbell, Kindle and more
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.