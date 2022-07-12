Even the best of us can go a little wild on Amazon Prime Day – the discounts can feel too good to miss out on, after all.

But, while we’ve learnt our lesson one time too many – we say, spying a once used popcorn machine in our kitchen cupboard – it’s the everyday essentials we really want to champion during the 48-hour flash sale.

TVs, laptops, coffee machines, vacuum cleaners and more have all been given a huge price cut, and there’s no buyer’s remorse when you’re sitting down to 4K viewing each night, or whipping up dirt off the floor in record speed.

A kettle was maybe one of the last things on our list to spy. So, we welcome this stainless steel Philips model with open arms thanks to a huge 42 per cent saving.

Whether yours is on the blink, full of stubborn limescale, or you’re simply after a newer, more modern-looking model, keep reading on for why this option is our bargain buy of choice.

Read more:

Philips electric kettle: Was £54.99, now £31.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon.co.uk)

The first thing to note about this kettle is its design. It’s clear, meaning you can see the water bubbling up, while the stainless steel top and bottom make it incredibly sleek, so if you’re after a modern-looking appliance, then we think we’ve found it.

We haven’t yet tested this model but did include the brand’s eco-conscious design in our best kettle round-up, so have no qualms when it comes to the quality of Philips’ designs.

At 1.7l it is slightly larger than other models, usually sitting at around 1.5l, making it perfect for families, house-shares or those who drink back-to-back brews with little breathing space – when it comes to winter, we’ll be joining you.

And it handily illustrates just how much water you need per mug on the side, so you never have to worry about over or underfilling.

Fast to boil, easy to clean with a micro-mesh filter, and a handy sensor that turns the kettle off when it’s fully boiled, we’re struggling to see any cons to this now cost-cutting model. Add to basket, we will.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on home appliances, try the links below:

Read more on Amazon Prime Day 2022

Your ultimate guide to Amazon Prime Day 2022 – For all the very best deals, across Apple AirPods to Simba mattresses, this is your one stop shop guide

Your ultimate guide to tech Prime Day offers – Our experts share insight into the gadgets to shop, from tablets to headphones

The top gaming discounts to shop this Amazon Prime Day – Any gaming heads will want to bookmark this guide, where we detail the best deals to shop

Best Amazon device deals this Prime Day – The tech giant is offering huge discounts on its own-brand devices, and we’ve got all the best deals rounded up

Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch offers – Following the release of the latest Switch OLED late last year, we share the top deals for this year’s sales event

The Prime Day Apple deals to know – Whether you’re in the market for a MacBook or a shiny new iPad, read our guide for all the details

The fitness deals to snap up this Prime Day– From New Balance trainers to Sweaty Betty gym leggings, update your sports wardrobe for less

Best alcohol deals to shop this Amazon Prime Day – Whether you’re a vodka lover or whisky fanatic, we’re seeing some serious price cuts in the booze department

The top laptop discounts for Prime Day 2022 – We’ve spotted some unmissable savings on Dell, Lenovo, Surface and more

The best Amazon Prime Day TV deals – The shopping bonanza is the perfect time to snap up a seriously discounted 4K or OLED telly