The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
The Denon DHT-S216 soundbar has over £71 off this Amazon Prime Day
Up your home cinema game with a brand new sound system
Amazon Prime Day is finally here and with just hours left to shop deals during one of the biggest sales events in the calendar, there’s still plenty of top deals to be found.
There are discounts on everything from TVs, laptops and smart watches to the latest phones, tablets, and earbuds. And we know from experience that Amazon doesn’t disappoint on day two either – case in point, we’ve just spotted a deal on one of our favourite budget soundbars.
Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblog
It’s not just gadgets that are discounted on Amazon Prime Day, though. We’ve found head-turning deals on homeware, fitness equipment, games consoles and alcohol from leading brands, too. So if you’re still on the fence about what to buy, we’re here to lend a helping hand.
As we do every year, our team of IndyBest experts filter through all the best deals to make sure you’re getting the best value for your hard-earned money. Whether you’re shopping for a new telly or a pair of headphones, we’re here to spot a good discount on a laptop from a mile off, and sniff out those offers that look too good to be true. To find out more about a deal on one of our favourite budget soundbars then keep reading below.
Read more:
Denon DHT-S216 soundbar: Was £199, now £127.29, Amazon.co.uk
If you’re looking to give your living room a more cinematic sound, then Denon has a soundbar that’s worth a look – especially with this 36 per cent saving. It even comes with a ‘dialogue enhancer’ to improve dialogue intelligibility on films and TV shows with complex sound mixing.
In our round-up of best budget soundbars, our tester said of the DHT-S216: “The soundbar itself is compact enough while providing a cultured higher register that complements the bass particularly well. It’s impressive that Denon has managed to fit all this in for such a low price.”
Voucher codes
For the latest discounts on home appliances, try the links below:
Read more on Amazon Prime Day 2022
Your ultimate guide to Amazon Prime Day 2022 – For all the very best deals, across Apple AirPods to Simba mattresses, this is your one stop shop guide
Your ultimate guide to tech Prime Day offers – Our experts share insight into the gadgets to shop, from tablets to headphones
The top gaming discounts to shop this Amazon Prime Day – Any gaming heads will want to bookmark this guide, where we detail the best deals to shop
Best Amazon device deals this Prime Day – The tech giant is offering huge discounts on its own-brand devices, and we’ve got all the best deals rounded up
Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch offers – Following the release of the latest Switch OLED late last year, we share the top deals for this year’s sales event
The Prime Day Apple deals to know – Whether you’re in the market for a MacBook or a shiny new iPad, read our guide for all the details
The fitness deals to snap up this Prime Day– From New Balance trainers to Sweaty Betty gym leggings, update your sports wardrobe for less
Best alcohol deals to shop this Amazon Prime Day – Whether you’re a vodka lover or whisky fanatic, we’re seeing some serious price cuts in the booze department
The top laptop discounts for Prime Day 2022 – We’ve spotted some unmissable savings on Dell, Lenovo, Surface and more
The best Amazon Prime Day TV deals – The shopping bonanza is the perfect time to snap up a seriously discounted 4K or OLED telly
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.