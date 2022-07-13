Amazon Prime Day is finally here and with just hours left to shop deals during one of the biggest sales events in the calendar, there’s still plenty of top deals to be found.

There are discounts on everything from TVs, laptops and smart watches to the latest phones, tablets, and earbuds. And we know from experience that Amazon doesn’t disappoint on day two either – case in point, we’ve just spotted a deal on one of our favourite budget soundbars.

It’s not just gadgets that are discounted on Amazon Prime Day, though. We’ve found head-turning deals on homeware, fitness equipment, games consoles and alcohol from leading brands, too. So if you’re still on the fence about what to buy, we’re here to lend a helping hand.

As we do every year, our team of IndyBest experts filter through all the best deals to make sure you’re getting the best value for your hard-earned money. Whether you’re shopping for a new telly or a pair of headphones, we’re here to spot a good discount on a laptop from a mile off, and sniff out those offers that look too good to be true. To find out more about a deal on one of our favourite budget soundbars then keep reading below.

Denon DHT-S216 soundbar: Was £199, now £127.29, Amazon.co.uk

(Denon)

If you’re looking to give your living room a more cinematic sound, then Denon has a soundbar that’s worth a look – especially with this 36 per cent saving. It even comes with a ‘dialogue enhancer’ to improve dialogue intelligibility on films and TV shows with complex sound mixing.

In our round-up of best budget soundbars, our tester said of the DHT-S216: “The soundbar itself is compact enough while providing a cultured higher register that complements the bass particularly well. It’s impressive that Denon has managed to fit all this in for such a low price.”

Buy now

