We’re in the homestretch of Amazon Prime Day’s big sale bonanza, and while we’ve already spotted some of our favourite deals on TVs, laptops and smart watches, we’re still on the lookout for some big bargains.

Tech is a huge category for the big sales event, and now there’s an excellent deal on a pair of our favourite noise-cancelling earbuds from Bose. We’ve already spotted a pair of Bose cans on sale, but if you’re looking for a more discreet pair of headphones, these come with a decent 44 per cent off.

Gadgets aren’t all that’s discounted on Amazon Prime Day, though. We’ve found head-turning deals on homeware, fitness equipment, games consoles and alcohol from leading brands, too.

As we do every year, our team of IndyBest experts is on hand to filter through the deal-chaff and bring you the bargain-wheat. Whether you’re shopping for a new telly or a pair of headphones, we’re here to spot a good discount on a laptop from a mile off, and sniff out those offers that look too good to be true, saving you time and those hard-earned pounds.

Bose QuietComfort noise cancelling earbuds: Were £249.95, now £139, Amazon.co.uk

Our reviewer raved about the audio of these little beauties: ‘rich, lively and full of detail’ (Amazon)

Bose is well known for its exceptional noise-cancelling tech, and that’s no different with its earbuds, which are now available with a 44 per cent discount. They’re small, discreet and come with three separate sets of earbud tips, so you can make them as comfortable as possible.

In our round-up of the best wireless earbuds you can buy, our tester was very impressed, saying: “Bose noise cancelling is very detailed, with 10 settings to choose from, which you can adjust on the smartphone app, or set three favourite levels to use directly on the earbuds.” They also concluded: “The audio is outstanding: rich, lively and full of detail, they’re arguably the best on test.”

