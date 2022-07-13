The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Bose Quietcomfort earbuds are 44 per cent off for Prime Day – and they’re some of the best we’ve ever tested
The noise cancelling in-ears have a saving of more than £110
We’re in the homestretch of Amazon Prime Day’s big sale bonanza, and while we’ve already spotted some of our favourite deals on TVs, laptops and smart watches, we’re still on the lookout for some big bargains.
Tech is a huge category for the big sales event, and now there’s an excellent deal on a pair of our favourite noise-cancelling earbuds from Bose. We’ve already spotted a pair of Bose cans on sale, but if you’re looking for a more discreet pair of headphones, these come with a decent 44 per cent off.
Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblog
Gadgets aren’t all that’s discounted on Amazon Prime Day, though. We’ve found head-turning deals on homeware, fitness equipment, games consoles and alcohol from leading brands, too.
As we do every year, our team of IndyBest experts is on hand to filter through the deal-chaff and bring you the bargain-wheat. Whether you’re shopping for a new telly or a pair of headphones, we’re here to spot a good discount on a laptop from a mile off, and sniff out those offers that look too good to be true, saving you time and those hard-earned pounds.
Read more:
Bose QuietComfort noise cancelling earbuds: Were £249.95, now £139, Amazon.co.uk
Bose is well known for its exceptional noise-cancelling tech, and that’s no different with its earbuds, which are now available with a 44 per cent discount. They’re small, discreet and come with three separate sets of earbud tips, so you can make them as comfortable as possible.
In our round-up of the best wireless earbuds you can buy, our tester was very impressed, saying: “Bose noise cancelling is very detailed, with 10 settings to choose from, which you can adjust on the smartphone app, or set three favourite levels to use directly on the earbuds.” They also concluded: “The audio is outstanding: rich, lively and full of detail, they’re arguably the best on test.”
Voucher codes
For the latest discounts on toys and activities, try the links below:
Read more on Amazon Prime Day 2022
Your ultimate guide to Amazon Prime Day 2022 – For all the very best deals, across Apple AirPods to Simba mattresses, this is your one stop shop guide
The best home and kitchen Prime Day deals – We’re seeing huge savings across big-name brands such as Shark, Dyson, Nespresso and Philips
Your ultimate guide to tech Prime Day offers – Our experts share insight into the gadgets to shop, from tablets to headphones
The top gaming discounts to shop this Amazon Prime Day – Any gaming heads will want to bookmark this guide, where we detail the best deals to shop
Best Amazon device deals this Prime Day – The tech giant is offering huge discounts on its own-brand devices, and we’ve got all the best deals rounded up
Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch offers – Following the release of the latest Switch OLED late last year, we share the top deals for this year’s sales event
The Prime Day Apple deals to know – Whether you’re in the market for a MacBook or a shiny new iPad, read our guide for all the details
The fitness deals to snap up this Prime Day – From New Balance trainers to Sweaty Betty gym leggings, update your sports wardrobe for less
Best alcohol deals to shop this Amazon Prime Day – Whether you’re a vodka lover or whisky fanatic, we’re seeing some serious price cuts in the booze department
The top laptop discounts for Prime Day 2022 – We’ve spotted some unmissable savings on Dell, Lenovo, Surface and more
The best Amazon Prime Day TV deals – The shopping bonanza is the perfect time to snap up a seriously discounted 4K or OLED telly
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.