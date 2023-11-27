Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again – the Black Friday shopping weekend is a great time to pick up luxurious brands for less. Now, with discounts on Aesop in Cult Beauty’s Black Friday sale, it’s the perfect incentive to make an indulgent purchase.

Aesop is just one of many beauty brands with reduced prices that remain live for Cyber Monday, with online retailer Cult Beauty slashing price tags sitewide. Customers can now enjoy 25 per cent off all things Aesop – from its famous hand washes and balms to its deodorants and perfumes.

While Aesop isn’t an entirely organic or natural brand, it does focus on the benefits plant-based products can have on the skin, incorporating them into many of its science-based formulas.

Making fail-safe gifts, as we settle more comfortably into the festive season, the botanical brand is known for adding an air of luxury to our bathrooms (and homes, in general). Now, a decent 25 per cent saving makes the purchases even more worthwhile.

If you’re a huge fan of Aesop but have been waiting in the wings for the right discount, we’ve narrowed down our favouite Cyber Monday Aesop deals to shop from Cult Beauty right now.

Aesop geranium leaf body cleanser and balm duet: Was £99, now £74.25, Cultbeauty.co.uk

(Cult Beauty)

If you’re a fan of Aesop’s geranium leaf blend, you’ll be glad to know the cleanser and balm set is also on sale at Cult Beauty. Kickstart your morning with this invigorating scent and cleanse your hands and body, without drying out your skin. Add the moisturiser afterwards to soothe and protect your skin throughout the day, with the geranium leaf and citrus extract working to nourish and the nut oil extracts aiming to soften and hydrate.

Buy now

Aesop resurrection aromatique hand balm: Was £25, now £18.75, Cultbeauty.co.uk

(Cult Beauty)

An iconic product from Aesop, this classic hand lotion melts effortlessly into your skin – leaving your hands feeling supple but not at all greasy. With an indulgent scent of mandarin oil, rosemary leaf and cedarwood, the moisturiser works to soften rough skin, cuticles and nails. Despite being aimed at use on hands, it can, in fact, be used all over the body.

Buy now

Aesop resurrection hand cleanser and balm duet: Was £95, now £71.25, Cultbeauty.co.uk

(Cult Beauty)

If you’re looking to give your bathroom a little upgrade, nothing adds an aura of luxury like this hand wash and balm duo. The hand cleanser boasts antibacterial properties of mandarin and rosemary, while the lavendar ensures skin is left feeling soothed and hydratd – and not at all dry. The hand lotion acts as an essential second step to soften the skin after cleansing, creating the perfect double act.

Buy now

Aesop deodorant: Was £25, now £18.75, Cultbeauty.co.uk

(Cult Beauty)

If you’ve always been tempted by natural deodorants, this one from Aesop is sure to turn your head. The zinc ricinoleate inside aims to kill any bacteria living in your armpits that cause body odour. Formulated with lemongrass, tea tree, coriander, witch hazel, clove, thyme and vetiver root, this combination of powerful plants are naturally anti-microbial – and there’s no nasty aluminium that’s going to cause your skin harm, either.

Buy now

Aesop Marrakech intense eau de parfum: Was £110, now £82.50, Cultbeauty.co.uk

(Cult Beauty)

While perhaps lesser known for its fragrances, Aesop creates captivating scents, and this one was developed in collaboration with Frech perfumer Barnabé Fillion. The Marrakech intense eau de parfum is a bold scent, thanks to a blend of spices, wood and heady florals – an homage to the buzz of the bazaar.

Buy now

Want more discounted beauty buys? We’ve got our eye on the Cult Beauty Black Friday sale