Black Friday 2022 is very nearly here. The shopping bonanza sees all your favourite retailers, including Amazon, Argos, and John Lewis & Partners, slash their prices on big-ticket items across everything from tech, gaming and laptops to mattresses and home appliances.

One of the biggest purveyors of kitchen appliances and other gadgets, Currys also offers regular discounts throughout November, and we’ve spotted an excellent deal on one of the season’s must-have devices: the air fryer.

Air fryers are substantially much cheaper to run than other conventional cooking methods, being able to cook food for as little as 17p per day. What’s more, it’s also a healthier way of prepping your favourite fried food, as it uses much less oil.

Air fryers are certainly handy appliances but they can take up a good chunk of your precious kitchen counter space. That’s why we’re thrilled to see Tefal’s compact solution offered at a reasonable discount.

To find out how to shop the deal on a compact air fryer, keep reading below.

Tefal easy fry compact air fryer: Was £89.99, now £59.99, Currys.co.uk

(Currys)

Tefal is one of the most trusted brands when it comes to air fryers, and its easy fry compact has now been reduced by £30, making it more affordable than ever before.

While it doesn’t boast feature parity with the brand’s genius range, this model does have dial control to cook food between 80C to 200C, as well as a timer for up to 30 minutes of cooking.

It’s also significantly smaller than larger models, with a food capacity of 0.6kg in its washable basket, so it’s ideal for those looking to fire up smaller portions, or if you’re just looking to use it to cook side dishes to accompany larger meals.

Buy now

