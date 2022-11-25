Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

From beauty tools to perfume to must-have make-up brands, Boots is taking Black Friday seriously.

The high-street beauty retailer is offering competitive discounts and deals on big-name brands, including Fenty, Dr. Jart+, Estée Lauder and No7. And if you’re looking to upgrade your hair dryer or your electric toothbrush, tools by BaByliss, Remington and Oral B are particularly good value right now.

Of course, Boots is not the only retailer hosting an epic Black Friday sale – the likes of Amazon, Currys and John Lewis & Partners are also slashing their prices across everything from TVs, laptops and gaming to home appliances, tech and mattresses.

But, unsurprisingly, beauty is also a huge category during the shopping bonanza, and Boots really is one of the best places to shop for great deals.

The retailer is calling this year’s Black Friday event its biggest sale ever, so scroll on for all of the best deals you can currently shop, and get ready for the Christmas party season, knowing you have all the beauty products you need to look your best. Some of the smaller make-up and skincare items also make great gifts!

Best Boots Black Friday deals in 2022

Oral-B iO4 black electric toothbrush designed by Braun: Was £240, now £85, Boots.com

(Boots)

At a huge saving of £155, this Oral-B electric toothbrush is a great item to grab this Black Friday. Whether it’s for yourself or a loved one, the dentist-inspired round brush head with micro-vibrating bristles promises to give you a professional clean feel at home.

Plus, the smart pressure sensor and gum guard helps prevent you from brushing too hard, too softly or for too long, to better protect your teeth and gums.

Buy now

Liz Earle smooth and glow face and body ritual: Was £87.50, now £42, Boots.com

(Boots)

As an exclusive for Boots, this Liz Earle set includes everything you need to achieve cleansed and glowing skin this season.

Inside this set is Liz Earle’s iconic hot cloth cleanser, instant boost skin tonic, cleanse and polish body gentle mitt cleanser, a skin replenishing body balm, two cotton cloths and a gentle exfoliating mitt.

At a saving of £45.50, this is a brilliant deal this Black Friday.

Buy now

Urban Decay naked ultraviolet eyeshadow palette: Was £46, now £23, Boots.com

(Boots)

If you love Urban Decay, listen up. Packed with 12 purple and peachy neutrals, this dreamy-looking palette houses a combination of metallic and matte hues that are touted as being super pigmented while reflecting the light for a shimmery finish. Complete with a mirror and brush inside, and said to be super blendable, the eyeshadow set is now discounted by £23 and well worth getting your mitts on while you can.

Buy now

Cloud Nine hair curler the curling wand: Was £139, now £104.25, Boots.com

(Boots)

If you’re keen to master defined curls, this 25mm clip-free wand is perfect, and suits all hair lengths. Designed with variable temperature control, a ceramic barrel that offers even heat distribution and super smooth finish, it’s a saving worth snapping up. It also featured in our review of the best hair curlers, with our tester saying: “We found brushing the curls out created beachy, lived-in waves, and for weekday styling when time is short, thicker sections coupled with the 45-second heat-up time created a more undone look. The staying power is impressive too, lasting well for two days.” What more could you want?

Buy now

Ted Baker cosmetics collection: Was £47, now £23, Boots.com

(Boots)

Boots has been really excelling with beauty gift sets recently, from fragrances and haircare to make-up (and everything in between), there’s a bundle to suit. This one from Ted Baker looks like an ideal gift for the beauty-lover in your life. Starring make-up products housed in a glamorous keepsake box, these treats include a soft-pink lipstick and gloss, an eyeshadow palette and mascara, among other treats. It is currently discounted with more than 50 per cent off, so we would reccomend popping it in your basket sooner rather than later.

Buy now

Stylpro beauty fridge 4l: Was £54.99, now £43.99, Boots.com

(Boots)

Storing your beauty bits in a purpose-built fridge will not only make them feel refreshing when applied to the skin, but can help them to last longer too, so you can get the most out of your products.

Boots has reduced the price of this fridge from Stylpro – the beauty gadgets company headed by the 2011 winner of BBC show The Apprentice, we’ll have you know – and it certainly looks the part, owing to glamourous rose-gold detailing. This model will even heat products such as heat packs, for instance.

Buy now

Paco Rabanne lady million EDP 50ml: Was £71, now £45 Boots.com

(Boots)

In a gold bottle, lady million will dazzle on your beauty shelf as well as make you smell like a millionaire. Now with £26 off in the Boots sale, be sure to snap it up fast before it sells out

The seductive fragrance features a trail of white flowers that awaken the skin with fresh notes but also exude an intimate woody warmth. Patchouli, amber and honey work together to provide a strong, musky base that’s complemented perfectly by top notes of jasmine and orange flower.

Buy now

BaByliss pearl shimmer straightener: Was £85, now £34, Boots.com

(Boots)

Tame the frizz and style flawlessly with the BaByliss pearl shimmer straightener – perfect for everyday use. With its temperature going as high as 235C and its advanced ceramics heating system for speedy use, you can achieve results in no time at all.

Its nano-quartz ceramic plates glide through hair with ease, smoothing out any kinks into a sleek, long-lasting finish. Plus, with almost 60 per cent off, we’d snap up these straighteners soon.

Buy now

MAC five-piece full-size limited edition make-up star gift set: Was £98.50, now £39, Boots.com

(Boots)

Exclusive to Boots, buying these five products together makes for a saving of £59.50 on buying them individually and you get a free tin. The set contains MAC’s magic dimension mascara, In extreme dimension kajal eyeliner, clear lipglass, fix + stay make-up setter and satin lipstick in the popular ‘twig’ colour.

The mascara alone is worth the investment, with 94 per cent of users saying lashes looked longer, fuller and lifted after use. The set makes an ideal gift for a beauty lover as well as a starter kit for your own party season make-up.

Buy now

Real Techniques chroma ready set blend sponge set: Was £19.99, now £9.99, Boots.com

(Boots)

Make sure your make-up look is as flawless as possible by using one of Real Techniques sponges. Within the set, you’ll find a complexion sponge, powder sponge and cleansing sponge, which will help you achieve a flawless finish. Plus, all the sponges can be cleaned with ease.

The complexion sponge featured in our review of the best make-up sponges, with our writer noting it has “a large surface area that swells up well, which makes it ideal for your base or powder, whether this is a cream or liquid formula”. At a saving of £10, these beauty spongers are a steal.

Buy now

Clarins double serum 75ml: Was £104, now £88.40, Boots.com

(Boots)

Save over £15 on Clarins popular double serum and be on your way to a more youthful and radiant complexion, for less. Stimulating the five vital functions of the skin, this serum works to hydrate, oxygenate, protect, regenerate and nutriate, while containing 21 active plant extracts, including turmeric. Get your new anti-ageing skin solution with this great saving from Boots this Black Friday.

Buy now

Shark STYLE iQ hair dryer and styler HD120UK: Was £199.99, now £179.99, Boots.com

(Boots)

Shark’s alternative to Dyson’s cult supersonic dryer, you can now save £20 on the high-tech hair tool. Shark’s similar iQ model took the top spot in our round-up of the best hair dryers, so you know you’re in safe hands with the brand’s expertise. “Shorter and rounder than a ‘traditional’ hair dryer, with rose gold detailing, it feels as much like a smart gadget as it does a styling tool,” our tester said.

Buy now

Iconic London lasting impressions gift set: Was £121, now £59, Boots.com

(Boots)

Owing to Black Friday’s proximity to Christmas, the shopping bonanza offers the perfect time to get your gifting sorted. This set from Iconic London includes all of the beauty essentials for a glowy make-up look, including the brand’s highlighter and setting spray, as well as eyeshadow and mascara.

All the favourites come neatly packaged inside a make-up bag. A great present for yourself or another beauty-lover, especially while it’s more than half price.

Buy now

Avène tolerance extremely gentle cleanser: Was £13.15, now £9.86, Boots.com

(Boots)

This cream cleanser featured in our guide to the best face cleansers, and is made with sensitive, easily irritated skin in mind. Our tester said: “Triggered by alcohol and stress, when our skin feels warm to touch, bumpy in texture with blotchy red cheeks, this milky cream cleanser offers instant relief. It’s fragrance-free and is particularly effective on sensitive and reactive skin types.”

Buy now

Dior j’adore eau de parfum, 100ml: Was £126, now £116.00, Boots.com

(Boots)

Searching for a new perfume? Boots is currently offering discounts on some of your favourite scents, including the Dior sauvage eau de parfum (£125, now £115, Boots.com).

But if you’re a huge fan of the j’adore perfume, you’ll be glad to know that it’s currently £116 for a 100ml bottle. Enter the code “SAVE15” to benefit from 15 per cent off.

Buy now

Braun silk-épil 9 flex 9-002 epilator with flexible head: Was: £279.99, now £129.99, Boots.com

(Boots)

Enjoy salon-smooth skin without any of the hassle, as this product claims to effortlessly remove all unwanted hair at home. The first women’s epilator with a fully flexible head, the product is also 40 per cent wider at the top to allow removal of hairs as short as 0.5mm. As if a £150 saving wasn’t good enough news, this epilator also includes shaver and trimmer heads for extra-sensitive or stubborn areas.

Buy now

Tan-Luxe the face lluminating self-tanning drops, light/medium: Was £36, now £25.20, Boots.com

(Boots)

If you’re new to fake tan and want to avoid the dreaded orange look, these self-tanning drops couldn’t be simpler to use. Add a few drops into your serum or moisturiser and apply to skin, making sure to massage into the hairline and along the jawline. Earning a spot in our guide to the best face tanners, our reviewer said: “The more drops you add, the deeper your colour, so start sparingly and you can’t get it wrong. Whether you opt for a gradual approach or a more bronzed look, the colour is beautifully natural-looking and fades well.”

Buy now

Waterpik cordless plus water flosser: Was £60, now £40, Boots.com

(Boots)

While not the most exciting purchase, it’s certainly a great investment for cleaner, healthier teeth and gums. This very device was named the best for newbies in our guide to water flossers, with our tester noting, “Waterpik is the world’s best-selling water flosser brand and therefore knows a thing or two about keeping your teeth clean.” They found this “feels like it’s getting the job done”, adding it’s “an all-around great buy for anyone new to water flossing”.

Buy now

When is Black Friday 2022 in the UK?

This year, Black Friday takes place on 25 November and runs through to the following Monday. However, in a bid to attract customers, many retailers launch deals weeks before, so keep your eyes peeled on IndyBest, as we’ll be reporting on the early-bird sales.

It’s the biggest sale period in brands’ and retailers’ calendars, and products such as beauty tools, make-up brushes, skincare and haircare see huge reductions. Given its proximity to Christmas, it’s a timely opportunity to get organised and tick off your shopping list for loved ones.

When is Cyber Monday 2022?

Cyber Monday is the name given to the Monday following Black Friday and is the last day of the sale event. This year, it will fall on Monday 28 November.

It’s your final opportunity before 26 December to bag some bargains and, in previous years, we’ve seen prices drop even further than on Black Friday itself, so make sure you’ve set a reminder if there are products you’re keen to get hold of for less.

When will the Boots Black Friday sale start?

Although the official Black Friday sales event begins on 25 November, Boots has already started to offer discounts across a range of products. Be sure to bookmark this page to stay in the know about the latest deals.

What deals can we expect from Boots in this year’s sale?

Electric toothbrushes, shavers, perfume and hair tools at Boots are often reduced by hundreds of pounds, so we’re expecting to see similar items in the sale for 2022.

Gift sets from the likes of Benefit, Origins and Estée Lauder also see big savings, and are perfect for ticking off your Christmas shopping list.

Are there any more Boots deals available now?

The high-street giant has recently unveiled its star gifts in time for Christmas 2022. And there are already some impressive deals to snap up...

First up is this Too Faced greatest hits makeup star gift set (was £102, now £35, Boots.com).

(Boots)

It features Too Faced’s bestselling mascara, better than sex, which we reviewed in our guide to the best mascaras. Our tester loved the false-lash effect it gave and the hourglass-shaped brush which delivered an even coverage. They also added, “just one coat magnifies, but work through a few times for a fuller, bolder finish with a curl that last.”

There’s also a coveted Fenty Beauty bomb posse mega mix and match eyeshadow palette (was £39, now £19.50, Boots.com).

(Boots)

Featuring 12 shades that promise to be longwearing and crease-resistant, there’s a mix of matte, shimmer and metallic finishes to play with. Perfect for everyday and special occasions, it’s such a good deal, we might just keep this for ourselves.

And finally, exclusive to Boots, Beauty Works speed styler giftset (was £128, now £57.50, Boots.com ) is also reduced by a huge £70.50.

(Boots)

It contains a speed styler hot brush, chrome effect vegan hair brush, a silk effect turban, scrunchie trio and a heat-resistant mat. With everything you need to perfect a super sleek do, you won’t want to miss out.

