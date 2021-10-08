Black Friday is still a little while away but brands will start teasing out deals over the coming weeks ahead of the four-day weekend in November, with shoppers ready to secure some bargains and get started early on those Christmas purchases.

Tesco might not be the first brand that springs to mind when you think about Black Friday – the mega shopping event that began in the USA as a post-Thanksgiving sale – compared to online giants like Amazon.

But the supermarket knows that every little saving helps. Tesco is a regular contributor to the array of Black Friday deals on offer in the UK, offering money off everything from the latest technology to children’s toys and even smartphone contracts.

Tesco also even puts groceries into the sale (including champagne), helping make the contents of your pre-Christmas shopping basket that bit more affordable.

Read more:

The discounts are normally available to customers who visit in-store and online, meaning you can shop whichever way you prefer, and not miss out.

So why not see if you can grab yourself a saving at Tesco this year?

Is Tesco having a Black Friday sale?

Tesco has not yet confirmed whether it will be having a Black Friday sale this year – the Black Friday homepage is still showing the “Black Friday may be over for now” message from 2020.

But it is expected that the supermarket will join in as it did last year, and in 2019.

Although customers can shop the discounts in-store, last year Tesco Express and Metro stores did not participate in Black Friday.

What time does Tesco Black Friday start?

This year Black Friday falls on Friday 26 November.

If previous years are anything to go by, then Tesco will follow the lead of other brands and get started earlier than the day itself.

In 2020, when Black Friday fell on Friday 27 November, Tesco started offering deals from Tuesday 24 November, three days before.

Is Tesco doing Cyber Monday?

In 2020, Tesco’s Black Friday deals ran from the Tuesday before Black Friday until the following Tuesday 1 December – a whole week – or as long as stock lasted on each product.

This was called “weekly little helps” and included Cyber Monday, so we can anticipate the deals will run for a similar length of time this year.

In 2021, Cyber Monday will fall on 29 November.

What televisions do Tesco sell?

Tesco does not sell TVs online. Instead you will have to head in-store to see its full range of sets.

Last year during Black Friday the retailer had big savings on TVs including a Toshiba 55in smart UHD TV with £100 off, a Sharp 40in smart UHD TV also with £100 off, and a Sharp 32in TV for £139, down from £159.

In 2019 it sold Google Home minis and Amazon Fire TV sticks at around half price.

The Amazon Fire TV stick (£39.99, Amazon.co.uk) is one of the products available to buy online instead of in-person – although there is not yet confirmation that this will be part of the Tesco sales in 2021.

What were the best Tesco Black Friday deals last year?

In 2020, one of the first items to sell out was the Nintendo Switch Fortnite edition (£399, Onbuy.com), which was on offer for just £229, meaning it flew off the shelves in the presale days before Black Friday.

There were also half-price deals on Fifa 21 console games, Yankee Candle gifts and Lego sets, bringing many of the children’s toys to under £30 instead of nearer £60.

For those more interested in kitchen tech, a Nescafe Dolce Gusto coffee machine was down to just £20 from £58, and the Breville flow kettle was £25, instead of £50.

A Shark vacuum was also reduced to £189 down from £349, saving £160. Our tester voted the Shark cordless vacuum best overall cordless vacuum for 2021, up against Dyson and Samsung options.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on TVs and other home technology offers, try the links below:

Read more on Black Friday 2021

How to get the best Black Friday deals this year – when the sale starts and how to prepare

Best Black Friday tech deals – whether it’s a new phone contract or noise-cancelling headphones, you’ll find the best offers here

Best Black Friday home appliances deals – now’s the time to upgrade your vacuum cleaner or coffee machine

Best Black Friday gaming deals – Xbox or Playstation? Here’s our expert guide to discounts on consoles, controllers and games

Best Black Friday beauty deals – stock up on your favourites across make-up, skincare, haircare and fragrance

Best Black Friday laptop deals – there are hundreds of pounds to be saved on laptops from big-name brands such as Apple, Microsoft and HP

Best Black Friday TV deals – update your at-home cinema experience without paying full price

Best Black Friday fashion deals – whether it’s a pair of boots or a coat, treat yourself to some wardrobe essentials

Best Black Friday kids’ toys deals – get your Christmas shopping done and dusted with offers from Disney, Lego, Playmobil and more

Best Black Friday sports deals – kit out your home gym or build your winter workout wardrobe

Best alcohol Black Friday deals – whether you’re a fan of gin, vodka, tequila, beer or wine, you’ll be able to bag a bargain

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals – whether it’s the OLED, lite or original you’re after, level up with these discounts

Best Black Friday mattress deals – rest easy with big discounts on brands such as Emma, Eve Sleep and Simba

Best Black Friday Aldi deals – the budget supermarket is expected to slash prices on big-ticket items like the Nintendo Switch

Best Amazon Black Friday deals – our pick of the best bargains from the millions out there

Best Apple Black Friday deals – discover rare offers on the brand’s bestsellers, from AirPods to iPhones

Best Argos Black Friday deals – find discounts on everything from kids to homeware, fitness and DIY

Best Boots Black Friday deals – there’s no better time to save on beauty, skincare, electric toothbrushes and more

Best Currys PC World Black Friday deals – for everything from TVs and laptops to kettles and coffee machines

Best Black Friday Dyson deals – bag a bargain on the brand’s corded, cordless and handheld vacuum cleaners

Best John Lewis & Partners Black Friday deals – the high street stalwart will have great prices on fashion, beauty, tech, kids and homeware

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.