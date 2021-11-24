The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Black Friday deals 2021 - live: All the best early sales at Dyson, Selfridges and Sonos, plus BA news
Whether you’re after a new whizz vacuum or discounted Nintendo switch follow along for today’s top offers
With just two days to go until Black Friday – aka the biggest and best shopping event of the year – brands and retailers have kicked things off early by launching their deals in advance.
The shopping bonanza offers you the chance to snap up a saving on everything from TVs, games consoles and laptops to home appliances, beauty products and mattresses from the likes of Amazon, John Lewis & Partners, Argos, Currys, Boots and Apple. It really is the best time of year to find a deal, and of course, get your Christmas shopping lists squared away.
In order to help you grab a bargain during the mammoth sales bonanza, our team of expert deal-hunters are on hand to find the best early offers. We’ve already seen some standout deals on everything from Dyson’s vacuum cleaners to a whopping offer on the highly coveted KitchenAid, but will continue to reveal the hottest offers as soon as they drop. Happy shopping!
Nintendo Switch game deals for those who are up for a new challenge
Child or adult, we don’t shy away from a good game. The Nintendo Switch tends to keep us entertained for hours on end, whether it’s in single mode or multiplayer. If you’ve reached the final levels of your current games and are looking for some new challenges, here are a few deals you might find appealing.
‘Paw Patrol the Movie Adventure City Calls’, Nintendo Switch: Was £34.99, now £24.99, Amazon.co.uk
This is one for the parents who have the Paw Patrol movie streaming on repeat. Adventure City Calls is currently 27 per cent off on the Nintendo Switch, so now you don’t have to merely watch pups Chase, Marshall and Skye prance around Adventure City, but actually scout around as the characters themselves. This game includes fun missions where you’ll help save the day. You’ll be rewarded with badges for collecting treats and play minigames like Pup Pup Boogie.
‘Just Dance 2022’, Nintendo Switch: Was £42, now £29, Amazon.co.uk
Everyone’s favourite game to boogie down to currently has 29 per cent off in Amazon’s Black Friday sale. The latest instalment in the franchise will see you team up with your pals to rule the dancefloor. You can track your calories, launch into ready-made playlists tailored to your own tastes and monitor your performance with Just Dance’s easy-to-understand progression stats.
Very takes £160 off Shark upright vacuum
You might have noticed this by now, but we love a good deal on vacuum cleaners. This one from Very is too good to keep to ourselves... With a stonking £160 off the Shark anti-hair wrap upright vacuum cleaner, you’d almost get excited to clean your living room.
Shark anti-hair wrap powered lift-away true pet NZ801UKT upright vacuum cleaner: Was £349, now £189, Very.co.uk
There’s plenty of money to be saved on this model that featured in our review of the best pet vacuum cleaners. “With an 8m cord this is a versatile machine with some nifty pet-related tricks up its sleeve,” noted our writer. It features the brand’s signature anti-hair wrap technology, which uses a specially designed comb to actively separate and remove hairs as you clean. This “worked well, as did the lift away feature, which allows the cylinder to disconnect from the body of the vacuum allowing more flexibility to clear hair from hard to reach places around the home”. A great vacuum cleaner now at the pocket-friendly price of £189.
For more mind-blowing deals on home appliances, bookmark our special Black Friday guide:
The best early Black Friday home and kitchen deals to shop now
Is Black Friday a good time to buy appliances? Yes! We’ve found the best home appliance deals on fridge freezers and more from Shark, Gtech, Dyson and more
North Face XPLR members get head start to Black Friday offers
Attention to all nature lovers, another outdoor favourite has just launched its early access Black Friday deals. While its official event doesn’t launch until this Thursday 25 November, XPLR members (those with a North Face account) can already get 20 per cent off on orders over £170. Here’s what’s on our wishlist.
The North Face women’s diablo down jacket: Was £250, now £225, Thenorthface.co.uk
This one resembles the brand’s all-time favourite retro nuptse jacket, which is probably why we like it so much. Its lofty down insulation keeps you cosy in cold conditions – just what we need this winter.
The North Face men’s campshire hoodie: Was £135, now £108, Thenorthface.co.uk
We think this hoodie would make the ideal layering piece this winter. The heavyweight Sherpa fleece gives it a warm and fuzzy feel and its elbow patches are not just there to add some retro flair, but also add durability.
This Nespresso machine will help you battle the cold winter mornings
Nespresso vertuo plus coffee machine by magimix, silver: Was Was £179, now £69, Johnlewis.com
Now with over 61 per cent off, your caffeine fix awaits thanks to this impressive early Black Friday deal. After taking this Nespresso coffee machine for a spin, our tester said: “The user interface is so simple, no one could fail to work it, and each pod is so cleverly set up with its own brewing info, coffee is perfect every time which proves a boon in a busy workspace, home office or family kitchen.” We also featured a similar model in our review of the best coffee pod machines too, so it’s safe to say we’re a fan of this Nespresso range. Snap it up now.
TikTok favourite featured in Paula’s Choice’s Black Friday sale
Paula’s Choice offers 20 per cent off site wide for the entire week as part of its Black Friday event. We were glad to see this includes an international bestseller and TikTok favourite: the skin perfecting 2% BHA liquid exfoilliant. Not everything you see on social media lives up to the hype, but we’re happy to confirm this one does.
Paula’s Choice skin perfecting 2% BHA liquid exfoliant: Was £29, now £23.20, Paulaschoice.co.uk
Made specifically with combination and oily skin in mind, the formula is a fast-absorbing liquid that aims to remove built-up dead skin cells and fights blackheads for an ultimately clearer and glowier complexion. In our full review, our tester praised the skincare saviour saying “after a few weeks of use, we really began to see a difference in the appearance of our skin, with stubborn pores starting to fade and a reduction in breakouts and blackheads”.
Peloton’s Black Friday sale will put you in a spin
The New York-based fitness company has taken the world by storm thanks to its high-tech at-home spin bikes, which are loved by the likes of Barack and Michelle Obama and Leonardo DiCaprio. And now for Black Friday, it has launched a rare sale that means you can get the all-new Peloton bike+ (was £2,295, now £1,995, Onepeloton.co.uk) for less.
Peloton bike+: Was £2,295, now £1,995, Onepeloton.co.uk
When it comes to Peloton, stellar deals are hard to come by – but the price of the brand’s bike+ has now been slashed by £300. Featuring in our review of the best exercise bikes, our tester appreciated its large screen size, “so you can feel more involved in whatever class you’ve decided on”, while the boosted surround sound offered “ear munching volume and clarity”. They also loved the exercise classes, which are “high in quality and intensity”, and the upbeat instructors provide “the perfect amount of motivation needed”.
Kitri Black Friday sale: 30 per cent off with discount code
Featured in our best summer dresses round-up and even our pick of the best high street wedding dress brands, it’s safe to say we enjoy the brand’s stylish pieces. We’re happy to inform you Kitri offers 30 per cent off on its website for its Black Friday event. All you have to do is use this discount code: BF2130. If you sign up for its newsletter, you might just see an extra 10 per cent off...
