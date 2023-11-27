Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The annual November shopping bonanza is finally here with savings on tech, beauty, fashion, mattresses, kitchen appliances and more. Our attention though is on Gymshark’s Cyber Monday sale, which is full of favourites with training tops, sports bras, gym bags and more, all included in the bargain bonanza.

Although the brand started its sale just over a week ago, there’s still a huge amount of sale items to choose from and we’ve rounded up some of our favourite cut-price pieces below.

Follow live: The best and latest Cyber Monday deals

There are some standout styles with impressive savings of up to 70 per cent off across both men’s and women’s training essentials. Luckily, to save you from scrolling through never-ending lists of products, our experts are on hand to pick out the very best items to buy.

Keep reading below to see which discounted Gymshark fitness gear we’ve got our eye on, and remember there’s only today left to shop these Cyber Monday savings.

Best Gymshark Cyber Monday deals

Gymshark strappy all in one: Was £42, now £29.40, Gymshark.com

(Gymshark)

Live your Eighties workout video fantasy in this strappy all-in-one bodysuit from Gymshark that’s been reduced by 30 per cent. Featuring crossover straps for a stylish edge and the brand’s signature buttery soft fabric, this piece of workout wear is sure to be one of your most comfortable, too. It also has extra support, courtesy of a built-in shelf bra, with two layers and removable cups.

Buy now

Gymshark vital seamless 2.0 leggings: Was £45, now £22.50, Gymshark.com

(Gymshark)

Available in a whole host of colours, these seamless leggings could be the new piece of fit kit your training sessions are asking for. Now with a saving of 50 per cent, they’ve dropped in price by quite a considerable amount.

Buy now

Gymshark crest joggers, pebble grey: Was £35, now £17.50, Gymshark.com

(Gymshark)

Grey joggers are quite the universal essential item and this Gymshark pair seems like a steal at £17.50. Thanks to a saving of 50 per cent, the cotton-polyester blend piece is sure to be the perfect addition to a post-workout outfit.

Buy now

Gymshark everyday holdall, small: Was £35, now £28, Gymshark.com

(Gymshark)

Now you’ve got your new fit kit sorted, you’re going to need somewhere to store it, so what better item than this small holdall, which also has a snazzy 20 per cent saving.

Buy now

Gymshark vital seamless 2.0 light t-shirt: Was £30, now £18, Gymshark.com

(Gymshark.com)

Available in 16 different colours, this versatile training t-shirt is reduced by £12. The 96 per cent nylon and four per cent elastane material blend is lightweight and sweat-wicking. Breathable mesh dots across the shoulders and chest encourage air flow to cool you down while you’re working out.

Buy now

Gymshark crew socks, 5 pack: Was £18, now £16.20, Gymshark.com

(Gymshark)

Socks are certainly not the most exciting item but they are an essential, so even a 10 per cent saving makes spending money on them a bit sweeter.

Buy now

Gymshark shark head T-shirt: Was £28, now £19.60, Gymshark.com

(Gymshark.com)

This lightweight T-shirt has an oversized fit, to help you blast through your reps in the gym without restriction. It’s also suitable for lounging in, thanks to a soft cotton material that should feel smooth next to the skin. Buy it now and save 30 per cent.

Buy now

Heritage washed hoodie: Was £55, now £44, Gymshark.com

(Gymshark)

Made from a blend of cotton and recycled polyester, to create a heavyweight fabric, this neutral hoodie has seen a sizeable saving of 20 per cent. It’s certainly one to pick up for the cooler weather.

Buy now

Does Gymshark have Black Friday sales?

The good news is Gymshark does take part in Black Friday, and the sale is already live, with up to 70 per cent off site-wide.

Read more: What are the bestCyber Monday deals on fashion?

This year, the brand has shared with us that it’s “going even bigger” for Black Friday, so, if you’re after gym kit at a great price, best take a look online now.

What time is the Gymshark Black Friday sale starting and ending?

The Gymshark Black Friday sale went live on 16 November. Be sure to have a search on the site to see which items take your fancy.

Right now, the brand hasn’t announced an end date to the sale, although, it recommends ordering your favourite items sooner rather than later, in case they sell out.

Read more: Sign up to our daily deals newsletter

Is Gymshark still popular?

It’s hard to walk into a gym, sports centre changing room or even pass a running route without spotting the Gymshark logo emblazoned across T-shirts, leggings and training tops, so, yes, the sportswear brand is certainly still popular. It even has an impressive 6.5 million Instagram followers.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts across clothing and accessories, and more offers, try the links below:

For more Cyber Monday fashion intel, head over to our guide for the lowdown – plus early deals