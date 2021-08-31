It feels as though we’ve barely had the chance to get some sunshine on our pasty pins but, according to Amazon at least, summer is officially over.

The online giant has launched its end of season sale, with some great deals on products landing every day until Friday 3 September.

Giving you one last chance to snap up a deal before its major Black Friday event, the nine-day sale has plenty of savings on everything from essential tech to upgrade your living room, to kitchen and beauty essentials and even kids’ toys.

As well as discounts on Amazon’s own-brand devices, such as the Echo dot (was £39.99, now £21.99, Amazon.co.uk) and Fire TV stick (was £39.99, now £24.99, Amazon.co.uk), the sale will see huge reductions on big-name brands, including Shark, Samsung, Bose and Simba.

While some offers will last the duration of the event, Amazon will also be launching “lightning deals” and “deals of the day”, which are only available for a limited time and while stocks last. So, you’ll need to act fast if you don’t want to miss out.

To save you from scrolling, we’ve rounded up the best deals worth adding to your online basket. Plus, we’ll be keeping this guide updated throughout the duration of the sale, so make sure to bookmark it and check back as new offers will be added daily.

Apple AirPods pro: Was £249, now £179, Amazon.co.uk

Mostly retaining the same design as the OG AirPods, our writer noted they have a “heightened level of finesse” in our in-depth review of the AirPods pro. As high-end earphones go, these are “difficult to find much fault in”, he said.

As for the audio quality, they have a “lovely, warm sound to them, beautifully balanced across the register” and the “adaptive EQ automatically tunes low and mid frequencies to the shape of your ear, which kicks in the longer you listen”. The active noise cancellation is “impressive”, “shutting out the majority of ambient noise, and dampening any sound that gets through”. As Apple rarely hosts discounts, we’d recommend snapping up this deal ASAP.

Instant Pot duo 7-in-1 electric pressure cooker: Was £89.99, now £59.99, Amazon.co.uk

Say hello to the multi-functional machine of your dreams, the Instant Pot duo. This is an easy-to-use appliance that has a whole host of features, including pressure cooking, sautéing, slow cooking, rice cooking, yoghurt making and so much more.

In our review of the appliance, our tester said it is a great option for anyone that’s new to pressure cooking and wants a gadget they can rely on for batch cooking stew, preparing perfect rice or keeping curries warm. “It’s an absolutely brilliant piece of kitchen kit you won’t regret giving countertop space to,” they said.

“It’s well built, easy to take apart and dishwasher friendly and the controls are intuitive, albeit basic. Plus there’s a whole army of Instant Pot fans online who will share tips and tricks, recipes and results with you.”

Silentnight 1000 pocket gel pillowtop mattress, double: Was £789, now £459, Amazon.co.uk

If you’re in need of a new mattress, now is the perfect time to upgrade. Usually £789, Amazon has slashed the price of this Silentnight bed by 42 per cent, making it a deal hard to refuse.

Ideal for twisters and turners, the mattress is made with a layer of “geltex” – an intelligent gel-infused comfort filling for enhanced breathability and a cooler night’s sleep. It also has a plush comfort layer for extra cushioning and medium support, meaning it’s not too soft or too firm.

Bissell spotclean pet pro: Was £159.99, now £129.99, Amazon.co.uk

The Bissell spotclean pet pro is a powerful emergency spot cleaner that quickly and easily lifts away spots, spills and stains from carpets, sofas, pet beds, car interiors and more. It has a large 2.8l capacity, so you won’t need to pause what you’re doing to refill the tank, and a long 1.5m hose, allowing you to reach anywhere, any time.

A similar model, the Bissell spotclean pro 1558E (was £149, now £129, Amazon.co.uk), featured in our round-up of the best carpet cleaners, with the reviewer praising it for being able to reach corners and spots that traditional upright cleaners can miss.

“This would be the perfect cleaner choice if you’re getting a pet and want to protect your carpets from mishaps – its size means it is easy to whip out and use in an emergency, and it won’t take up too much valuable storage space in your home,” they said.

Garmin forerunner 245: Was £249.99, now £179.99, Amazon.co.uk

A firm favourite when it comes to fitness tracking, this one landed a spot in our review of the best running watches – so you can trust that it performs. It has a built-in GPS for measuring your pace and storing routes, which can be seamlessly uploaded to apps, such as Strava for more analysis. Plus, the heart-rate tracking and VO2 estimates monitor your fitness as your exercise.

Tefal access steam care clothes steamer: Was £89.99, now £47.49, Amazon.co.uk

For some, this might not be the most exciting purchase, but it’ll certainly make ironing sessions a whole lot easier. This household appliance landed a spot in our guide to the best clothes steamers as it worked wonders on tough creases. It's three steam settings and brilliant accessories “make it an incredibly versatile steam cleaner”, praised our writer. And the best thing of all, it’s currently 47 per cent off in the sale.

Amazon Echo dot 3rd generation: Was £39.99, now £21.99, Amazon.co.uk

As one of the smallest smart speakers on the market, you’ll want to snap the Echo dot up while there’s a huge 45 per cent off.

Giving you the ability to stream music from Spotify, Apple Music and more, the speaker also comes built with Amazon’s Alexa, meaning you can ask questions and control your home using voice commands.

The fourth-generation (£49.99, Amazon.co.uk) of the device was highlighted by The Independent’s technology critic, David Phelan, in our review of the best smart speakers. Praising its impressive performance at such a reasonable price, he said: “Radio, podcasts and audio books all sound good, with clear vocals. Echo devices can make audio calls to one another and these work well, too.”

Shark anti hair wrap cordless stick vacuum cleaner IZ201UKTSB: Was £399.99, now £249.99, Amazon.co.uk

Usually retailing at £399.99, there’s over £100 to be saved on this vacuum cleaner. It’s cordless so it’s super easy to move around your home and it boasts 40 minutes of run time. It’s a particularly handy model if you have a furry four-legged friend too, as there’s a pet tool included. With its flexible design, it bends so you don’t have to, making it easy to clean under low-lying furniture.

A similar model, won best buy in our list of the best cordless vacuum cleaners, thanks to its versatility across hard floors and carpets. It also comes with an anti hair-wrap brush, which prevents hair (pet or otherwise) from getting tangled in its mechanisms.

Fire TV stick with Alexa voice: Was £39.99, now £24.99, Amazon.co.uk

The Amazon Fire TV stick is a tiny gizmo that plugs into the HDMI socket on your TV and gives you access to a huge library of movies and TV shows you can rent and buy, as well as access to apps like Netflix, BBC iPlayer and Disney+. The 4K version (£49.99, Amazon.co.uk) of the gadget featured in our round-up of the best TV streaming devices, with the reviewer praising its “strong range of original programming”. Pre-order now for delivery in September.

Samsung 75in Q60A QLED 4K HDR smart TV: Was £1,799, now £1,299, Amazon.co.uk

With £650 off, Samsung’s smart 4K display is a seriously enticing proposition for any avid TV watcher or gamer. Built with a powerful 4K processor, it delivers 4K resolution for the content you love and uses the brand’s “Q-symphony” system to synchronise the TV’s speakers and soundbar together to play sound simultaneously from both devices. You can even split your TV screen to enjoy various content at the same time, choosing the size and volume of each one.

Read our round-up of the best TV deals in the UK for August 2021

Ring video doorbell, 2nd gen: Was £89, now £69, Amazon.co.uk

This smart doorbell from Amazon-owned brand Ring allows you to answer your door from anywhere in the world using your smartphone, and alerts you when it detects somebody approaching your home. The second generation version has a slim design, high-quality 1080p HD video and night vision. Easy to set up, the gadget is powered by a built-in rechargeable battery or you can choose to connect it to your existing doorbell wires for constant power.

Read our round-up of the best video doorbells

Echo show 8: Was £99.99, now £59.99, Amazon.co.uk

Currently available for just £59.99, the Amazon echo show 8 isn’t just your run-of-the-mill smart speaker, with the device also enabling you to video chat, make calls, set alarms, watch movies and more.

The 8in display is perfect for streaming your favourite TV shows or catching up on the news, while access to everything from Prime Video to Netflix means you’re always up to date with the latest releases. Alternatively, you can listen to your favourite radio station on BBC Sounds or immerse yourself in an audiobook from Audible.

Read more: Google Pixel buds A-series review: Finally, AirPods for the Android crowd

Tower T17039 vortx 5-in-1 digital air fryer oven: Was £119.99, now £74.99, Amazon.co.uk

While the majority of the best air fryers we’ve reviewed stick to what they do best – making chips – this clever piece of kit has garnered a cult following thanks to its many different uses, including that you can make a whole roast chicken in 40 minutes.

Featuring in our round-up of the best air fryers, our reviewer praised the appliance for being one of the most versatile. Its ability to “air fry, bake, roast or dehydrate (for vegetable crisps) three separate mesh racks of food at any one time – fish, shrimp and chips on a weeknight or stuffing, parsnips and roast potatoes for a Sunday roast” really can’t be beaten.

Read the full Towet vortx digital air fryer review

Amazon Fire 7 kids tablet: Was £99.99, now £59.99, Amazon.co.uk

If you’re looking for a tablet to help keep your children occupied, look no further than the Fire 7 kids tablet. Featuring in our round-up of the best tablets for children, The Independent’s technology critic, David Phelan, said it is “easily the best kids’ tablet for under £100”. “The display is not as high resolution as on the 8in or 10in Amazon tablets (hence the lack of HD in the product name), but it still looks good,” Phelan added. “As with the other kids’ edition models, the tablet hardware is identical to the adults’ version, so when your child is older, they can shed the kids’ connotations easily.”

Oral-B Pro 3 3000 electric rechargeable toothbrush: Was £99.99, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk

For an affordable electric toothbrush that really delivers on quality, consider the Pro 3 3000, which is currently available for less than £40.

There are two modes to pick from, daily clean and sensitive, to break down plaque to leave your teeth looking whiter with regular use, and a gum pressure sensor to help you maintain the optimum brushing speed. This kit comes with two brush heads, a charger, a li-ion battery with up to two weeks of charge and a portable travel case.

Read our round-up of the best electric toothbrush deals for August 2021

Bose noise cancelling headphones 700: Was £349.95, now £207.86, Amazon.co.uk

Get ready to listen to your favourite album or podcast without any interruptions thanks to the Bose 700s, which won best buy in our roundup of the best noise cancelling headphones.

Hailed as the “king of ANC”, the reviewer said the noise cancellation capability of the 700s is the best. “Cleverly, input microphones also work alongside the ANC to reject background noise and isolate your voice during phone calls,” wrote our reviewer. “If you’re in the market for lightweight wireless headphones with supreme noise cancellation, you’d be hard-pressed to find better.”

Read the full Bose noise cancelling headphones 700 review

Simba comfort zoned foam boxed mattress double: Was £350, now £227.50, Amazon.co.uk

Struggling to get a good night’s sleep? You may need a new mattress and luckily this one currently has more than £100 off.

Designed with three comfort layers to help you nod off easily, the mattress contours to your body and features cooling foam that help regulate heat at an ideal temperature all night long. The mattress also comes with a 100 night trial and three-year cover.

Asus C523NA 15.6in touchscreen full HD chromebook: Was £399.99, now £279.99, Amazon.co.uk

A great laptop for students or professionals who are always on the move, the Asus Chromebook C523NA is powered by Google’s own operating system and has a large 1080p touchscreen spacious enough to get some serious work done no matter where you are. It also gives you the freedom of up to 10 hours battery life and has a 180-degree hinge, meaning it can be laid flat to share content easily with friends and colleagues.

Read our round-up of the best laptop deals this August

Ecovacs deebot N79S robot vacuum cleaner: Was £249, now £149.98, Amazon.co.uk

This innovative device can be operated via voice control using Google Home Voice or Amazon Alexa, and even allows you to customise and schedule cleaning sessions on the Ecovacs app on your smartphone.

There’s four cleaning modes to choose from that can reach all the nooks and crannies in your home, with wide-reaching side brushes and anti-drip and anti-collision sensors. The battery life lasts up to 100 minutes and it’s coated in an anti-scratch finish, so even if it bumps into your furniture accidentally, it’ll still look like it’s fairly new.

Revlon salon one-step volumizer: Was £59.99, now £37.99, Amazon.co.uk

The hair tool that went viral on TikTok last year, has an impressive 37 per cent saving right now. Better yet, it took the number one spot in our guide to the best hot brushes for styling, volumising and straightening hair, so we can assure you it’s worth adding to your online basket ASAP. Created for mid to short hair, our reviewer found no problem using it on long hair and loved the bouncy, fuzz-free blow dry it created. “The brush’s power is apparent as soon as you turn it on, with hot air flowing right to the root, thanks to its ionic technology,” they said.

Sony DSC-WX500 digital compact camera: Was £330, now £205.99, Amazon.co.uk

Whether you’re an avid photographer or novice vlogger, this compact camera will do the job. It’s designed with a 180-degree tiltable LCD monitor that makes it ideal for easy framing of selfies or low position shots. It also has a T30x optical zoom lens for capturing extra clear pictures and built-in wifi capability, which should make sending photos and movies from your camera to other mobile devices a breeze.

Read our guide to the best compact cameras

What time does the Amazon summer sale end?

Amazon’s summer sale started on Thursday 26 August and will end on Friday 3 September at midnight, with new deals dropping daily.

How do I find my Amazon deal of the day?

The deal of the day can be found on the deals page, where you’ll find the discounts tailored to your previous purchases – this is likely to be everything from an echo dot (was £49.99, now £29.99, Amazon.co.uk) to Shark vacuum cleaners (was £379.99, now £189.99, Amazon.co.uk).

