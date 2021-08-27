The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Bank holiday sales 2021 - live: Back to school and Amazon end of summer deals to shop before September
Whether it’s a new laptop or a discount on uniform, we’ve got you covered
The IndyBest team knows a thing or two about online shopping. Whether it’s providing advice via tried and tested product reviews of everything from the all-new Samsung Galaxy Z fold 3 to air fryers, or bringing you with the very best deals on mattresses, iPads, TVs and more, we’ve got your back when it comes to navigating to the virtual shelves.
Ahead of the bank holiday weekend, a host of big-name brands and online retailers are offering seriously impressive savings, including Amazon. The online giant is hosting a huge end of summer sale, where you’ll find discounts on everything from laptops and TVs to back to school essentials, beauty products and more.
But, while some offers will last the duration of the event – it ends on 3 September – Amazon will also be launching “lightning deals” and “deals of the day”, which are only available for a limited time and while stocks last. So, you’ll need to act fast if you don’t want to miss out. Which is where we come in. From Shark vacuums to IPL machines, we’re on the hunt for the top deals from Amazon today.
Whether you’re looking for a new SIM-only contract, a whopping offer on an iPhone 12 or simply want to discover a handy voucher code, we’ve got you covered in our deals live blog. Keep scrolling for today’s bargains – you can thank us later!
The biggest sales and offers from top retailers to shop today:
Don’t miss out on this TV deal in Amazon’s sale
The retailer’s sale is on for a limited time only, so if you’ve got your eye on a new TV, you’ll want to snap this deal up fast.
Samsung 75in Q60A QLED 4K HDR smart TV: Was £1,799, now £1,299, Amazon.co.uk
With £500 off, Samsung’s smart 4K display is a seriously enticing proposition for any avid TV watcher or gamer. Built with a powerful 4K processor, it delivers 4K resolution for the content you love and uses the brand’s “Q-symphony” system to synchronise the TV’s speakers and soundbar together to play sound simultaneously from both devices. You can even split your TV screen to enjoy various content at the same time, choosing the size and volume of each one.
Beat your PB with 30% off Garmin’s Forerunner 245 running watch
Garmin forerunner 245: Was £249.99, now £179.99, Amazon.co.uk
A firm favourite when it comes to fitness tracking, this one landed a spot in our review of the best running watches – so you can trust that it performs. It has a built-in GPS for measuring your pace and storing routes, which can be seamlessly uploaded to apps, such as Strava for more analysis. Plus, the heart-rate tracking and VO2 estimates monitor your fitness as your exercise.
Amazon end of summer sale FAQs
The online giant has launched its end of season sale, with some great deals on everything from essential tech to upgrade your living room, to kitchen and beauty essentials and even kids’ toys.
As well as discounts on Amazon’s own-brand devices, such as the Echo dot (was £39.99, now £21.99, Amazon.co.uk), the sale will see huge reductions on big-name brands, including Shark, Samsung, Bose and Simba. From when it ends to how to find the deal of the day, here’s everything you need to know about the event.
What time does the Amazon summer sale end?
Amazon’s summer sale started on Thursday 26 August and will end on Friday 3 September at midnight, with new deals dropping daily.
How do I find my Amazon deal of the day?
The deal of the day can be found on the deals page, where you’ll find the discounts tailored to your previous purchases – this is likely to be everything from a fourth generation echo dot (was £49.99, now £29.99, Amazon.co.uk) to a Shark vacuum cleaner (was £379.99, now £189.99, Amazon.co.uk).
How can I get the best deals?
To help navigate the mammoth amount of deals, we have a dedicated team here at IndyBest who will be bringing you the biggest offers throughout the event. You can keep up to date with the best savings live here on the blog, or check out our comprehensive shopping guide:
Amazon declares the end of summer with a spectacular sale – Here’s what to buy
Amazon has launched its end of summer sale and we’ve found the best deals to shop across tech, home appliances and more from Shark, Samsung, Bose and Simba
25% Nike discount code just for our readers
Sportswear giant Nike is a go-to destination for activewear and it’s currently offering IndyBest readers 25 per cent off full price and sale items with our exclusive discount code.
Whether you’re looking to upgrade your gym gear or need to stock up on PE essentials for your child, this is a deal you don’t want to miss out on.
Get chores done and dusted with this high-tech robot cleaner that has 32% off
Ecovacs deebot N79S robot vacuum cleaner: Was £249, now £149.98, Amazon.co.uk
This innovative device can be operated via voice control using Google Home Voice or Amazon Alexa, and even allows you to customise and schedule cleaning sessions on the Ecovacs app on your smartphone.
There’s four cleaning modes to choose from that can reach all the nooks and crannies in your home, with wide-reaching side brushes and anti-drip and anti-collision sensors. The battery life lasts up to 100 minutes and it’s coated in an anti-scratch finish, so even if it bumps into your furniture accidentally, it’ll still look like it’s fairly new.
Sleep easy knowing you’ve saved £100 on this Simba mattress
Simba comfort zoned foam boxed mattress double: Was £350, now £227.50, Amazon.co.uk
Struggling to get a good night’s rest? You may need a new mattress and luckily this one currently has more than £100 off.
Designed with three comfort layers to help you nod off easily, the mattress contours to your body and features cooling foam that help regulate heat at an ideal temperature all night long. The mattress also comes with a 100 night trial and three-year cover.
This Tower air fryer has been massively reduced
Tower T17039 vortx 5-in-1 digital air fryer oven: Was £119.99, now £74.99, Amazon.co.uk
While the majority of the best air fryers we’ve reviewed stick to what they do best – making chips – this clever piece of kit has garnered a cult following thanks to its many different uses, including that you can make a whole roast chicken in 40 minutes. Perfect for whipping up a bank holiday roast.
Featuring in our round-up, our reviewer praised the appliance for being one of the most versatile. Its ability to “air fry, bake, roast or dehydrate (for vegetable crisps) three separate mesh racks of food at any one time – fish, shrimp and chips on a weeknight or stuffing, parsnips and roast potatoes for a Sunday roast” really can’t be beaten.
Save £60 on Apple Airpods Pro
Apple AirPods pro: Was £249, now £187.99, Amazon.co.uk
Tech giant Apple is notorious for not taking part in sales, so when we spotted this deal, we had to share it with you.
Right now, you can get the AirPods pro with £60 off their original price. So, if you’ve been debating whether to get a pair, now’s the time to do it.
Still not convinced? In our review of the earbuds, our tester said they “are difficult to find much fault in”. Retaining a similar design to the original AirPods (was £159, now £124.98, Amazon.co.uk), they have Apple’s classic glossy white finish and come with three differently sized silicone eartips to choose from, so you can find the perfect fit for you – and there’s an eartip fit test on your phone to help you figure out the best option.
As for the noise quality, “it’s a sound topped by few rivals”, with an impressive active noise-cancelling function that shuts out ambient noise. Snap these up while they’re in the sale.
The best back to school offers at Amazon
With the summer holidays drawing to a close, the time has come to start back to school shopping and the sales can save you plenty of cash in the lead up to the new term - whether you’re stocking up on stationery and uniforms for younger students or investing in a new laptop for University.
Asus C523NA 15.6in touchscreen full HD chromebook: Was £399.99, now £279.99, Amazon.co.uk
If you fall into the latter camp, this Asus chromebook is ideal for use on the move as it has a large 1080p touchscreen spacious enough to get some serious work done no matter where you are. It also gives you the freedom of up to 10 hours battery life and has a 180-degree hinge, meaning it can be laid flat to share content easily with friends.
Vans old skool III backpack: Was £30, now £17.16, Amazon.co.uk
Need a stylish bag to store your shiny new laptop in? Look no further than this sleek backpack from skateboarding brand Vans. Available in a range of colours, it has a large main compartment that’s great for storing books, a laptop sleeve that fits most 15in gadgets and padded shoulder straps, so you can ferry your essentials around all day in comfort.
The best deals to shop in Amazon’s end of summer sale
Amazon has launched its end of summer sale, with a whole load of discounts that we can’t wait to share with you across tech, home appliances, beauty and more.
Echo show 8: Was £99.99, now £59.99, Amazon.co.uk
One of the best discounts we’ve spotted is on the retailer’s own Echo show 8, which you can snap up for just £59.99 – with an RRP of £99.99, that’s a whopping 40 per cent off.
As well as being a smart speaker, the device also enables you to video chat, make calls, set alarms, watch movies and even immerse yourself in an audiobook.
