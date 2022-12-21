Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It’s only a few days until Christmas, but there’s still time to bag a few last-minute presents and stock up on some tasty food and drink ahead of the big day.

It’s an extra special time of year, whether you’re getting all the family together for a few parties over the festive season, or are simply looking forward to a quiet, cosy Christmas.

Christmas decorations are a sparkly part of the season, and decking the halls with baubles, tinsel and lights is the best way to get into the festive spirit. Some people hang their Christmas decs from as early as October or November, with these glittering additions a great way of lifting your mood on a dreary day.

Others wait a little longer and hang them up in December, and dates as late as Christmas Eve can be a household tradition too. Should that be you, and you’re in the market for a new tree this year, we’ve found some big savings. Or, you could be getting extra organised ahead of next year, and looking to pick up early bird Christmas tree discounts well ahead of time.

Whatever the case may be, we’ve found artificial tree savings to shop, including up to half-price offers at Balsam Hill and Homebase. Read on for the top deals we’ve found.

Homebase 7ft evergreen fir artificial Christmas tree: Was £110, now £55, Homebase.co.uk

(Homebase)

Also available in 5ft and 6ft sizes, this 7ft artificial Christmas tree is currently half price. The buy includes a metal stand and hinged branches, with 1,000 branch tips. Made from PVC, this tall tree would take pride of place in a hall, lounge or open-plan living space. Just add baubles, lights and a bit of tinsel for extra festive pizzazz.

Buy now

Balsam Hill BH Balsam fir, candlelight clear LED, 6ft: Was £749, now £439, Balsamhill.co.uk

(Balsam Hill)

This pre-lit tree has more than £300 off, so now’s the time to bag a luxury bargain for this Christmas or next. The artificial tree comes in different sizes, and there are two light options too. Made to look like real Balsam fir trees found on a farm in the US, the full needles and foliage aesthetic were created with authenticity in mind. There are 500 lights already attached for extra decorating ease too.

Buy now

John Lewis festive fir unlit Christmas tree, 7ft: Was £79, now £39.50, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis)

Currently reduced by 50 per cent, this 7ft artificial Christmas tree is unlit, so you can add whichever lights you’d prefer. The PVC and metal tree comes complete with a stand, while its conical structure is a timeless Christmas tree shape. We’d say this discounted tree could be a favourite festive centrepiece for years to come.

Buy now

Homebase 7ft Montana premium pre-lit artificial Christmas tree: Was £247, now £90, Homebase.co.uk

(Homebase)

Save more than £150 with this bargain artificial Christmas tree buy, which is now reduced to less than £100. Pre-lit, there are 400 warm-white lights attached with eight functions. Additional features include hinged branches and a natural Christmas tree shape.

Homebase also estimates the running cost of this tree is less than 1p per hour, based on a 50p kWh tariff – however, we’ve not tested this ourselves.

Buy now

Habitat 7ft Oscar pine cone Christmas tree, green: Was £75, now £37.50, Habitat.co.uk

(Habitat)

This is a bargain 7ft Christmas tree, now costing less than £40. Arriving complete with 200 warm-white lights, pine-cone decorations and a snow effect, it’s all set for installing in your home. The Christmas tree’s fixed branches have flat needles, with a whopping 991 tips.

Buy now

Balsam Hill Canadian blue-green spruce, twinkly light show, 6ft: Was £649, now £439, Balsamhill.co.uk

(Balsam Hill)

If you fancy a colourful artificial tree, this is the sale buy to shop. Balsam Hill’s Canadian blue-green spruce also comes in other heights, and with other lights, but we like these bright twinkly beauties. Created to offer a full foliage look, the needles are a blue-green shade, in keeping with a Canadian blue-green spruce. Meanwhile, the pre-lit tree boasts blue, green and red lights too.

Buy now

