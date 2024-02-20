Best Amazon devices deals we’re hoping to see in the retailer’s next big sale

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

If you’re looking to add to your collection of Alexa smart speakers, want a budget-friendly Fire tablet or want to turn your dumb telly into a smart one with a Fire TV stick, the best time to pick up one of Amazon’s devices is during one of the retailer’s big-ticket sale events.

But when could another one roll around? Last year, the retail giant hosted its first-ever Amazon Spring Sale – a three-day shopping bonanza that was open to non-Prime members, and saw the company’s devices slashed in price.

Amazon hasn’t yet confirmed whether it will be hosting another spring sale, but we’re keeping our fingers crossed for a similar event this year. As well as Amazon devices, last year the retailer discounted everything from TVs and Apple tech to beauty and home appliances.

So, could another spring sale be on the cards for 2024? Below, we’re rounding up all our Amazon Spring Sale speculation, plus the best Amazon devices deals to shop now.

When is the Amazon Spring Sale 2024 and how long will it last?

Amazon hasn’t confirmed whether it’s going to host a sale this spring but, if it does, we’re likely to see it take place in late March. In 2023, Amazon hosted a spring sale for the first time. It began at 6pm on Monday 27 March and ended just before midnight on Wednesday 29 March.

What kinds of deals on Amazon devices can we expect in the Spring Sale?

During last year’s Amazon Spring Sale, the retailer slashed the price of its entire line-up of devices. If it goes ahead again this year, we could see reductions on Amazon Echo smart speakers, Kindle ereaders, Fire TV sticks, Fire tablets and Ring and Blink video doorbells.

When the 2023 Spring Sale took place, Amazon was yet to release its newest (and cheapest) Echo Pop smart speaker, so, we could see deals start to drop on that this year, too, along with offers on the company’s Fire TV.

Best Amazon devices deals at Amazon right now

Ring battery video doorbell plus: Was £159.99, now £129.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Ring)

If you’re interested in upping your home security, Amazon has discounted its Ring video doorbell plus by 19 per cent. It features a head-to-toe camera, so you can check on your packages when you’re away, and it has an enhanced resolution of 1,536px with colour night vision. You also get real-time notifications and two-way talk whenever someone rings your bell.

Buy now

Amazon Fire TV 42in 4-series 4K UHD smart TV: Was £429.99, now £299.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Amazon launched a series of TVs in the UK last year, and the mid-range 4-series is currently on sale. The Amazon Fire TV 4-series is a 4K set that supports HDR 10, HLG and Dolby Digital Plus. It comes with the Fire TV Alexa voice remote, so you can control the TV and ask questions by holding down the microphone on the remote. It also supports Alexa skills, your smart home devices and has a host of streaming services. There are three HDMI ports on the rear and an eARC, if you want to hook up a soundbar. The 44in model is currently discounted by 30 per cent.

Buy now

