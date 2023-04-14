Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It doesn’t have to be an explicit sale season for us to enjoy snapping up a bargain – and thankfully our favourite stores seem to agree, with many of them currently hosting mid-season sales and discounts.

If you’re someone who prides themselves in being a savvy shopper and making the most of a deal here and there, you’ll be glad to hear that you can add many a purchase to your shopping basket for less.

Perhaps there were those jeans that you couldn’t justify buying at full price or that trench coat that was just a little steep for your budget – well, fear not, as there’s plenty of sales to shop now and help you stock up your wardrobe for summer and months to come.

It’s a great time to get any basics that are missing from your wardrobe or to give your home a little mid-season pick-me-up with purcahses that are now a lot more feasible. From your favourite fashion brands to discounts across home and beauty, there’s so many deals to snap up.

However, we completely understand that the sales sections of websites can be daunting places so, to help you, we’ve done the work and gone through our favourite brands to select some of the best they have to offer – at the best prices, too.

Best fashion sales right now

Lululemon align tank top: Was £58, now £34, Lululemon.co.uk

(Lululemon)

Summer is not far off and if you’re looking for a new set of workout wear that’ll keep you cool during next season’s sweaty sessions, then Lululemon’s sale may just have what you need. It includes iconic items such as this tank top from the brand’s align collection, which is currently £24 off in price. Powered by nulu fabric, this top is so soft and lightweight, you’ll be exercising with complete ease.

Shop the Lululemon sale now

Long satin dress: Was £39.99, now £26, Hm.com

(H&M)

Judging by the upcoming weather forecast, a spot of good weather could finally be heading our way for longer than a day. So it’s time to deck yourself out in all the groundbreaking florals and spring dresses. This sleeveless dress is perfect for the season, balanced by its maxi length, and features watercolour-style florals printed all over. With a v-neck style and knot detail at the front, the bodice and pleated design should mean it’s very flattering.

Shop the H&M sale now

Persol PO3223s sunglasses: Was £263, now £131.50, Selfridges.com

(Selfridges)

Made in Italy, these acetate sunglasses from Persol are currently reduced in the Selfridges sale. The square frames feature tinted lenses and a logo-embossed folding arms, as well as a gorgeous havana print. Reduced to half price and complete with case, these are certainly a steal if you’re looking for a new set of specs – and just in time for summer, too.

Shop the Selfridges sale now

Best beauty sales right now

Estée Lauder double wear stay-in-place foundation SPF10 30ml: Was £35, now £22, Sephora.co.uk

(Sephora)

This iconic full-coverage foundation is currently reduced by £13 online at Sephora, so you can blend and blur with a more minimal dent to your pocket. The popular foundation claims to create flawless skin and even features SPF10 in its formula, too. Lightweight in texture, mattifying and with an oil-control formula, it’s perfect for the upcoming warmer weather.

We’ve previously rated a similar sheer double wear product among our best foundations, noting that “the original cult favourite double wear foundation is famous for its full coverage, budge-proof matte formula, and this latest version is equally as long-lasting”.

Shop the Sephora sale now

Soap & Glory home is where the spa is 13 piece gift set: Was £68, now £27.20, Boots.com

(Boots)

Save over £40 on this generous gift set from Soap and Glory in the Boots beauty sale. The pamper-at-home brand currently has an offer on its “home is where the spa is” box which features 13 different products.

Lucky shoppers can enjoy a full sized magnificoco body lotion; rushower dry shampoo; clean on me hydrating body wash; the scub of your life smoothing body scrub and the righteous body butter. As well as a fruity hydrating hand cream, face soap and clarity vitamin C facial wash; bright and beautiful radiance-boosting mask, the fab pore pore-refining mask, speed plump intensely hydrating day lotion and a shower puff. If that long list wasn’t enough of a reason to snap this set up, a mini magnificoco body wash is also included.

Shop the Boots sale now

Beauty Works x Molly Mae curl kit volume 2: Was £94.99, now £61.74, Lookfantastic.com

(Look Fantastic)

Enjoy 35 per cent off this curling wand and say hello to bigger and bouncier hair. Create curls using this extra long ceramic barrel, which has been crafted to work particularly well on longer hair and extensions. The innovative coating works to avoid frizz and heat damage and you can control the temperature between 80C and 220C. The wand set comes complete with ten pin curl clips and an oval paddle brush for optimal styling, as well as a carry case and protective glove so you can be safe and take your gear on the go.

Shop the Look Fantastic sale now

Best homeware sales right now

Multicoloured segment cushion: Was £44, now £22.50, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis)

If you’re looking to spruce up your sofa, some soft furnishings could be just what your space needs. This geometric-print cushion from John Lewis is reduced to clear, meaning you can benefit from an almost half price discount. These consciously crafted cushions are filled with premium and ethically-sourced downpass-certified feathers at John Lewis’ textile factory in Lancashire – so you can be sure your savings aren’t at the cost of quality.

Shop the John Lewis sale now

Leggy lady sitting sand vase: Was £26, now £18, Urbanoutfitters.com

(Urban Outfitters)

Channel and celebrate the beautiful female form at home with this adorable vase. Featuring a speckled ceramic design with engraved floral detailing and curved handle accents to each side, it measures 18.4cm x 13cm x 24.7cm so will fit easily into any home. Made from clay glaze, it’s easy to clean with a simple wipe, too.

Shop the Urban Outfitters sale now

Cast aluminium 5L casserole dish: Was £49.50, now £34.65, Marksandspencer.com

(Marks and Spencer)

If you’re constantly envious of Le Creuset’s iconic colourful casserole dishes, we’ve found the perfect dupe. This chic casserole dish from Marks and Spencer is the ideal subsitute for your kitchen; suitable for all stove tops (including induction styles) and safe to go into the oven up to 240C. Whether you’re meal prepping or cooking for your weekend dinner party, this 5l capacity ensures there will be plenty of food around. Dishwasher-safe with non-stick finish and a £14.85 saving, it’s a hard deal to pass up.

Shop the Marks and Spencer sale now

