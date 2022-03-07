Treat the leading lady in your life with these Mother’s Day deals and discounts

Mother’s Day is on its way and, if you haven’t already, now’s the time to set aside the 27th of March to spend some quality time with mum. With just a few weeks left to pick out the perfect gift, we thought we’d bring you some inspiration for gifts that go beyond flowers and chocolates. Even better, we’ve bought you Mother’s Day gifts with discounts attached.

Whether you’re treating your mum, grandmother, wife, mother-in-law, step mum or just the lady in your life who has inspired you the most, we’ve found a selection of gifts that say that you care. From relaxing spa days and indulgent afternoon teas to LED face masks and this season’s must-have boots, here’s our round-up of the best Mother’s Day discounts for 2022.

CurrentBody

Give your mum the gift of relaxation and self-care with a premium beauty tech device from CurrentBody. Top of the list is the CurrentBody Skin LED Light therapy mask, which is clinically proven to help improve skin tone, texture, and firmness as well as reduce wrinkles in four weeks. Alternatively, the soon-to-be-launched LED Eye Perfector uses wavelengths to target crow’s feet, eye bags, and dark circles for a more targeted approach.

CurrentBody is also a proud retailer of the world’s first anti-ageing sleep mask. Made from silk and designed to reduce wrinkles and increase emotional relaxation, the Dr Harris Anti-Wrinkly Sleep Mask is the perfect bedtime buddy. This year, CurrentBody is offering £20 off when you spend £200 or more , allowing you to save up to 10% on your Mother’s Day purchases.

Red Letter Days

Last year’s lockdown restrictions may have limited our Mother’s Day plans, but with the freedom to roam in 2022, nothing is stopping you from treating your mum to a well-deserved day out. Whether you’ll be spending Mothering Sunday together or want to treat mum to a day out in the future, Red Letter Days has a vast range of remarkable experiences to choose from. What’s more, you can get everything at 14% off with our exclusive Red Letter Days discount code .

From traditional spa days hidden away in the beautiful British countryside to luxury dining experiences in one of the country’s Michelin-star restaurants, you can plan a day to remember in 2022. If one day of celebrations isn’t enough, Red Letter Days has a whole host of getaways to explore, from glamping experiences to five-star hotels.

Oliver Bonas

Oliver Bonas has become a go-to gift shop for every occasion, and it’s no different when it comes to Mother’s Day. Boasting everything from must-have beauty products and stylish homeware to elegant jewellery and a chic clothing range, you’ll have plenty of choice outside of the traditional Mother’s Day flower bouquet. With a huge range of items to choose from, shopping at Oliver Bonas is as enjoyable as it is affordable, especially when you take advantage of one of the retailer’s discount codes.

Oliver Bonas also offers an online gift-wrapping service. So, if you’re not much of a dab-hand when it comes to wrapping up your presents, you can choose a gift box at checkout, complete with a personalised message. During this time, Oliver Bonas is also offering free delivery on orders over £50.

Timberland

If an upgraded wardrobe is on the cards for mum this year, Timberland could be the shop for you. Offering our readers an exclusive discount of 11% off everything , you can get your hands on the trending six-inch boots or original waterproof Timberlands for less this Mother’s Day. As well as shopping for iconic footwear, this Timberland discount code allows you to save on everything from sweatshirts and hoodies to duffle bags and backpacks.

You’ll also find fantastic gift inspiration in the Timberland Outlet, which is packed full of last season’s pieces. While you’ll find offers for both men and women, Mother’s Day is all about the ladies, so head to the women’s section to shop for accessories, boots, trainers, bags and sportswear.

Buyagift

Let’s face it, mums do a lot for us, and Mother’s Day is the perfect time to spoil them rotten with a memorable experience from Buyagift. Besides the favourites, including luxury pamper days and gourmet experiences, Buyagift gives you the chance to gift something entirely unique for your Mum this Mothering Sunday. Browse through the long list of exhilarating adventure experiences, or take your mum to London to learn all about the wonders of urban beekeeping, complete with a mead tasting.

For this week only, we have an exclusive Buyagift discount code, giving you 20% off absolutely everything on-site so that you can treat your mum for less this year. Find foodie experiences for under £50, afternoon teas at two for the price of one or indulgent beauty treatments at just a fraction of the original cost.

