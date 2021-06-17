Amazon Prime Day is just days away, and the online retailer is gearing up for its biggest shopping event of the year. Taking place on 21 and 22 June, it’s two days of huge deals and discounts across home appliances, tech, fashion and more, exclusively on offer for Amazon Prime members.

The retailer has also released early-bird deals for thrifty shoppers and you can find all of our top picks in our guide to the best early deals from Apple, Samsung, Nintendo, Shark and more.

But it’s not just Amazon where you can find bargains across big-name brands – Currys PC World is also getting in on the action with its own “epic” sales event.

With deals set to be available over the next few days, there’s also plenty of savings to shop now, from fitness trackers to fridge-freezers. You can expect to see brands such as Samsung, Philips, Sony and Fitbit included.

There’s over 300 deals with up to 40 per cent off, so we’ve done the hard work for you and hand-picked the very best so you can bag a bargain.

Read more:

Our IndyBest team hand-picks every deal we feature. We may earn some commission from the links in this article, but our selections have been made independently and without bias. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Apple 12.9in iPad pro, 2020, 512 GB: Was £1,179, now £1,059.97, Currys.co.uk

(Currys PC World)

One of Apple’s most popular products, the iPad pro, has a saving £119.03 in Currys’s sale. With discounts on Apple products always rare it’s best to run – don’t walk – to snap up this deal.

With a battery life of up to 10 hours, it’s perfect for working on the go, scrolling through social media, or watching movies thanks to the high-resolution retina display.

It also has 12MP wide and 10MP ultra-wide rear cameras for crisp photo-taking, and Face ID to enable your to keep your information safe. It’s been designed with creators in mind, so the processor will allow you to edit videos in 4K.

Buy now

Nintendo Switch lite, turquoise, and ‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ bundle: Was £219, now £199, Currys.co.uk

(Currys PC World)

The Independent’s technology editor Andrew Griffin describes the Nintendo Switch lite as “a cheaper and lighter version (of the original) that can be carried around”. “It will suit anyone on a budget, with limited space or who never wants to play it on their TV anyway,” he said.

This bundle, with £20 off, comes with Animal Crossing too, which is a gentle game that proved hugely popular throughout lockdown.

Buy now

Kenwood KMD70X19 fridge freezer: Was £629.99, now £529.99, Currys.co.uk

(Currys PC World)

There’s £100 to be saved on this Kenwood fridge-freezer, so if you’re in need of a new one or have recently moved house and are stocking up on home appliances, now’s the perfect opportunity to snap up a bargain.

Seemingly spacious enough to store your weekly food shop and then some, it’s made with a total no-frost design. There’s even an egg rack and wine rack, along with two large freezer drawers and a fruit and vegetable box.

Buy now

Asus tuf blue A15 15.6in gaming laptop: Was £999, now £829, Currys.co.uk

(Currys PC World)

You can now shop this Asus gaming laptop while saving a huge £170. Boasting an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, it promises to be able to easily handle heavy games and demanding software.

It has a battery life of five hours on a full charge, while still being lightweight enough to make travelling with it simple, along with a cooling system to keep the motor dust-free, thanks to the two fans, and multiple heat pipes to keep you running during gameplay.

Buy now

Tefal pro express ultimate GV9569 steam generator iron: Was £429, now £179, Currys.co.uk

(Currys PC World)

Currys has slashed the price of this Tefal iron by a massive £250, so we’d recommend adding it to your shopping cart before it sells out.

Promising to deliver professional-quality steaming to keep all your fabrics free from creases, it will also help reduce your ironing time, so you can kick your feet up and relax more quickly. It helps prevent drops and leaks from ruining your freshly washed laundry too, via its “protect” system which converts them into steam.

Buy now

Philips Hue white and colour ambience smart lighting starter kit with bridge: Was £119.99, now £64.99, Currys.co.uk

(Currys PC World)

Upgrade your home lighting with this kit from Philips that allows you to control your bulbs from your smartphone. The kit is also compatible with Google Assistant, Amazon’s Alexa and Apple HomeKit.

You can choose from a huge 16 million colours or sync the lights with the movie, music or game that you’re enjoying.

Buy now

Samsung QE50QN94AATXXU 50in smart 4K ultra HD HDR neo QLED TV: Was £1,899, now £1,499, Currys.co.uk

(Currys PC World)

If you love watching movies, documentaries or box sets, make your viewing experience extra special with this Samsung smart 4K TV that currently has £400 off.

Promising high-quality sound and a perfect picture, it should make everything you’re watching feel like you’re at the cinema. It also has built-in surround sound, and you can set it up to control channels and volume via your smartphone, as well as access to your favourite streaming platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and BBC iPlayer.

Buy now

Fossil carlyle HR FTW4026 smartwatch: Was £279, now £195, Currys.co.uk

(Currys PC World)

Save £84 on this Fossil smartwatch that does so much more than just tell the time. With a lengthy 24-hour battery life, you can also use it for phone calls and contactless payments via Google Pay.

Not only that, it offers GPS and heart-rate monitoring to help your track your workouts and manage your fitness goals.

Buy now

Google Nest mini, 2nd gen: Was £49, now £24, Currys.co.uk

(Currys PC World)

Taking a spot in our guide to the best smart speakers for virtual assistance at home and on the go, we loved this Google Nest mini device.

“This pebble-shaped beauty is the brainchild of Google, whose Google Assistant has been around much longer than the brand’s main competitors. This time has been used wisely, making Google Assistant the easiest and most intelligent voice assistant on the market,” said our tech writer.

They went on to say that the mini is “small” – it fits in the palm of your hand – but produces “strong sound and clear voice responses”. “This would fit seamlessly into almost any home and perform admirably. For its price, it’s difficult to find anything that can touch it,” they said.

Buy now

Sony cyber-shot DSC-RX100 VII high-performance compact camera: Was £1,149, now £949, Currys.co.uk

(Currys PC World)

If you’ve been working on your photography skills or are new to the hobby, this Sony compact camera could help you get the best shots possible.

It can auto-focus in 0.02 seconds, so you’ll never miss a snap, and it even has burst shooting to allow you to shoot up to 90 frames per second.

Buy now

Huawei sound x wireless speaker: Was £179, now £149, Currys.co.uk

(Currys PC World)

This wireless, Bluetooth speaker is great for barbecues, dinner parties or just enjoying your favourite tunes on a lazy Sunday afternoon (or while WFH).

Delivering 360-degree audio, it can handle big basslines at loud volumes without distorting the sound and can be completely controlled via your smartphone.

Buy now

Philips series 5000 BT5502/13 beard trimmer: Was 65, now £34.99, Currys.co.uk

(Currys PC World )

This cordless trimmer will keep your beard hair in check. After just one hour of charging it provides 90 minutes of use, or you can keep it plugged in while using – whatever you prefer.

The blades are self-sharpening and there are 40 positions to pick from for an even trim. It comes with two different attachments and a storage pouch for easy portability.

Buy now

Denon DHT-S316 2.1 wireless sound bar: Was £279, now £179, Currys.co.uk

(Currys PC World)

Soundbars spread audio wider, making it sound stronger thanks to the multiple woofers and tweeters inside, thereby enhancing your listening experience.

To get set up, simply plug in the HDMI cable to your TV – there are no dangling cables to cause clutter.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on tech, home appliances and more, try the links below:

Read more on Amazon Prime Day 2021

Best Prime Day home appliance deals – We’re expecting huge savings across big-name brands such as Shark, Dyson, Nespresso and Philips

Best Prime Day tech deals – Whether it’s a new phone, tablet, laptop or noise-cancelling headphones, you’ll find the best deal here

Best Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals – Calling all gamers: prepare for big discounts on the popular console and bundles

Best Prime Day fashion and clothing deals – With prices slashed on dresses, jeans and more, it’s time to get your re-entry outfit planned

Best Prime Day kids’ toys deals – Find discounts on toys, gadgets and board games for kids of all ages

Best Prime Day TV deals – Update your at-home cinema experience without paying full price with our featured deals

Best Prime Day gaming deals – Looking for a new console, or after a new controller or game? Here are the best deals for gamers

Best Prime Day fitness deals – From yoga mats to dumbbells, snap up these savings and upgrade your home workout

Best Prime Day laptop deals – This year we expect big discounts on MacBooks, Microsoft Surface laptops and more

Best Prime Day Amazon device deals – Get ready for big savings on Amazon’s cutting-edge smart home tech

Best Prime Day Apple deals – With rarely seen savings on the brand’s products, it’s the perfect time to invest in new tech

Best Prime Day alcohol deals – All the boozy savings you need to know about on spirits, wine and beer

Best Amazon Prime Day deals – Read our IndyBest guide to all the best Prime Day 2021 deals

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.