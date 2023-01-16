Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

January is well underway now, with Christmas a distant memory and Valentine’s Day on the horizon. Whether you’re patiently waiting for payday or simply find the cold, dark weather tiresome, the first month of the year can often feel like it lasts for ages. But, the good news is, there are still some seasonal sales to spot, which should lift your January spirits.

You might be looking to snap up reduced tech or home appliance buys, or looking for cheaper tablets, AirPods, laptops, air fryers and more. From final reductions to one-off January savings, here at IndyBest, our expert shopping team is keeping a keen eye on deals to make your cash go further. As always, we’ll bring you the best savings as they land.

So, we were pleased to see Very’s Kindle sale – an event offering up to £14 off e-reader devices released in 2022. There are several different colours available, with Kindle styles for kids and adults.

Amazon’s Kindle range spans a few models, and it is the cheapest e-reader that Very is offering reductions on. This model launched in October 2022, and usually retails at £84, but the current sale means you can now get your mitts on the Kindle for less. After all, what could be better at this time of year than snuggling up with a good e-book?

Read on for everything we know about the Kindle e-readers on offer at Very, so you can make the most of this deal while stock lasts.

Amazon Kindle (2022 release) with ads, black: Was £84, now £74.99, Very.co.uk

(Very)

Grab almost a tenner off this affordable e-reader, which is the first Kindle update for three years. It has a 6in screen, 300dpi display, 16GB storage and industry-standard USB-C connection, so you use it with your phone charger. The 217mm x 111.5mm x 14mm Kindle has front lighting too, and this reduced version is in the classic black shade.

In our best Kindle round-up, our reviewer said the Kindle update found in this model “gives it a nice dusting off and brings the e-reader’s specifications in line with the more premium Kindle paperwhite.”

Amazon Kindle (2022 release) with ads, denim: Was £84, now £74.99, Very.co.uk

(Very)

The same Kindle as above, this model also comes with a matching £9 price reduction. The only difference is the colour, and should you fancy a change from black, this denim blue could just be the colour for you.

Read more: The best kids’ tablets

Amazon Kindle kids (2022 release), submarine: Was £104, now £89.99, Very.co.uk

(Very)

Save £14 by snapping up this Amazon Kindle for kids. The 219mm x 116mm x 19mm model was released in 2022, and lets little ones access a whopping 1,000 books that are suitable for children. There’s a high-res 300dpi glare-free screen, plus an adjustable front light and dark mode.

For parental peace of mind, there are no games or apps included on this device, so this is purely a buy for reading. You’ll get a two-year guarantee too. We think this submarine cover design is a brightening underwater patten that kids will love. There are also space whale (was £104, now £89.99, Very.co.uk) and unicorn valley (was £104, now £89.99, Very.co.uk) covers on offer.

