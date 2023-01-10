Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

If you’re feeling the January blues, the January sales could help brighten up what is typically a dull and dreary month. Some brands and retailers even offer month-long savings that are sure to help with the post-Christmas crash.

So, whether you’re looking to spend some Christmas money – will the joy of opening a card to discover £20 hidden inside ever fade? – bag a bargain on home appliances or simply treat yourself to some new tech, the New Year sales are one of the best opportunities to do so.

With the likes of John Lewis & Partners, Boots, Very and Amazon taking part in the new year reductions, the post-festive period is perfect if you want to save hundreds of pounds on a mattress or shop savvy for air fryers, dehumidifiers, electric heaters and more. Meanwhile, if it’s a Nintendo Switch you’re after, take a look at our handy sales guide here.

At IndyBest, we know a good deal when we see one, and we’ll be on hand to highlight the creme de la creme of discounts across the board. No duds allowed.

Whether you’re equipping yourself for smashing new resolutions, sorting gifts for 2023 or navigating the post-Christmas slump with a few new purchases, we’ll keep you posted on the very best savings as they land. Read on for some savvy savings to make your cash go further this January.

Best deals in the January sales 2023

The White Company Laurence duvet cover set, double: Was £90, now £45, Thewhitecompany.com

(The White Company)

The White Company winter sale is always one to watch, and half-price bedding sets, home trinkets and cosy dressing gowns are exactly what we need to see us through January. Made from 100 per cent cotton with a 200-thread count, this Laurence duvet cover set is sure to make those weekend lie-ins just that little bit more luxurious. The micro-waffle weave works to regulate your temperature year-round, so no more sweaty summer nights or wrapping up on winter evenings.

Buy now

Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds: Was £250, now £198.63, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Sony’s WF-1000XM4 are our favourite wireless earbuds of all time. Featuring excellent noise-cancelling tech, they’re currently discounted by a sizeable 24 per cent in Amazon’s sale. “Although these are small, light earbuds, they manage significant bass as well as great, precise clarity in higher notes,” our writer said in their review. “At once delicate and powerful, these earbuds have some of the best audio of any wireless headphones ever tested.”

Buy now

Le Creuset cast iron shallow casserole: Was £285, now £179, Lecreuset.co.uk

(Le Creuset)

Le Creuset is holding a winter sale with deals on the cult status kitchenware, including more than £100 off this cast iron shallow casserole dish for browning, baking, simmering and stir frying. The brand is a cupboard stalwart for good reason too – in our review of a similar Le Creuset casserole dish, it was almost 30 years old at the time of testing, but had “remained in pretty good nick” in the years our tester had been using it, which really speaks to its high-quality materials (if you need any more convincing, the dishes come with a lifetime guarantee).

Buy now

Arket quilted shirt: Was £119, now £60, Arket.com

(Arket)

The Arket January sale is highly anticipated by many a fashion fan, stocking T-shirts, jumpers, jackets and more at a now lower price. And we don’t think you’ll be disappointed by the menswear offering. This quilted shirt is sure to be as cosy as it is cool, providing the perfect solution for those chilly days that don’t quite call for a coat. The formal fit can work for a whole host of occasions, and we love how it has been styled with a statement knit to really pop against the black.

Buy now

Samsung QN85B QLED mini-LED smart TV, 2022: Was £1,799, now £979, Amazon.co.uk

(Samsung)

One of Samsung’s best current-generation TVs is the QN85B, which won a spot in our round-up of the best TVs for gaming, with our writer praising the wide-angle. There’s a lot to love about the TVs in Samsung’s 2022 QN range,” our writer said in their review. “That starts with the impressive visuals that the QLED’s mini-LED panels provide to allow for eye-popping brightness that brings explosions and muzzle blasts to life while also making blacks deep and natural to add to the in-game immersion.” Right now, you can save a whopping 46 per cent on this TV at Amazon, bringing it below £1,000 – a steal for such a premium, flagship TV set.

Buy now

Reebok GX40s one electronic cross trainer: Was £499, now £299, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

Upgrade your home gym in 2023 and take advantage of a humongous £200 saving on this cross trainer from Reebok. While we haven’t reviewed this model, the brand’s Z-power exercise bike landed a spot in our round-up of the best exercise bikes, so we trust in its fitness tech expertise. Measuring in at 1.69m tall with a diameter of 1.35m, the mains-powered trainer features a 9kg rear-drive flywheel and 12 programs, including distance travelled, heart-rate control and recovery. Meanwhile, you can track your pulse, speed and RPM (revolutions per minute) and more.

Buy now

Charlotte Tilbury pillow talk lipstick duo: Was £52, now £43.20, Charlottetilbury.com

(Charlotte Tilbury)

Charlotte Tilbury’s cult classic pillow talk lipstick is now reduced by 20 per cent with this two-shade bundle reduced to £43.20. The duo includes the nude-pink original and the berry-pink pillow talk medium. Described in our review as the “ultimate your-lips-but-better lipstick, thanks to its pink undertones that add a coat of natural-looking colour”, our tester went on to praise the “square, angled tip that’s designed for the most precise application possible”. Billed as long-lasting, owing to the formula’s glowing 3D pigments, our tested found it “lasted incredibly well” – what more encouragement could you need?

Buy now

Apple AirTag, four-pack: Was £119.99, now £99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Using a Bluetooth connection, these nifty devices help you track down lost items, and can even use the location of millions of other iPhones to help you find your misplaced belongings. When our tech guru, Alex Lee roadtested them, he noted that the “AirTag is incredibly cheap for what it is, and it works like an absolute charm. For any iPhone owner prone to losing things, investing in a pack of four might be one of the best decisions you ever make.”

Buy now

Lenovo ideapad 3i Chromebook: Was £249, now £149, Currys.co.uk

(Currys)

Laptops don’t get much more affordable than this. A Chromebook designed by trusted brand Lenovo, the ideapad 3i currently has a £100 discount in the Currys January sale. The laptop runs on the lightweight Chrome operating system, meaning it boots up almost instantly and doesn’t get bogged down in unnecessary software as time goes on. While the cheap and cheerful Intel Celeron CPU isn’t the most powerful, the slim design makes up for it, weighing just over 1kg, while the 11.6in display is spacious enough for work and streaming content on the go.

Buy now

Sweaty Betty Gary yoga pants: Was £90, now £36, Sweatybetty.com

(Sweaty Betty)

A huge number of people use January as the springboard month to start their fitness journey. So, some new kit can’t hurt to help maintain that motivation throughout the year. These Sweaty Betty yoga pants are now better than half-price in the green and purple colourways and are said to be soft enough for both your yoga practice and lounging around on the sofa. After all, it is all about balance.

Buy now

Swan, SI12020N, handheld garment steamer: Was £29.99, now £21.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Swan)

We dubbed this handheld clothes steamer the best choice for ease of use in our round-up of the best. Reduced by 27 per cent at Amazon, the foolproof appliance is billed by the brand as lightweight and ergonomic. Complete with a detachable fabric brush for smoothing household furnishings, the steamer is also said to oust bacteria while removing unwanted odours. As for results, it managed to de-crease our tester’s denim dress instantly.

Buy now

Samsung MC28H5013AS/EU 28l convection microwave oven: Was £229, now £174, Very.co.uk

(Very)

If you’re looking for a worthwhile microwave discount, this convection microwave oven from Samsung has been slashed in price by £55, courtesy of Very. The 28l capacity appliance – which features an antibacterial ceramic interior billed as scratch-resistant and easy to clean – includes 30 pre-set programs, including a fermentation function for making your own dough and yoghurt at home, to a power-defrost function for speedy and even thawing (should you leave defrosting dinner until the very last minute).

Buy now

Pandora sparkling flower collier necklace: Was £70, now £35, Pandora.net

(Pandora)

The Pandora January sale is a highlight of the year for many a jewellery-lover. Whether you’re collecting as many charms as you can, are after a gift for someone special or simply looking to add a bit of sparkle to your day, we don’t think you’ll be disappointed with the brand’s sale offering. Hand-finished in sterling silver, this necklace forms a flower with clear cubic zirconia stones, making it the perfect pick for a floral fan. Now on sale for just £35, we’re struggling to think of reasons why not to buy it.

Buy now

Ninja foodi max 9-in-1 multi-cooker, OP500UK, 7.5l: Was £229, now £179, Currys.co.uk

(Ninja)

Ninja is one of the brands that has merged its Boxing Day and January sales into one big blob, with an early January deal already available to shop. With £50 off the foodi max 9-in-1 multi-cooker, it’s as good a time as any to do yourself a solid and make life in the kitchen a whole lot easier.

Besides serving up crispy, air fried goods, this device can also slow cook, steam, bake, roast, sauté, grill and more. The 7.5l capacity makes it large enough to feed up to six people, and it can fit an entire 3kg roast chicken. When putting this device head to head with the Instant pot crisp, our reviewer said they got great results and they “loved the fact that air fryer lid was attached to the base of the machine”, meaning they could save on storage space.

Buy now

Read more: The best air fryer deals in the January sales

Foreo UFO mini smart mask treatment device: Was £129, now £39, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Foreo is the beauty-tech brand to know, its face lift device featured in our review of the best facial massage tools and we’ve raved about the cleansing brush too. With a whopping 70 per cent saving on this LED mask from the reputable brand, it’s a deal not to be missed. It works by using heat to open your pores and helps the face mask work even harder, while the RGB LED light is said to tackle signs of tiredness and ageing. A hardworking high-tech device for just £39? Sign us up.

Buy now

Oliver Bonas Joli gold champagne saucers, set of four: Was £39.50, now £24, Oliverbonas.com

(Oliver Bonas)

Oliver Bonas is home to some fantastic fashion and homeware pieces, but these champagne glasses have really piqued our interest. Working out at just £6 per glass, this set of four champagne saucers is a little luxury that won’t break the bank. Matching water glasses, champagne flutes and a decanter are all available to truly deck out your home bar. Just be sure to save them for special occasions and remember to hand wash.

Buy now

Sony WH-1000XM5 noise-cancelling over-ear headphones: Was £379, now £299.93, Amazon.co.uk

(Very)

These wireless cans earned the top spot in our round-up of the best wireless headphones, in which our tester described the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones as sounding “absolutely divine”. These promise to survive up to 30 hours on one charge, and feature noise cancellation (which our tester said was “incredible”) and the ability to automatically adjust sounds in response to your environment. Our tester also praised the speak-to-chat feature, which turns on ambient mode when you start speaking. They added: “Whether it’s orchestral music, rap, podcasts or your favourite pop tracks, the WH-1000XM5 handles it all with poise and elegance, and it never misses a beat.”

Buy now

Read more: The best tech deals in the January sales 2023

ESPA positivity collection: Was £65, now £32.50, Lookfantastic.com

(Look Fantastic)

This set is currently sliced in price by 50 per cent, taking the cost from £65 down to £32.50. Plus, there’s an extra 10 per cent available by adding the code “SALE” at checkout. Technically, the collection is actually worth £75, so this is a massive saving overall. The ESPA bundle contains four of the brand’s positivity blend products for some at-home pampering, including a candle and shower gel. It’s worth knowing there are a couple of tried and tested IndyBest buys included – two of these products featured in our best body oil and best non-toxic candle round-ups.

Buy now

Pixi skin treats glow starter kit: Was £54, now £27, Boots.com

(Boots)

Pixi glow tonic is a cult classic skincare buy, and you can now nab this starter kit for half the price. The set includes a 250ml bottle of glow tonic, plus an 80ml peel and polish and a box of three glow sheet masks. We wrote about the skin benefits of glow tonic in our Pixi vs Aldi toner review, where our reviewer praised the popular product’s “balancing effect” which revealed a “brightening glow” and “new-found tightness and brightness.”

Buy now

Read more: Best clothes deals in the January sale

Apple AirPods pro, 2nd generation: Was £249, now £234, ​​​​Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

While Apple itself doesn’t take part in the seasonal sales – bah humbug – mammoth retailer Amazon has reduced the price of the AirPods pro. Complete with active noise cancellation, touch control and adaptive transparency – which allows you to let outside sounds in while reducing loud environmental noise – you can now save £10 on the second generation buds. OK, so 4 per cent off doesn’t sound like a hugely impressive discount, but with price cuts on Apple products being so hard to come by, it may be the best time to invest.

Buy now

Dyson V15 detect plus: Was £649.99 now £549.99, Dyson.co.uk

(Dyson)

Reduced by £100 during Dyson’s New Year event, the V15 detect plus boasts plenty of forward-thinking features – from a crevice tool with LED lights that are designed to illuminate dust and dirt in small spaces, to an adaptor that bends to clean areas high up in your home. In our review of a similar model – the Dyson V15 detect – our tester described the vacuum cleaner as “an impressive step up in the cleaning world” which was “a dream to use”.

Buy now

Asus vivobook 15 X1500EA laptop: Was £602.01, now £499.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Get a new laptop in the January sales with this saving on an Asus vivobook. With a 15x6in screen size, immersive visuals, a matte anti-glare coating and a powerful intel core i5 processor, the model will help you get university essays or work done swiftly and efficiently while allowing you to stream movies or conduct webcam meetings. Touted to be portable and lightweight, it’s an ideal choice for someone constantly on the go.

Buy now

Simba hybrid pro mattress, double: Was £1,599, now £959.40, Simbasleep.com

(Simba)

Simba’s hybrid pro double mattress was one of “the most comfortable” mattresses our IndyBest tester had ever reviewed, and owing to the brand’s January offers it’s discounted by 40 per cent once you reach the checkout. Even better, there’s the additional offer of a free Simba mattress protector, which would usually set you back £129, which means that, overall, this discount will save you more than £700.

Combining seven layers, including Simbatex foam and aerocoil springs, the mattress is said to be breathable and temperature-regulating, with our tester noting: “The Simba hybrid pro felt incredibly comfortable,” adding they were “kept at a regular, comfortable temperature all night long”.

Buy now

The Inkey List niacinamide serum: Was £6.99, now £4.50, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Should you need to replenish your skincare stocks for the year ahead, The Inkey Lists’s niacinamide serum now costs less than £5 when you make your purchase with Amazon. In our review of the formula, our beauty editor called niacinamide a real unsung hero when it comes to skincare. “It’s a good option for all complexions, but especially those with oily or sensitive skin because it works to control excess oil production and reduce the appearance of pores, while also calming down irritation or sensitivity.” Formulated with hyaluronic acid to help hydrate skin too, it can be used both morning and night. “Our tester has been through multiple bottles and she applies it after cleansing AM and PM.”

Buy now

Virgin Media ultra-fast M350 with Virgin TV 360: Was £69 per month, now £39 per month, Virginmedia.com

(Virgin Media)

Looking for ultra-fast broadband and a TV package? Virgin Media has a 44 per cent saving on this broadband and TV bundle this Black Friday. For an extra £12 per month, you gain access to BT Sport in 4K Ultra HD and Sky channels in HD – 190 channels in total, with pause, rewind and record functions available with the included Virgin TV 360 box.

It’s an 18-month contract, and you’ll save £540 over the duration. It does rocket up in price when the contract comes to an end, however, so we’d potentially start looking around closer to the end of your contract as you’ll have to pay £91 per month when the 18 months are up.

Buy now

Lego 76403 Harry Potter The Ministry of Magic modular set: Was £89.99, now £72.99, Smythstoys.com

(Lego)

Perfect for Potterheads who hoped to find a Harry Potter-themed Lego set nestled under the Christmas tree, this one is reduced by more than 20 per cent. The 990-piece Ministry of Magic modular build depicts the witch and wizarding world’s headquarters complete with Polyjuice potion, Daily Prophet newspaper and a red phone box (of course), with 12 minifigures including Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, Ron Weasley and Reg & Mary Cattermole. This set is suitable for Potterheads and Lego fans alike aged nine years and above.

Buy now

LG OLED48A26 48in smart 4K TV: Was £1,099, now £799, Ao.com

(LG)

This 48in 4K TV from LG is a fresh 2022 model. While it is an entry-level set, it has flagship premium-level features, including Dolby Vision IQ, which adapts the picture based on the light in the room, Dolby Atmos virtual surround-sound audio, a filmmaker mode, designed for movies, as well as access to LG’s smart platform with Freeview Play, Netflix and Disney+, plus the low-blue-light display will stop you getting eye fatigue while watching Harry Potter films back to back. Benefit from the £300 while you can in the January sales.

Buy now

No7 the ultimate skincare collection 10-piece gift set: Was £85, now £42.50, Boots.com

(No7)

Whether you’re a No7 skincare fan or keen to give a range of formulas a try, then this deal is for you. Filled with 10 skincare products from the beloved Boots brand, the retailer has slashed the price of this 10-piece gift set by 50 per cent. Now reduced to just £42.50, the set includes skincare favourites such as the No7 protect and perfect day cream, the radiance+ daily energising exfoliating cleanser, the No7 protect and perfect lip care and more.

Buy now

The Oodie, grey: Was £89, now £64, Theoodie.co.uk

(Oodie )

Securing a spot in our round-up of the best blanket hoodies, we found the oversized hoodie to be “very oversized, cocooning our 6ft tester down to the knees.” Complete with a hood, sleeves and practical front pouch, the hoodie is finished in a plush soft-to-touch flannel fleece with sherpa fleece lining the inside.

“Large enough to curl beneath it on the sofa but still sufficiently fitted and lightweight to move around the house while working from home, the Oodie will be a saviour when temperatures plummet,” said our tester. Our only gripe was its not-so pocket-friendly price, but now you can save £25 in the brand’s sale.

Buy now

DeWalt DCD709D2T-GB 18V XR brushless compact combi drill: Was £189.98, now £99.98, Toolstation.com

(Toolstation)

Calling all avid DIYers – Toolstation’s Boxing Day sale is the perfect time to stock up on power tools. DeWalt is a big name in the construction world and is so popular that three of its models feature in our review of the best cordless drills. The compact combi drill promises to deliver excellent performance and should help you to get jobs done when there’s not much room to manoeuvre. A great addition to your kit that should make doing your jobs a breeze.

Buy now

Tui’s January sale holiday deals

(Tui)

If you can’t wait to start planning holidays for the year ahead, there are countless deals available now, courtesy of travel and tourism company Tiu. Whether you’re dreaming of an all-inclusive poolside retreat or an action-packed trip away with family, the options are endless.

In terms of some of the best reductions on all-inclusive holidays, you can currently save more than £250 per person on a seven-night stay at the Tiu blue Orquídea hotel in Gran Canaria, Spain (was £942 per person, now £796.15, Tui.co.uk).

Similarly, you can save an impressive £169 per person when you spend seven nights at the Holiday Village Turkey hotel in Sarigerme, Turkey (was £846 per person, now £771.41, Tui.co.uk). Finally, a week-long holiday at the beachside resort Riu Yucatan on the Caribbean coast of Mexico is now £476 cheaper per person (was £1,637, now £1,435.60, Tui.co.uk).

As for the best discounts on self-catered accommodation, you can relax in an apartment in Orlando for seven nights for £1,008 per person (was £1,306 per person, now £991.44, Tui.co.uk). Elsewhere, seven nights in the ButterFly Beach hotel in Barbados is now £85 cheaper per person (was £1,217 now £1,090, Tui.co.uk).

Visit Tui.co.uk now for its January sale on holidays

When do the January sales start?

As the name suggests, the January sales started on 1 January. Unlike Black Friday or other seasonal sales, brands and retailers tend to stick fairly rigidly to this. But, of course, before this, there were the Boxing Day sales, so it’s likely some of the deals from the 26 December will have stretched over into the first few weeks of January.

When do Boxing Day sales end?

The Boxing Day sales started on 26 December, with some exceptions, including Zara, which is known to start its sale on Christmas Day at 9pm on the app and 10pm on the website. As mentioned, many Boxing Day deals will continue on into the new year and become part of the January sales.

How long do the January sales last?

The January sales officially launched on 1 January, New Year’s Day, and the duration of the shopping event varies from a few days to the entire month. How long the sale lasts and the reductions depend on individual retailers and brands, but we’ll keep you up to date with all the best offers as they drop.

January sales vs Black Friday: Which is best?

The January sales and Black Friday events are both as well-known and as eagerly anticipated as each other. The same brands and retailers take part in Black Friday as the January sales, so you can expect fairly similar deals throughout the new year event, with discounts on Apple, Fitbit, TVs and more.

