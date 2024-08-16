Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

If you’ve been binging the new season of Emily in Paris, you’ll likely have been mesmerised by Lily Collins’s many (many) bold beauty looks and, we can now reveal the exact products her make-up artist used for the character’s club look in episode four.

At the opening of Laurent’s new club towards the end of the episode, Collins sports a striking wash of green-blue eyeshadow and a bright lip. Speaking to IndyBest, the show’s lead make-up artist, Aurelie Payen, said: “It's one of my favorite looks because it's very strong and bold, and it's something that I've never done on her before.”

She added: “It was kind of something new, and it was a little bit challenging to see what would work the best and what we [Payen and hair stylist, Mike Desir] wanted to give at that moment. But it's one of my favorites.”

Speaking of this season’s make-up as a whole, Payen said that a standard Emily look would consist of black eyeliner and the bold lip but that this was something they tried to expand on.

“This season there’s plenty of different make-up,” Payen explained. “It’s kind of a mix between what I used to do [the eyeliner and lip in question] and more elevated looks, and there’s also very natural and minimalist makeup, too.”

If you’re looking for some dramatic make-up inspiration, keep reading for the exact products that were used to create Emily Cooper’s bold, club-ready look.

Victoria Beckham beauty posh lipstick, pop: £37, Selfridges.com

open image in gallery Payen gives high praise to Beckham’s make-up collection ( Selfridges/The Independent )

So what were the products behind Emily’s statement look? “The lips were Victoria Beckham,” Payen reveals.

Beckham’s aptly named “posh” lipstick collection has been a best-seller since its launch in 2020 and, as for the shade in question, it was ‘POP’ that the make-up artist chose to complete the character’s pout. Described as a “cherry red”, the lipstick is a seasonless staple that can be worn all-year-round and has a nourishing, balm-like texture.

Buy now

Danessa Myricks Colorfix: £22, Cultbeauty.co.uk

open image in gallery Payen mixed two of Myricks’ Colorfix cream colours ( Cult Beauty/The Independent )

As for the eyes, that’s where it gets more technical. Payen explains that the finished look included a number of different products by Danessa Myricks.

“She has Colorfix in different colours and, as a make-up artist we play with lots of colours, so we mixed colours together,” Payen said.

“To have a beautiful green we just mixed the blue and the yellow together – a mixture of everything.” The exact shades that were used include the Danessa Myricks beauty colorfix 24 hour cream colour in ‘metallic fireworks’ (£22, Cultbeauty.co.uk) and liquid metals 24K ‘yellow gold’ (£22, Cultbeauty.co.uk).

Buy now

Looking for more make-up inspiration? This is our beauty writer’s favourite red lipstick of all-time