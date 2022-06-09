Coco and Eve seemed to spring to fame almost overnight a couple of years ago with its debut product, the super nourishing coconut and fig hair masque. Now with a whole range of products from a body scrub to shampoo, our love for the brand only seems to keep growing.

Here at IndyBest, we’ve raved about the OG hair masque in our best hair mask round-up, sung the praises of the microfibre hair towel and even named the bounce body masque best for post-baby belly in our stretch mark cream round-up. So it’s safe to assume we’re fans.

But we really wanted to know whether the rest of the range lived up to these hero products. And, after getting our hands on almost everything from fake tan to scalp scrubs, we can now safely say yes, they do.

While coconut is the hero ingredient in most of its products, hence the name, everything ​​from coconut oil and cocoa to mangoes, papayas and guava is included and all are sourced from Bali. In fact, Emily, the founder, was actually inspired to create the brand while hiking up a Balinese volcano, creating quite a lovely story.

And, with our bathroom now smelling like we too are walking through a lush rainforest, these are the products that will be remaining on our bathroom shelves.

How we tested

Our tester has a lot of hair. It’s thick, curly and can be unruly at times with a tendency to become dry, frizzy and incredibly knotty. So, when it comes to hair care, hydrating, nourishing ingredients are always on her radar. And, to really put these products to the test, we started off with post-festival hair which, as you can see in the before picture, is quite a state.

With everything from body wash and hair masks to fake tan and moisturisers being tested, we spent a good two weeks lathering ourselves up, scrubbing down to find out which products really are worth the hype.