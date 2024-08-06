It Cosmetics your skin but better foundation is reduced by 60% in flash sale

Support truly

The It cosmetics your skin but better CC cream (£29.20, Lookfantastic.com) is a go-to for make-up artists including the likes of Rose Gallagher and Jessica Alba’s make-up artist Monika Blunder. The brand has since launched a foundation version of the formulation, levelling up coverage and staying power – and it’s reduced by 60 per cent today.

The price of the IndyBest-approved foundation – which boasts hyaluronic acid and vitamin E as key ingredients – has been slashed by £21.90, making it just £14.60 (Lookfantastic.com). The hefty discount puts it at a lower price point than Nyx can’t stop won’t stop (£15, Lookfantastic.com), Max Factor miracle pure (£14.99, Lookfantastic), and Revlon Illuminance (£14.99, Lookfantastic.com).

The significance of this comparison? While these three foundations are loved in their own rights, they are ultimately high street, budget brands. Whereas It Cosmetics sits firmly in the mid-luxe category alongside Glossier, Morphe and Urban Decay.

This is a once-in-a-blue-moon deal. Keep reading to discover what our tester thought of the foundation in more detail.

It Cosmetics your skin but better foundation: Was £36.50, now £14.60, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery The formula is available in 15 shades ( itCosmetics/The Independent )

When testing this foundation alongside the CC cream, our tester reported that the OG CC cream “is pipped to the number one spot by the foundation”. It was praised for being “smoothing, brightening and still feels natural, ideal for those who don’t like a thicker, heavier texture but still want the coverage”.

It also landed a spot in our review of the best foundations for dry skin, with our reviewer remarking that it “feels a lot like applying soothing skincare, and that’s because of ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, aloe vera and vitamins E and B5”.

It’s a “very light, liquid formula”, but they “still saw sufficient skin-balancing coverage” and “could barely feel it during wear”. You “can easily add layers, too, whether looking for further coverage or a top-up throughout the day”.

If you’re yet to try the luxe foundation, run, don’t walk.

