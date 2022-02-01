Aldi’s special buys will forever be something that excites us, and, just like kids in a sweet shop, we often want it all.

But, while we may all be guilty of buying a giant flamingo pool float with no pool to use it in, or an ice cream machine that now lives in the back of the cupboard, every now and again, a special buy comes along that becomes an everyday essential.

Cue the heated throw with sleeves. You may have seen this self-warming dressing gown topping news headlines last week, and it’s still available to buy online and in-store – quite miraculous compared to the usual rapid sell-out of Aldi’s middle aisle.

Putting our bog-standard dressing gowns to shame, this sci-fi looking model could be straight from Han Solo’s wardrobe. But, cosy it looks – in the words of Yoda. And if you’re wondering how it works, how hot it can go, and most importantly, whether you can stick it in the washing machine, then read on, for we have all the answers below.

We haven’t yet tested this product ourselves here at IndyBest, but we have been impressed time and time again with the Aldi beauty dupes and Le Creuset style cookware, so we have high hopes for this dressing gown.

Aldi heated throw with sleeves: £34.99, Aldi.co.uk

Available in both cream and light grey, the Aldi heated dressing gown is gaining a lot of attention from those of us who feel the cold. Named a ‘throw with sleeves’, rather than a dressing gown – most likely due to the blanket-like cut and lack of a belt – it’s a one size fits all design that has the same tech and soft flannel fleece fabric as the much-loved Aldi heated blanket (£34.99, Aldi.co.uk).

Nine temperature levels can take you from a little bit warm to totally toasty, and the nine timer steps range from 10 minutes to an hour and a half, meaning you can fall asleep in it without waking up a sweaty mess. And of course, for anyone worried, there is a three-year guarantee and built-in overheating protection.

But, if you’re hoping to walk around while wearing it, you may become a little bit stuck, as the dressing gown must be plugged in to work. There’s a generous 2.5m lead between plug and hand controller though, so as long as you have a plug socket nearby you can cuddle up on the sofa or in bed with this wrapped around you.

And, the one answer we all want to know – for is it really a dressing gown if it doesn’t get covered with tea stains and toast crumbs? – it is machine washable. Just make sure you remove all electronics first.

