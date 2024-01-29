Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Samsung’s range of Galaxy devices can be perplexing – here’s how to decide which one is right for you
Samsung recently launched a brand new trio of Galaxy S24 phones, but the flagship Androids represent just a small part of the vast range of Samsung devices available. While the S-series grabs most of the headlines, the tech giant’s full line-up includes everything from flip phones and foldables to cheap and mid-range devices costing less than £250.
The most powerful Samsung phone with the best camera is the S24 Ultra, which is essentially a hybrid of phone and tablet and comes equipped with the S-Pen stylus. Designed to be a productivity powerhouse, it can even be plugged into a monitor to provide a desktop-style experience, complete with a taskbar and application windows. It’s what’s known as a “kitchen sink” phone, crammed with premium features and a demonstration of what Samsung can do when it pulls out all the stops.
The Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus are best suited to general users, and, at the opposite end of the spectrum, you’ll find budget-friendly phones such as the Samsung Galaxy A25 and Galaxy A54, which manage to squeeze impressive specs and displays into devices costing just a fraction of the more expensive options.
As if that wasn’t enough, the brand pioneered the first mainstream foldable phones. The newest Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 are two of the best folding and flip phones you can buy, and, over the years, have graduated from a novelty tech device to phones we can confidently recommend.
Our team of IndyBest experts have been testing Samsung phones for years. To get a sense of how they perform, we test phones by using them as we would our regular mobile over a one-month period. We assess what features are useful to the average person, as well as spot any issues or quirks that only crop up outside of a straightforward testing scenario.
Camera testing is done in daylight and night-time conditions. Our subjects are our pets, our surroundings, our family and friends, and our own faces – you know, things people normally take pictures of. Where appropriate, we’ve dug into any special camera features the phone might have, such as the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s new AI-powered editing tools.
To some extent, deciding which Samsung phone is best for you will come down to your budget and personal preferences. To help you choose, check out our list of the best Samsung phones below.
The Galaxy S24 ultra is the best phone Samsung has ever made. The blisteringly powerful Android phone features a faster processor, a brighter screen, and a newly redesigned flat display.
The only mainstream phone to come with its own stylus, the Galaxy S24 ultra is a genuinely unique device among a sea of iPhone alikes and is designed to be a productivity powerhouse. The slim and lightweight S-Pen slips out of a neat little enclosure in the bottom of the device, letting you jot down notes, sketch, doodle, and trace circles around things you want to Google.
While the hardware specifications have received just the lightest of upgrades, this year’s flagship Galaxy phone is all about new software features. Like seemingly every other tech company, Samsung has been bitten by the artificial intelligence (AI) bug, incorporating machine-learning magic into its already powerful photography and text-editing tools.
Just like the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro before it, the Galaxy S24 ultra’s camera can now erase subjects and nuisances from pictures, move them around in the frame, change their size or replace them completely. You can also re-crop photos after taking them, letting the AI engine create new parts of the image from its imagination.
Best known for producing flagship premium devices at the top end of the price spectrum, Samsung also makes some of the best budget and mid-range smartphones you can buy. Not only does the Samsung Galaxy A54 sport a stylish design, it is excellent value for money.
Crammed in here are high-spec features such as a great-looking AMOLED screen with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and a camera array that runs rings around other phones at this price.
To keep the price low, however, the Galaxy A54 runs on a relatively slow processor with poor battery efficiency, so performance and battery life take a small hit, compared with pricier Galaxy phones. Overall, though, this is an attractive phone at an unbeatable price.
The Samsung Galaxy Z flip 5 is a pocket-friendly flip phone that folds down to about the size of a Post-It note. Upgraded for 2023 with a new gapless design and a larger outer screen, it’s the best folding phone you can buy right now.
The clamshell design opens vertically at any angle, which allows for some fun camera tricks. When shooting a picture or video with the phone unfolded, your subject can see themselves on the cover screen’s viewfinder. Prop the phone open on a table for a group selfie and you can use the cover screen to more easily get everyone into the frame. Software tricks such as raising your hand to trigger the shot round off a very polished camera experience.
The enlarged outer display makes the Galaxy Z flip 5 a whole lot more useful when closed, with more information available at a glance, and the redesigned hinge gives the phone a neater, more finished appearance.
If you want the latest Samsung Galaxy features but don’t want to shell out £1,249 for the all-singing S24 Ultra, we’d recommend the baseline S24 model. It features the same build quality and AI-powered tools in a device costing hundreds of pounds less.
Neither the S24 nor S24 plus is compatible with the S-Pen stylus but, make no mistake, this is still a premium Android phone on par with the iPhone 15 and Google Pixel 8. It features a bright and colourful AMOLED display and a dynamic refresh rate that reaches a butter-smooth 120Hz. The S24 has a camera that effectively matches the S24 Ultra when it comes to daytime and portrait photography too, albeit with a shorter-range telephoto lens with three times optical zoom.
The very latest in Samsung’s A-series of budget-friendly phones, the Galaxy A25 launched in December 2023 and is easily one of the best cheap Android phones for less than £250.
A solid little performer, it packs in a 120Hz AMOLED display, 5G connectivity, a decent triple-lens camera, Samsung’s excellent One UI operating system and a long-lasting 5000mAh battery.
The 128GB capacity of the base model means on-device storage could be tight, particularly if you plan on shooting 4K video, but it’s a happy compromise to get the price this low. Plus, unlike even top-of-the-range phones, you can pop a microSD card into the Galaxy A25 for up to 1TB of extra storage.
The S24 plus is roughly comparable to the baseline S24 when it comes to look and feel, except it has a larger 6.7in screen, more storage as standard, a bigger battery and more RAM.
As far as “ordinary” phones go, this is the best Samsung makes. It’s the obvious choice for anyone who doesn’t want to bother with – or thinks they would immediately lose – the S24 ultra’s nifty little S-Pen stylus.
You also miss out on the titanium finish and 5x optical zoom range of the more expensive phone, but for your £999 you’re getting essentially the same bright and vivid AMOLED display, the same software experience, and those exciting new AI-powered photo editing and writing tools.
Samsung pioneered the first mainstream folding phone, with the original Samsung Galaxy Z fold, in 2019. The first-generation iteration was predictably flawed, prone to damage and notorious for collecting debris between the flexible glass and the phone’s display. Four years and four phones later, Samsung has hit a comfortable stride with a foldable we can recommend to anyone interested in the form factor.
The 2023 model is the slimmest, lightest, brightest and fastest in the series, naturally enough. The Samsung Galaxy Z fold 5 is a powerful smartphone with a giant, impressive, unfolding screen. The opening and closing action feels sturdy, the camera is decent, the display looks amazing and is well-protected against dirt and damage.
Unlike Apple and Google, Samsung offers a huge range of phones at every price point, so choosing the right device for you depends on how much you’re willing to spend.
The Galaxy S24 ultra is the leading flagship, offering everything Samsung can feasibly cram into a smartphone. It features a large, bright and vivid 6.8in display, a new and premium titanium case, plus the S-Pen stylus.
If that seems like more of a phone than you really need, the baseline S24 and S24 plus are your next best bet. The smaller phones ditch the stylus and the titanium finish but retain the top-of-the-range screen and Samsung’s fancy new AI-powered editing tools.
For a phone on a budget, we’d recommend the Galaxy A54. Running on a slower processor than the flagship S-series devices, it still manages to include some of our favourite features from the more expensive phones, such as Samsung’s excellent display technology.
Fancy a folding phone? Samsung’s got you covered there, too. The newest Galaxy Z Flip 5 is one of the most interesting and fun phones we’ve ever tested, featuring a fashion-forward clamshell design and a newly improved cover display that’s more functional and practical than ever.
