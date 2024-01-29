Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Samsung recently launched a brand new trio of Galaxy S24 phones, but the flagship Androids represent just a small part of the vast range of Samsung devices available. While the S-series grabs most of the headlines, the tech giant’s full line-up includes everything from flip phones and foldables to cheap and mid-range devices costing less than £250.

The most powerful Samsung phone with the best camera is the S24 Ultra, which is essentially a hybrid of phone and tablet and comes equipped with the S-Pen stylus. Designed to be a productivity powerhouse, it can even be plugged into a monitor to provide a desktop-style experience, complete with a taskbar and application windows. It’s what’s known as a “kitchen sink” phone, crammed with premium features and a demonstration of what Samsung can do when it pulls out all the stops.

The Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus are best suited to general users, and, at the opposite end of the spectrum, you’ll find budget-friendly phones such as the Samsung Galaxy A25 and Galaxy A54, which manage to squeeze impressive specs and displays into devices costing just a fraction of the more expensive options.

As if that wasn’t enough, the brand pioneered the first mainstream foldable phones. The newest Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 are two of the best folding and flip phones you can buy, and, over the years, have graduated from a novelty tech device to phones we can confidently recommend.

How we tested the best Samsung phones

A small selection of the Samsung phones we tested. From left to right: the Galaxy S21, S24 Ultra, Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 (Steve Hogarty)

Our team of IndyBest experts have been testing Samsung phones for years. To get a sense of how they perform, we test phones by using them as we would our regular mobile over a one-month period. We assess what features are useful to the average person, as well as spot any issues or quirks that only crop up outside of a straightforward testing scenario.

Camera testing is done in daylight and night-time conditions. Our subjects are our pets, our surroundings, our family and friends, and our own faces – you know, things people normally take pictures of. Where appropriate, we’ve dug into any special camera features the phone might have, such as the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s new AI-powered editing tools.

To some extent, deciding which Samsung phone is best for you will come down to your budget and personal preferences. To help you choose, check out our list of the best Samsung phones below.

The best Samsung phones for 2024 are: