Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
These tried and tested designs will help you drift off to sleep
Whether it’s the cost of living crisis, workplace pressures or other factors, stress can become a part of daily life. We see this playing out in the UK, where nine out of 10 adults are reported to have experienced high or extreme stress in the past year.
Stress can become more manageable by adopting healthy lifestyle factors, such as taking a walk in nature or practising mindfulness, but, to help relieve stress in the cosiest way imaginable, there is one soothing tool to which we can turn: the weighted blanket.
“Weighted blankets are a useful tool for helping both children and adults to relax,” says Dr Laura O’Halloran, a chartered clinical psychologist at the Purple House Clinic. “They can reduce stress and anxiety, factors which can lead to problems with sleep. They are especially useful in a number of conditions such as autism, anxiety, depression and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).”
A weighted blanket works by applying deep pressure on the person snuggled beneath it, which can mimic the feeling of a hug, and help calm the body and mind, says Dr O’Halloran. “There is also science behind this, because, when this pressure happens, ‘feel-good’ hormones are released in the brain, such as oxytocin. It is the release of these hormones that then helps you relax and drift off to sleep.” However, she adds that it is important to also consult with a healthcare provider, to explore appropriate care options if you’re dealing with severe anxiety or stress.
So, it seems weighted blankets could help us unwind and get a good night’s sleep. Sign us up.
We sourced several weighted blankets in various sizes and styles. Firstly, we made sure we selected those that were about 10 per cent of our testers’ body weights. Besides that practical point, we looked at the price, the materials used and how easy the blankets were to maintain. Then we got down to the serious business of snuggling under them on the sofa and snoozing wrapped up in them in bed, to see how they felt on our skin, how calming the pressure was and if they really helped lull us into restorative slumber. Here are the most soothing finds.
Simba may be best known for its rolled-up mattresses, but the brand’s sleep-promoting expertise extends to weighted blankets, too, it seems.
The orbit blanket promises “better, deeper sleep”, and we found it delivered, helping our tester sleep soundly throughout the night.
The weighted blanket’s sleep-inducing powers are down to its design, which sees glass nano-beads equally distributed in quilted pockets, and the 100 per cent cotton cover. The result is a breathable blanket that’s soft and smooth on skin, and it can be machine washed to keep it fresh and clean – something you’ll want to do regularly if you’re replacing your duvet with this Simba option.
Once the ties were used to secure the weighted blanket inside the cover, it stayed in place until we removed it for washing.
Those who are the very opposite of our hot-sleeper tester will love the super-fluffy Sienna weighted blanket. Our tester said it felt like being hugged by an enormous teddy bear or a long-haired cat, and the weight was just right (of course, make sure you select the right weight for you when adding this blanket to your cart). One side of this blanket features the plush, almost faux-fur fabric, while the other is a soft fleece.
We found the bargain price astonishing, because it belies the high quality and effectiveness of the blanket in providing a soothing feeling.
Being hugged in bed can be a hot-sleeper’s worst nightmare, but this weighted blanket provides the benefits of an embrace without the added heat. Kudd.ly’s blanket ensures brilliant airflow and body temperature regulation, thanks to the brand’s HydroCool technology, which our tester – who runs hot in bed year-round – said was a dream. We think it would also be the ideal weighted blanket for people experiencing hot flushes and for use by everyone during the balmy summer months.
We liked that the blanket didn’t feel overwhelming, at just 4.7kg in weight, but we realise that may be too light for some people. Aesthetically, it features a stylish diamond quilted pattern and comes in two colours: light green and grey. However, it doesn’t come with a cover.
People quite often prefer to sleep with only natural materials, such as cotton and linen, but this microfibre weighted blanket certainly rivals those in terms of softness. The ultra-smooth blanket felt great next to our skin, and the 7kg weight delivered the perfect balance of pressure without being suffocating.
We were also particularly pleased with the size, which is generous enough to comfortably drape over yourself. Dunelm’s offering comes in two colours – sage green, which we tested and loved, and silver. The square quilted effect is also appealing.
Velvety soft and a charming baby-blue colour, this fleece weighted blanket is brilliant for those looking for a soothing sensory experience. Our tester tried the 4.5kg blanket and found it gave just the right amount of a light hug, evenly distributed around them, as they slept – but remember that heavier options are available to suit people of different body weights.
Of all the blankets we tried, this was one of the best for smoothness. The non-toxic glass beads, which provide the weight, are almost imperceptible in their pockets, thanks to the thick fleece outer. We also appreciated that the blanket can be machine washed on a gentle cycle, to allow us to keep it fresh even when used frequently. The price of the Oodie weighted blanket lies in the mid-range, but the quality of the make and material more than justifies the price tag.
If only the finest bedding will do, here is the weighted blanket to add to your linens collection. Owl + Lark’s blanket looks the part, with a sustainable 100 per cent bamboo ‘silk’ cover and metallic poppers instead of a zip. It feels sumptuously soft next to the skin, too. This is boutique-hotel-style bedding with the benefits of a weighted blanket.
The pure bamboo weighted blanket and cover are wonderfully breathable and a joy to sleep under during warmer evenings or coupled with a low-tog duvet on chillier nights. We also found the weighted glass beads were evenly distributed, preventing weighty spots. We think the stylish zip-up bag for storing your blanket is a bonus, and we reckon it would make a smart gym bag, too.
Take a quick glance at this option, and you wouldn’t immediately know it’s a weighted blanket. Instead, it looks like a standard high-quality knitted throw but that’s the magic of it: there are no beads or added components, because the weight comes from the layer upon layer of hand-knitted organic European cotton. That means consistently even weight with zero risk of heavy spots due to beads gathering up.
The cotton is super-soft next to the skin, and breathable for ultimate comfort, which our tester found helped them sleep much better. They particularly liked that this weighted blanket works just as well draped over the bed as it does in the living room on a chair or sofa. The design is gorgeous and comes in a range of colours, including a berry red, green, grey and blue. Our tester was also impressed by the ethical production process that ensures every worker at each stage is paid a fair wage.
Most weighted blankets are designed for use by one person or, even if it’s a particularly big one, they usually won’t cover the whole bed. However, the Baloo weighted comforter is designed to be large enough for sharing, snuggling and sleeping soundly under. You’re even likely to find one that will cover your entire bed, so long as it’s no bigger than a superking.
So that it’s weighted where it matters, the glass beads are focused in the centre of the blanket, rather than on the edges. Our tester wasn’t sure if this would mean the weight wouldn’t cover all of their body, but the area is generous enough for the job.
Something we especially liked about the Baloo weighted comforter is its 100 per cent cotton exterior and interior and that it’s made with only natural and chemical-free materials. The result is a breathable, super-soft blanket that helps you adapt to changing temperatures for a comfortable night’s sleep.
This weighted blanket doesn’t come with a cover, but Baloo sells French linen duvet covers (£99, Balooliving.co.uk) with internal loops that correspond to those on the comforter, to keep it in place inside. Although the weighted blanket is machine washable, most domestic washing machines are unlikely to have a drum big enough to accommodate the size of the blanket (or the weight, if you opt for the heavier 11.3kg blanket) but most laundrette machines will cope just fine.
While looks may not be top of your list when choosing the best weighted blanket for you, as it’s likely to be on display a lot of the time, it should suit your interiors and tastes. If grey is your thing, most of the weighted blanket market has you covered but, for those who love a bit of colour or prints, Karmara is the brand for you.
The brand’s karma switch blankets come with removable covers in various colours, including indigo, mustard, salmon and, of course, grey. If that’s not enough choice, the covers are reversible to offer an additional option, and they can be bought separately, giving you much more choice. Karmara’s weighted blankets are also available in a wide range of weights, including 6kg, 8kg, 10kg and 12kg.
We tested the 6kg blanket with the midnight indigo cover, which has blue cotton on one side and textured velvet-style fabric on the reverse. It offered plenty of comfort, and we love that both the cover and the weighted blanket inside are machine washable, to help keep the blanket at its best. This one also comes with a dust bag for storage when not in use.
Some weighted blankets are just too big for use on single beds, which can see them sliding off in the middle of the night, but that is where this one has you covered. It is designed to fit perfectly on a single bed, and was the narrowest blanket for adults on test. While that definitely has its benefits, but we would recommend this blanket only for people with small builds, because it may struggle to drape fully over larger frames.
The low-pile fleece fabric is velvety smooth and cosy, and the cream colour matches any interior design in the home. We also loved the quilted pattern on the cover, which features an attractive square and cross design. This blanket is unique in that, instead of the cover having to be put on via an opening at the bottom, it goes on using a wide zip-up opening at the side. This feature made the job that bit easier – something we can all appreciate.
Weighted blankets use gentle pressure to promote a sense of calm and relaxation, helping to reduce feelings of anxiety. “The pressure of the weight stimulation from a weighted blanket can have a soothing, calming effect on the body, which is then relayed to the mind through the power of the mind-body connection,” says Nichola Henderson, a holistic life, self-development coach and wellness specialist.
“It may also help to stimulate the vagus nerve to activate the parasympathetic nervous system, which signals to the body that it is time to unwind and relax. The blankets can be useful for people who struggle to relax or have problems getting to sleep.”
Read more: The best linen bedding sets
Henderson recommends practising deep belly breathing when using a weighted blanket, to help activate our “rest and digest” response. “The mind’s focus is then on the sensation of the blanket and the breath, not any thoughts that had been racing beforehand, meaning it can also be used as a mindfulness tool when used in this way,” she explains.
“From the studies that have been done, there is a common theme that weighted blankets may be a useful tool to help with anxiety symptoms,” says Henderson. “There have been various studies in different scenarios, from patients in a psychiatric facility to patients receiving chemotherapy. Results have shown that anxiety levels were reduced by up to 60 per cent with the use of the weighted blanket.” However, experts agree more research is needed.
The general rule is to start with a weighted blanket that is about 10 per cent of your body weight, says Henderson. “So, someone of 11 stone, 154lbs, would use a blanket with a weight of around 15lbs. This is recommended only as a guide; preferred weights can vary between 5 per cent to 12 per cent of a person’s weight.
“The main priority is that it feels comforting, not too heavy and not too light. It is always a good idea, where possible, to try a few different weights around the 10 per cent guide, to see what feels good. The blanket should encourage the feeling of rest and relaxation and help soothe and calm the body and mind. It’s important to choose a texture that feels soothing, too, nothing that will irritate your skin.”
It’s generally safe for adults to sleep with a weighted blanket every night – in fact, our tester now sleeps under their Simba blanket at all times. Starting slow can be a good idea, though.
“When starting to use a weighted blanket, start with approximately 10 minutes and observe the change in your body and mind before and after use,” suggests Henderson. “Make sure it feels comfortable, secure, and you can move it easily, as needed. If it feels good after that time, you can increase the time to 20-25 minutes and, again, just observe how you feel after that time.
“It’s possible to use the blankets overnight if they feel good and the user is comfortable doing so, but short periods of time up to 20-30 minutes can also be helpful to slow down and encourage rest during busy or stressful times. It comes down largely to personal preference and comfort.”
Henderson recommends that people with a medical condition or concerns about using a weighted blanket consult a medical professional before investing. Young children should be supervised when using a weighted blanket.
If the weighted blanket comes with a removable cover, cleaning it is as easy as washing the cover, following the label’s instructions. For blankets that do not have this, you’ll have to spot clean by hand, using a toothbrush dipped in a solution of warm water and laundry detergent, or you could purchase a separate cover, for easy washing.
However, after a long period of use, you might still want to wash the blanket itself, as you would with a duvet. Always check the care tag to make sure your weighted blanket is indeed machine-washable, this should be the case for ones made with glass, steel or plastic beads. If the tag says it’s not, you’ll want to follow the instructions for hand wash, spot clean or dry clean, which usually applies to blankets filled with natural fibres. For machine washing, pre-treat stains then wash the blanket in your machine on a gentle cycle using cold water and mild detergent. When finished, air dry your blanket, and voila.
It’s up to you – some people like to replace their duvet with a weighted blanket, whereas others like layering them both, particularly during the colder months. If the sizes match up, you can also use a duvet cover on your weighted blanket, to keep it clean.
Read more: The best anti-snore pillows for every kind of sleeper
Some people prefer the lighter feel of a duvet, says Henderson, and she suggests using something you already have at home to evaluate if the sensation of sleeping under a weighted blanket is for you. “Using a few large bath towels on top of your duvet can give you a good alternative feeling of how the weighted blanket might feel before you invest in one.”
Another option is to have one placed on top of a lighter tog duvet, so you can easily remove one or the other as needed. In the winter, both together has the additional benefit of warmth and weight to help encourage a good night’s sleep.
As the weighted blanket that proved most effective at soothing our testers to sleep and keeping them in the land of the nod until the alarm went off in the morning, the Simba orbit weighted blanket had to be our best buy. It’s not the cheapest blanket, but the quality and design warrant the investment.
If your budget doesn’t quite stretch that far, the Sienna fluffy weighted blanket is astonishingly good value for money and a high-quality buy.
Find the perfect pillow for you in our round-up of the best for side, front and back sleepers
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in