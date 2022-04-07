Calling all new parents or parents-to-be – budget supermarket Aldi has brought back its popular baby and toddler event for 2022, with prices starting from just 99p.

Previous events have seen record-breaking sales, with each event promising parents the chance to get their nursery prepped for less or stock up on essentials for their little one without blowing their budget.

From bedside cribs to strollers, changing mats and breast pumps, the event has everything you need at amazingly affordable low prices.

For the last baby event, prices started from just 99p for toothpaste and toothbrushes, and went up to £404.97 for a nursery furniture bundle that included a changing unit, wardrobe and cot bed.

If you want to get your hands on something in this event, you’re going to have to act quick as, with all of Aldi’s Specialbuys, once they’re gone, they’re really gone. Here’s everything you need to know about the supermarket’s latest baby and toddler event.

What is the Aldi baby and toddler event?

Whether you’re a parent, expecting a new arrival soon or want to treat the little ones in your life, Aldi’s baby and toddler event gives shoppers the chance to pick up must-have items at bargain prices.

The popular event has everything parents need, from hygiene essentials like nappies and wipes to big-ticket items such as pushchairs.

Taking place both online and in-store, the products are only available while stocks last, so shoppers need to be fast if they want to make the most of the biggest savings. To find your nearest Aldi, we’ve popped the store locator here for ease.

When does it start?

The next baby and toddler event will be arriving soon, so mark your calendars and be ready. The first selection of items will be available to pre-order online from 17 April, and to buy in stores from 21 April.

Then, like the last baby event in January, Aldi will continue to drop more offers, with a second launch on 1 May.

How often does the event take place?

While Aldi’s Specialbuys are only available for a limited time, the baby and toddler event is recurring, meaning if you miss out this time you’ll get another chance to bag a bargain later in the year.

In 2021, the supermarket hosted events almost every month from January to May, with a brief hiatus until October when it returned with more impressive savings.

Aldi is yet to release more dates for its 2022 events but in a statement to IndyBest it shared that the supermarket “tends to have three in the first half of the year”. So make sure to keep checking back here for any updates.

What products are included?

Shoppers can find offers on a whole range of products that might typically blow their budget, from pod-style baby nests and mattresses to bottle sets and more. It’s the perfect opportunity to pick up some must-have items at bargain prices.

We’re yet to find out the full range of products that’ll be included in the April sale, but we did get a first look. With summer around the corner, this event focuses on everything needed for a lovely day out with the little ones.

Highlights include the MyBabiiee stroller for £59.99, the stroller organiser for £7.99, the stroller sun shade for £7.49 and – an online exclusive – the Doona liki trike for £124.99.

Keep an eye on this page if you want to stay up to date on all the event’s details and find out what we’re shopping for.

