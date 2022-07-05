Calling all new parents or parents-to-be, budget supermarket Aldi’s baby and toddler event for 2022 is nearly upon us, with prices starting from just 99p.

Previous events have seen record-breaking sales, and each promises the chance to get nurseries prepped for less or stock up on essentials for little ones without blowing the budget.

From bedside cribs to strollers, changing mats and breast pumps, the event has everything you need at amazingly affordable prices.

Prices in the last baby event started at just 99p for toothpaste and toothbrushes and went up to £404.97 for a nursery furniture bundle that included a changing unit, wardrobe and cot bed.

If you want to get your hands on something this time around, you’re going to have to act quick as, with all of Aldi’s Specialbuys, once they’re gone, they’re gone. Here’s everything you need to know about the supermarket’s latest baby and toddler event.

Read more:

What is the Aldi baby and toddler event?

Whether you’re a parent, expecting a new arrival soon or want to treat the little ones in your life, Aldi’s baby and toddler event gives shoppers the chance to pick up must-have items at bargain prices.

The popular sale has everything parents need, from hygiene essentials such as nappies and wipes to big-ticket items including pushchairs.

The event takes place both online and in-store, and the products are only available while stocks last, so shoppers need to be fast if they want to make the most of the biggest savings. To find your nearest Aldi, we’ve popped the store locator here for ease.

When does it start?

Aldi’s baby and toddler event starts on 21 July. However, the first selection of items has been available to pre-order since 17 April.

How often does the event take place?

While Aldi’s Specialbuys are only available for a limited time, the baby and toddler event is recurring. So, if you miss out this time, you’ll likely get another chance to bag a bargain later in the year.

Read more: Official dates for Amazon Prime Day 2022 and the best early deals on Lego, Shark, Fitbit and more

In 2021, the supermarket hosted events almost every month from January to May, with a brief hiatus until October, when it returned with more impressive savings.

Aldi is yet to release more dates for its 2022 events, but keep checking back here for updates.

Which products were included in the April sale?

We got a first look at the April sale, where highlights include the My Babiie stroller for £59.99, the stroller organiser for £7.99, the stroller sunshade for £7.49 and – an online exclusive – the Doona liki trike for £124.99.

Keep an eye on this page if you want to stay up to date on all the event’s details and find out what we’re shopping for.

Tommee Tippee GroClock: £19.99

(Aldi)

By illuminating the stars and the sun, this nifty device helps growing tots get to grips with night and day and when they should be snoozing. The stars go out as the night wears on, and there’s a bedtime story included too.

Babylo lightweight travel cot: £49.99

(Aldi)

For those bringing a little one on an adventure away from home (hello, summer hols), this budget buy boasts ventilated sides with a cotton sheet included, while the foam mattress is said to be nice and comfy for snoozing tots.

Lily & Dan toddler reins lion backpack: £6.99

(Aldi)

Have you ever seen anything more adorable? Available in cute koala, space rocket and more, these practical backpacks boast adjustable shoulder straps for a snug fit and, for parents’ peace of mind, reflective elements and a grab handle to keep curious tots close by.

Chicco multiride stroller: £139.99

(Aldi)

It is now officially ice creams in the park weather, so why not stroll into spring and summer with this chic new model? This stroller is packed with helpful features such as puncture-free tyres, shock absorbers and a canopy with UV50+ protection.

Voucher codes

For savings on baby products and furniture, try the links below:

Make sure you and your baby rest easy with our round-up of the best baby nests