Mother figures are famous for their expert knowledge in caring and nurturing, and nowhere is this truer than in the garden. For some, their outdoor space is their true pride and joy – sorry, kids.

More than 40 per cent of women enjoy gardening, according to research by Lakeland Furniture, and 35 per cent say they find it relaxing.

Our mothers’ gardens, whether a sprawling greenspace with a lush lawn, a veg-growing allotment or some potted shrubs on a balcony, are a haven for them to escape the chaos of the house and take in the beauty of nature. They can get their hands in the soil – which incidentally is excellent for good mental health and wellbeing – and plant, or sit back and relax, gazing on the fruits of her (or someone else’s) labour.

While 42 per cent of people go into their garden to plant and carry out maintenance, not all choose to spend their time in the yard working. Almost two-thirds of people say they go into the garden simply for fresh air, just over a quarter to take a break, and a fifth to connect to nature and watch wildlife. Whatever the reason, a beautiful outdoor space will make the moment that bit more joyous, and we know mums certainly deserve that.

How we tested

We started digging and unearthed garden gifts for expert horticulturists but also those who simply like to enjoy their outside space after the gardener has been in and done their work. There are practical buys, those that add character to an outdoor space and even those that inject a touch of luxury. We’ve rated each on quality, thoughtfulness and how happy we think our mums would be to receive them on Mother’s Day.

The best gifts for garden-lovers for Mother’s Day 2022 are:

Best overall – Jonny's Sister personalised garden tool belt: £28.50, Amazon.co.uk

– Sow Clever marvellous mums grow your own gift, bees and butterflies: £19.99, Sowclever.co.uk Best garden knife set – Opinel gardeners’ gift set: £49.95, Whitbyandco.co.uk

– Dunelm gothic black stone outdoor mirror: £119, Dunelm.com Best gardening book gift – World of Books a greener garden used book subscription: £9.99 a month, Bookclb.co.uk

– Acre & Holt tweed garden kneeler: £68, Acreholt.co.uk Best pampering gift – VonHaus one person hammock with frame: £74.99, Vonhaus.com

– The Letteroom hexagon bee hotel: £24.95, Theletteroom.com Best potting table – Christow potting table with wheels: £79.99, Christowhome.co.uk

– Jysk rugde solar lamp: £19.99, Jysk.co.uk Best mother’s day card – Shroot greens and greetings, mum in a million: £6.99, Shroot.co.uk

