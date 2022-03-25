The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
UPDATE: The PS5 could restock at Smyths Toys in the coming days. Read on for more information.
Spring has sprung, yet it’s still undeniably difficult to buy a PS5. What’s new? It has now been well over a year since its launch, yet we’re all still struggling to find a console thanks to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.
That said, things are certainly looking up this March after having faced a dire start to 2022 with the worst two months for drops on record in January and February. So far this month, we’ve seen restocks from Amazon, EE, Hamleys, ShopTo, PlayStation Direct, Very, Littlewoods, AO, John Lewis & Partners (finally), Smyths Toys, Game – thrice, Currys and Argos.
Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s elusive next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new machine. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.



If you’re really desperate for a next-gen console and don’t mind hopping over to the dark side, then Microsoft’s Xbox series X is currently on sale in a number of stores right now.
The Xbox series X is available to buy at Argos, Amazon, Very, Microsoft, Currys, Game, EE and Smyths Toys. The Xbox All Access scheme is also available at Game, Smyths and Asda. You’ve got your absolute pick! But what’s the best deal? Everything you need to know is in the article below.


When could AO restock the PS5?
AO is another retailer we’ve got our eye on for a restock in the coming days. The retailer last dropped the console on Tuesday 8 March, and it usually restocks the console twice every four weeks.
On 8 March, AO dropped a Horizon Forbidden West bundle for the first time, but didn’t drop standalone consoles. If we do get another restock this month, it could be a standalone disc edition console.
Oh, and annoyingly, AO takes down all links to the PS5 after it sells out, so any links to AO on this liveblog won’t work until it’s back in stock.
PS5 release date
Sometimes we like to take stock of how dire the PS5 restock scene is, and one way to do that is by looking at how long it’s been since the PS5 first came out.
It was released in the UK on 19 November 2020. That’s one year, four months, six days and ten hours ago. Yep, it’s been that long and we’re all still sat here, struggling to get our hands on the elusive console.
‘Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands’ and more release today
Today’s a big day for PS5 game releases, with four – we repeat – four launching today. If you’ve just picked up a PS5 from one of the drops yesterday morning, now is an excellent time to pick up one of the games below.
- Ever Forward, 25 March (£34.99, Game.co.uk)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo, 25 March (£49.85, Shopto.net)
- Lake, 25 March (£24.99, Game.co.uk)
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, 25 March (£64.99, Very.co.uk)



Could Smyths Toys restock the PS5 soon?
At the start of the month, Smyths Toys had an online click and collect restock of the disc edition PS5 console, but it could be about to have another one if that little “TBC” message on its website is anything to go by (which it isn’t always).
The disc edition PS5 console (£449.99, Smythstoys.com) listing page used to say “TBC 2022”, but now says “March 2022”, hinting that a disc restock could take place very soon. We have seen it drop every day of the week, so it’s a tricky one to predict.
Who could restock the PS5 in the coming days?
Gooooood morning PS5 hunters and happy Friday! It’s been an unexpectedly busy week this week for PS5 restocks, with us finally seeing a drop at Asda, and extra ones from Game and Amazon taking place, but who could drop next?
In the coming days, we’re hoping to see another restock from Smyths Toys to help close us out, and maybe even another drop from AO . Want all the latest intel? Follow along with our liveblog this morning and we’ll reveal all.
Live blog signing off
And just like that, another day of PS5 hunting comes to a close. We saw a couple of lightning-quick restocks at Asda this morning, along with a more substantial offering from Game, complete with bundles and even the PS5 disc edition on its own. Hopefully we’ll see some more PS5 drops in the coming few days.
Our money is on Smyths Toys, whose website says the PS5 disc edition will be restocked before the end of this month, so by next Thursday at the very latest.
Dying Light 2 review
It’s been a busy start to 2022 for game releases, with Horizon Forbidden West, Elden Ring and Gran Turismo 7, and so it’s the perfect time to get your hands on a PS5.
Dying Light 2 (£54.99, Currys.co.uk) was another big release that came out earlier this year, combining parkour with the survival-horror genre.
In our review, we said: “Dying Light 2 is at its best when it has the freedom to explore its environments.
“Running through, around and over the city’s inhabitants is the kind of gameplay that would bring players back to visit after the first roll of the credits but when that freedom of movement is taken away is when those cracks start to show. While only occasionally mired by technical issues and stopgaps, Dying Light 2 makes confident attempts to breathe life into a tired genre.”



Ghostwire: Tokyo preview
A big console exclusive we’re excited about for the PS5 is Ghostwire: Tokyo, from Tango Gameworks and Bethesda.
In Ghostwire: Tokyo, a paranormal event causes the citizens of the Japanese city to disappear in a mysterious fog and otherworldly spirits to invade. Players will explore the abandoned streets of Japan’s capital as they fight these paranormal threats using a blend of psychic abilities and conjured weaponry.



Horizon Forbidden West review for the PS5
Horizon Forbidden West is the follow up to 2017’s Horizon Zero Dawn and will follow hunter Aloy on her journey across the west coast of an apocalyptic United States.
We absolutely loved our time with the game. Our reviewer said: “In Horizon Forbidden West, Guerilla Games has developed its post-apocalyptic marriage of technology and nature to craft a beautifully realised vision of a world desperate for rebirth.
“The story will take new players to unexpected and breathtaking places, and fans of Horizon Zero Dawn will have plenty of their questions answered.
“While Horizon Forbidden West takes great leaps in its visual and story presentation, it stays the path with its gameplay, making small but notable additions that improve the experience.
“Not much has changed since Zero Dawn, but when that gameplay revolves around hunting mechanical dinosaurs, why would you want it to?”



