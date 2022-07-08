The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
PS5 stock – live: Currys, BT and Scan restocks continue, could Smyths drop next?
Here’s the latest PlayStation restock news from Smyths, John Lewis , Amazon and more
Update 8 July: The PS5 is currently in stock at Currys,BT Shop, EE and Scan. The PS5 could restock at Game and Smyths Toys soon. Read on for more information.
Since its launch in 2020, the PlayStation 5 has been seriously difficult to get hold of. Supply chain issues stemming from the global pandemic have brought the production of Sony’s latest games console to a near-standstill.
Thankfully, things have improved in recent months. The PS5 was pretty much in stock throughout the entire months of May and June, with Game and the BT Shop, plus several independent retailers like The Game Collection leading the charge. We expect this avalanche of console restocks to continue throughout the summer. With Amazon Prime Day on the horizon, we’re also playing close attention to the tech giant’s website this week.
Despite restocks becoming more regular, buying a console on its own is still more difficult than picking up a bundle, with standalone consoles selling out in the blink of an eye, while digital consoles (bundles included) have been non-existent. But we’re here to help, whether you’re after a bundle or the standalone PS5 disc and PS5 digital edition consoles.
Are you still hunting down the elusive PlayStation 5? Our goal is to secure you a next-gen machine, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to nab alongside your new console, plus the latest game reviews.
Read more:
- Best mattresses 2022: Memory foam, hybrid and more reviewed
- Here’s everything you need to know about the PSVR 2
- Amazon Prime Day 2022 – live: Sneak peak at deals to expect
- Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order
- PS Plus July 2022: Download Crash Bandicoot 4 this month
- 16 best PS5 games for every kind of player
Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:
- Very: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- Argos: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- Game: Disc | Digital
- Smyths Toys: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- PlayStation Direct: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- AO: Bundles
- Amazon: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- ShopTo: Bundles
- John Lewis & Partners: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- Asda: Disc | Bundles
- Currys: Bundles
- Tesco: Disc
- BT Shop: Disc | Digital
- EE: Bundles
- Box: Bundles
- Studio: Bundles
- Scan: Bundles
- Hughes: Bundles
- Base: Bundles
- Littlewoods: Disc
- The Game Collection: Bundles
Check stock from US PS5 retailers below:
The PS5 is also in stock at EE, but should you buy it?
Just for transparency’s sake, the PS5 is also in stock at EE, but if we were you, we’d give it a miss. The retailer is currently selling the disc edition console with Horizon Forbidden West and an extra dualsense controller for £582.
That’s quite a lot, considering the BT Shop is selling this bundle for £549.97. We also expect Game to restock the PS5 very soon, and it also sells this bundle for the same price as the BT Shop.
Still, it’s your choice to make. The button is there for the pressing.
The cheapest place to buy the PS5 is from the BT Shop
The BT Shop has had PS5 consoles in stock for almost two and a half months at this point, and that’s not set to change anytime soon. Why? Because the retailer has just received a new shipment of Horizon Forbidden West bundles – a package that it had sold out of a couple of weeks ago.
It costs just £499.99, and is the cheapest bundle around right now. The catch? You need to be a BT Broadband customer to buy the bundle. To get an access code, head on over to the MyBT portal, log in and scroll down to the “Your offers” section.
G’morning PS5 hunters
Gooooooood morning PS5 hunters and welcome back to The Independent’s PS5 restock liveblog. Our mission? To help secure you a PS5 console at the cheapest possible price. Right now, you currently have your pick of four different retailers – Currys, BT Shop, EE or Scan.
There are no standalone consoles available, though Smyths Toys could make a surprise appearance sometime soon. For now, stay tuned and we’ll let you know which retailer is offering up the best bang for your buck.
Live blog signing off
At the close of play today we can report that PS5 console bundles are still available at Currys, BT, EE and Scan. The console can’t be bought on its own, and the digital edition is still very much missing-in-action, but the disc edition bundled with Horizon Forbidden West, Lego Star Wars or Gran Turismo 7 is still available to buy right now.
We’ll be back again tomorrow with all of the very latest news on PS5 restocks across the UK and US.
Read our review of the new Nintendo Switch OLED
If handheld gaming is more your thing then check out our review of the Nintendo Switch OLED. The console, which is currently reduced as part of the early Amazon Prime Day sales, features an OLED display for the first time, which is larger than before and produces punchier colours and deeper blacks. There’s also a redesigned kickstand and double the internal storage of its predecessor.
Our reviewer said of the £309.99 console: “The larger display is fantastic and playing games in handheld mode is an absolute joy. The kickstand feels so solid and makes us never want to look at that little toggle on the back of the original Switch ever again...this is absolutely the best version of the console yet.”
Nintendo Switch OLED review: The best version of the console yet
We review the new Nintendo Switch OLED, looking at its bigger display and seeing how it compares to the original console and the lite model
Sign up to the IndyBest newsletter
Have we helped you get a PS5? Want more shopping insights? Why not sign up to the free IndyBest newsletter, where you can access the best deals and round-ups of the week’s must-have products chosen by IndyBest experts.
Dropping into your inbox every Friday morning, the handy digest features items from our tried and tested reviews by pros in the field – helping you make the most informed choice with your hard-earned cash.
Get the IndyBest newsletter and access to all of The Independent’s other newsletters now. You won’t regret it.
Horizon Forbidden West review for the PS5
Horizon Forbidden West is the follow up to 2017’s Horizon Zero Dawn and will follow hunter Aloy on her journey across the west coast of an apocalyptic United States.
We absolutely loved our time with Horizon Forbidden West. Our reviewer said: “In Horizon Forbidden West, Guerilla Games has developed its post-apocalyptic marriage of technology and nature to craft a beautifully realised vision of a world desperate for rebirth. The story will take new players to unexpected and breathtaking places, and fans of Horizon Zero Dawn will have plenty of their questions answered.
“While Horizon Forbidden West takes great leaps in its visual and story presentation, it stays the path with its gameplay, making small but notable additions that improve the experience. Not much has changed since Zero Dawn, but when that gameplay revolves around hunting mechanical dinosaurs, why would you want it to?”
Horizon Forbidden West is one of the best-looking PS5 games yet
Guerilla Games’s latest entry in the Horizon series is graphically stunning. Read our review of its gameplay, story and more
A PS5 restock at Smyths is due this month
The Smyths Toys website currently has no PS5 stock – surprise, surprise – but it at least offers hope, in the form of a note saying the next restock is expected at some point in July. This is for the disc edition, however, as the cheaper digital edition will be back in stock in “TBC 202”, the Smyths website says vaguely.
Smyths Toys also says a bundle with the PS5 disc edition and Horizon Forbidden West will also be back in stock at some point in July, and so too will a bundle with the console and Gran Turismo 7.
All of that said, Smyths also said a restock would arrive in June, but we in fact haven’t seen consoles offered online by the toy retailer since 25 May.
These are Amazon’s pre-Prime Day gaming deals
Amazon’s Prime Day will be on 12 and 13 July, but of course, the online giant kicked off its early deals a whole two weeks early. So if you can’t wait until next week to bag a bargain, we’ve already started documenting all the best early discounts.
Our guide to the best pre-Prime Day gaming deals is looking particularly strong, so if you want to save on your next big purchase, we’d recommend having a browse:
The best gaming deals to expect this Amazon Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day is right around the corner. Find out how to shop the best gaming deals and what discounts we can expect on games, headsets, consoles and more
These two PS5 bundles are available at Currys
We’ve just spotted a couple of PS5 console bundles that are available to buy online from Currys today. Both bundles includes the PS5 disc edition and a 1TB M.2 internal solid-state hard drive. One bundle adds in Lego Star Wars and is priced at £659, while the other includes Gran Turismo 7 and costs £689.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.