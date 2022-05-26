Liveupdated1653554124

PS5 stock – live: EE, BT, John Lewis and Currys restocks available now – buy the console at the best price

Keep up to date with the latest drops from BT, Smyths Toys, Amazon and more

Alex Lee
Thursday 26 May 2022 09:35
<p>Here’s where you can buy the PS5 today </p>

(The Independent)

UPDATE: The PS5 is now in stock at EE, the BT Shop, Currys, John Lewis & Partners and Game. Read on for more information.

It’s been a year and a half since the PS5 was first released, and a year since we started officially tracking PS5 restocks, yet we’re all still here, clinging on to the dream of owning one of the elusive consoles.

While you still can’t reliably buy a PS5 in-store, the situation has massively improved online in recent weeks, and it has led to a nice uplift in restocks throughout the month of May, leading us to believe that the stock shortage may (temporarily?) be over.

Game has had PS5 bundles in stock for several weeks now, with some still available as of 26 May. This week, we’ve seen one of the biggest drops on record, with eight retailers restocking the console, including the BT ShopCurrysJohn Lewis & PartnersScanAsdaVery and Studio. Buying a console on its own is more difficult than picking up a bundle, with standalone consoles selling out in the blink of an eye.

Still hunting down the elusive PS5 console? Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new machine, plus the latest game reviews. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.

Read more:

Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:

Check stock from US PS5 retailers below:

1653553985

The PS5 is now in stock at EE

(EE)

And there it is! The PS5 is now in stock at EE. There are three bundles in stock right now. You need to be an EE pay monthly customer on a 12-month or longer contract to buy any of the three.

The cheapest is a disc edition console with a copy of Horizon Forbidden West and an extra dualsense controller, which costs £52 per month over the course of 11 months, with a £10 up-front fee. So it’s £582 all together. There are also more expensive bundles with charging stations and other accessories in stock too.

Buy now from EE

Alex Lee26 May 2022 09:33
1653552342

G’morning PS5 hunters

Hello PS5 seekers and welcome back to The Independent’s PS5 restock liveblog. Whew, yesterday was a wild one, wasn’t it? We saw eight different retailers restock the console, including BTCurrysJohn Lewis & PartnersGame, ScanAsdaVery and Studio.

Yes, really! If you missed it yesterday, fret not. The console is still in stock at four of those retailers this morning. We’ll be going through each one throughout the day, telling you which bundle deal is the cheapest – yep, there are no standalone consoles left to buy. Stick around! We’ve got your back.

Alex Lee26 May 2022 09:05
1653496231

A recap of today’s PS5 restock events

What a day! The PS5 has been in stock at eight different retailers today, with six new retailers dropping the console this morning. Is the shortage about to come to an end?

We’ve got our fingers crossed. Sadly, only three retailers dropped the standalone disc console today – VeryBT Shop and Asda – they all sold out within an hour, including the digital edition console from BT. Still on the hunt? We’ll be back tomorrow to bring you even more restock updates as they happen. Chat to you all tomorrow!

Alex Lee25 May 2022 17:30
1653494413

Where can you buy a PS5 right now – cheapest to most expensive

UPDATED: 17:00PM

The PS5 has now sold out at AsdaVery and Studio, but it is still in stock at five more retailers right now. Here is a list of which retailers are in stock, from cheapest to most expensive.

On the hunt for a next-gen console? Here’s where to buy it

(The Independent)

  • BT Shop: £499.99 – bundle with Horizon Forbidden West
  • Game: £564.97 – Horizon Forbidden West bundle with a red controller
  • John Lewis & Partners: £629.99 – disc edition bundle with Gran Turismo 7Demon’s Souls and Horizon Forbidden West
  • Currys: £649 –Lego Star WarsHorizon Forbidden West, extra controller and Razer headset bundle
  • Scan: £739.99 – disc edition bundle with games and accessories
Alex Lee25 May 2022 17:00
1653492631

Alex Lee25 May 2022 16:30
1653489031

Alex Lee25 May 2022 15:30
1653485431

GameStop will be dropping the PS5 this weekend

US readers, this one is for you. Matt Swider of The Shortcut has just leaked the next GameStop restock. It will be taking place on Saturday 28 May in stores nationwide.

It will take place whenever your store usually opens – so between 9am and 12pm. You’ll need a GameStop premium membership to buy the console.

Alex Lee25 May 2022 14:30
1653481831

‘Sniper Elite 5' review

Sniper Elite 5 is one of the biggest titles coming to the PS5 and PCthis spring, complete with new multiplayer features as well as returning mechanics that made the series a firm favourite with stealth game fans. We’ve been playing it for a while and our gaming writer has delievered his verdict

“With its large and well executed environments, Sniper Elite 5 is a strong follow up to 2017’s previous entry in the series, with a healthy balance of open-ended approaches and a clear direction,” our writer said in their review. “Maps are large enought to revisit and rediscover new areas as well as acting as an endless playground to perform trick shots and discover its secrets.”

Read the full Sniper Elite 5 review below:

Sniper Elite 5 review: A worthy addition to Xbox Game Pass

Sniper Elite 5 is the latest installment in the hit stealth franchise. Here’s what we thought of its gameplay, multiplayer, maps and more

Alex Lee25 May 2022 13:30
1653478231

Is Horizon Forbidden West any good?

Every single bundle in existence comes with Horizon Forbidden West, and it’s helped rocket the game up to the top of the games charts. But is it any good? It sure is.

“In Horizon Forbidden WestGuerilla Games has developed its post-apocalyptic marriage of technology and nature to craft a beautifully realised vision of a world desperate for rebirth,” our writer said in their review. “The story takes new players to unexpected and breathtaking places, and fans of Horizon Zero Dawn will have plenty of their questions answered.”

Horizon Forbidden West is one of the best-looking PS5 games yet

Guerilla Games’s latest entry in the Horizon series is graphically stunning. Read our review of its gameplay, story and more

Alex Lee25 May 2022 12:30
1653475739

The PS5 is now in stock at Very

(The Independent)

Aaaand it’s here! The PS5 is now in stock at Very, and as expected the PS5 disc edition console is in stock.

These are going to sell out extremely quickly, so we’d get a move on if you just want the standalone console without any extras. It costs £449.99.

Buy now from Very

Alex Lee25 May 2022 11:48

