UPDATE: The PS5 is in stock at Very, the BT Shop and The Game Collection. It has sold out at Game, PlayStation Direct, Hughes and Studio. The PS5 could restock at Amazon this week. Read on for more information.

It’s hard to believe, but it’s actually been a year and a half since the PS5 was first released into the wild, and a whole year since we started officially tracking PS5 restocks. Despite it being out for such a long time, it’s still a challenge trying to get your hands on the console.

Still, the situation has massively improved online in recent months. Consoles were pretty much in stock throughout the entire month of May, with Game leading the charge. We had nearly 108 restocks across the month – the most we’ve ever seen since Sony released the console in 2020. We hope June continues that momentum, and so far things are looking good, with the PS5 regularly in stock at several retailers.

Saying that though, buying a console on its own is still more difficult than picking up a bundle, with standalone consoles selling out in the blink of an eye. But we’re here to help, whether you’re after a bundle or the standalone PS5 disc and PS5 digital edition consoles.

Still hunting down the elusive PlayStation 5? Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new machine, plus the latest game reviews. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.

