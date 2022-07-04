Liveupdated1656925042

PS5 stock – live: BT Shop, Currys and EE restocks available – where to buy the console at the cheapest price

Here’s the latest PlayStation restock news from Smyths, Game, Amazon and more

Jasper Pickering
Monday 04 July 2022 09:57
<p>On the hunt for Sony’s next-gen console? Here’s where to buy it </p>

(iStock/The Independent)

Update 4 July: The PS5 is in stock at Very, the BT Shop, Currys and EE for existing EE customers. The PS5 could restock at Game this week. Read on for more information.

Since launching in 2020, the PlayStation 5 has been seriously tough to get hold of. Supply chain issues stemming from the global pandemic have brought production of Sony’s latest games console to a near-standstill.

Thankfully, the stock landscape has improved in recent months. The PS5 was pretty much in stock throughout the entire months of May and June, with Game and the BT Shop, plus several independent retailers like The Game Collection leading the charge. We expect this avalanche of console restocks to continue throughout the summer, with retailers continuing to remain in stock for even longer. With Amazon Prime Day on the horizon, we’re playing close attention to the tech giant’s website this week.

Despite restocks becoming more regular, buying a console on its own is still more difficult than picking up a bundle, with standalone consoles selling out in the blink of an eye, while digital consoles (bundles included) have been non-existent. But we’re here to help, whether you’re after a bundle or the standalone PS5 disc and PS5 digital edition consoles.

Still hunting down the elusive PlayStation 5? Our goal is to secure you a next-gen machine, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to nab alongside your new console, plus the latest game reviews. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.

PS5 stock available at Currys

First up, Currys has bundles available of the PS5 with a few extras included as well. There’s a few available but so far the cheapest includes a copy of Horizon Forbidden West, Lego Star Wars, a red dualsense controller and a wireless headset which comes to a total of £649.

(Currys)
Jasper Pickering4 July 2022 09:57
PS5 now available at Very

The PS5 is now available at Very, with the disc edition Horizon Forbidden West bundle. Currently, it’s £499.99, meaning that customers can save £20 on the cost of the game when bought separately.

(The Independent)

Jasper Pickering4 July 2022 09:50
Good morning, PS5 trackers

Good morning! We hope you had a good weekend and are ready for the next wave of PS5 bundles. We saw the console available at six different retailers on Friday and now, that’s down to three. The PS5 is still available to purchase at the BT Shop, Currys and EE.

It’s early in the month, so we’re expecting to see other retailers drop over the next few days. We’ll be keeping a close eye on Game, as when they restock they tend to have a wide variety of bundles available. Stay tuned for any updates.

Jasper Pickering4 July 2022 09:02

