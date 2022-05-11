The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
PS5 stock – live: Amazon sells out as ShopTo restock still available – how to get the console
Keep up to date with the latest drops from John Lewis, Smyths Toys, Currys and more
UPDATE: The PS5 is still in stock at ShopTo after selling out at PlayStation Direct and Game. A restock quickly sold out today at Amazon. It could restock at Currys later this week. Read on for more information.
It’s been a year and a half since the PS5 was first released, yet we’re all still here, clinging on to the dream of owning one of the elusive consoles.
Shelves remain barren and empty, and restocks still come and go in the blink of an eye thanks to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic. This has meant consoles are still tricky to get hold of, both online and in-store.
But the situation is getting better – slowly. April was one of the best months for restocks since the start of 2022, seeing 21 drops take place in total, We saw restocks from PlayStation Direct, ShopTo, Currys, Argos, AO, Game, Smyths Toys, Very and many more independent retailers to boot. As we inch closer to summer, we’re hoping May will continue that momentum, though it’s looking like a quieter month so far.
Still on the hunt? Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s elusive next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new machine, plus the latest game reviews. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.
Read more:
Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:
Check stock from US PS5 retailers below:
These are the bundles still available at ShopTo
Online retailer ShopTo had a PS5 console restock yesterday, 10 May, and a couple of bundles are still available to buy now. The first is a bundle with the PS5 disc edition, plus Horizon Forbidden West, LEGO Star Wars: Skywalker Saga and Ghostwire; it is priced at £554.85.
The second bundle includes the same PS5 disc edition, but with Horizon Forbidden West, LEGO Star Wars: Skywalker Saga, and an additional white Dualsense controller. This bundle is priced at £589.85.
Stock arrives at Amazon (briefly)
Amazon had a surprise PS5 restock this morning, with both the PS5 disc and PS5 digital edition consoles available. However, as is often the case with Amazon restocks, the consoles sold out very quickly.
As far as we can see, the PS5 digital edition has once again sold out, and just one example of the PS5 disc edition remains. We have seen issues with putting consoles into baskets, although there has been some success reported by shoppers on Twitter.
A recap of today’s PS5 restock events
Whew, what a day. We weren’t expecting it to be this busy, but Game made an unexpected appearance, joining the predicted restocks from PlayStation Direct and Argos .
Still haven’t managed to buy a console? There are still several bundles in stock at Game right now. If you aren’t after a bundle, we’ll be back online tomorrow morning to bring you through even more restocks. Catch ya then!
PS5 vs Xbox series X
Stuck on which console to choose? The Independent’s technology editor, Andrew Griffin, weighed in with his comparative review of both consoles when they were first released, and it’s well worth a read if you’re struggling to decide.
“Both consoles offer a host of improvements on their predecessors: new designs, vastly improved performance, and new games”, he said. To find out his verdict, read his review of the PS5 and Xbox series X.
PS5 vs Xbox series X: Which console is better?
As the PS5 launches today, we put it head to head with the Xbox Series X to find the best console
Sony has missed its PS5 sales target
If you want to see how dire the state of the PS5 stock situation is right now, you just have to take a look at Sony’s official sales figures.
The company only shipped 2 million consoles this financial quarter – 3.3 million down on its target. That’s not because consumer demand is low either, it’s clearly still very high, it’s just that Sony hasn’t been able to manufacture enough of them.
Here’s a document with all the financial figures in detail if you’re keen on the numbers.
Best PS5 games
Congrats to anyone who managed to buy the PS5 this morning. With the console now on its way, you’re probably going to want to buy some games to go with your new machine. We’ve got a round-up of the best PS5 games for you to peruse.
One of these is the bestselling Elden Ring (£49.99, Currys.co.uk). “Elden Ring offers plenty of challenges for players, while its improved combat mechanics and traversal provide ample opportunity for newcomers to get acquainted with the genre. If this is your first FromSoftware game and you relish a challenge, then there has never been a better time to jump in,” our writer said in their review.
Meanwhile, Horizon Forbidden West (£54, Amazon.co.uk) is “one of the most detailed, rich and fascinating depictions of a post-apocalyptic future, not to mention one of the PS5’s best-looking games to date”.
16 of the best PS5 games for every kind of player
The PlayStation 5 has been out since 2020 and has plenty of hits. Here are the best PS5 games including best mysteries, simulators, kid-friendly ones and more
The PS5 is back in stock at ShopTo
UPDATE 14:33: This bundle has now sold out, but there are still more bundles available on the retailer’s website, though not as cheap as the one below.
ShopTo has just found a bunch of new PS5 bundles hiding in a cupboard somewhere. The cheapest bundle is the disc edition console with a copy of Horizon Forbidden West. It costs £499.99 – that’s £20 cheaper than the same bundle at Game!
When could Smyths Toys restock the PS5?
We aren’t expecting to see another Smyths Toys restock for a good few weeks now, seeing as it only recently dropped the console on 3 May, though we might see one more drop this month if the little “expected in stock” notice is to be believed.
Don’t take too much notice of the note though, it’s usually just a placeholder and changes frequently. We tend to see Smyths Toys restock once every four weeks, and a pattern is a better indicator than an ever-changing disclaimer.
On the hunt for the Xbox series X?
It’s already been a pretty successful morning here on the PS5 liveblog, but it’s been a successful year for the Xbox series X, which has been readily available throughout 2022.
If you’re looking for the best deal on the Xbox series X – bundle or standalone (yes, those exist in the world of Xbox), you’ll want to hop on over to our Xbox restock guide for all the latest info.
On the hunt for an Xbox series X? Here’s when retailers expect more stock
Find out when the Xbox series X is back in stock at Argos and where to buy or pre-order the new console from Microsoft, Game, Currys, Amazon and Very
Is ‘Horizon Forbidden West’ any good?
Pretty much all the bundles at Game come with a copy of Horizon Forbidden West, but is the game any good? According to our review of the game, it darn sure is.
“In Horizon Forbidden West, Guerilla Games has developed its post-apocalyptic marriage of technology and nature to craft a beautifully realised vision of a world desperate for rebirth,” our writer said in their review of the game.
“The story takes new players to unexpected and breathtaking places, and fans of Horizon Zero Dawn will have plenty of their questions answered,” they add.
Horizon Forbidden West is one of the best-looking PS5 games yet
Guerilla Games’s latest entry in the Horizon series is graphically stunning. Read our review of its gameplay, story and more
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies