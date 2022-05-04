Who else could restock the console next? (iStock/The Independent)

UPDATE: PS5 bundles are currently available at Game. Read on for more information.

It’s almost been a year and a half since the PS5 was first released in the UK, yet we’re all still here, scratching our heads and struggling desperately to find a console.

Why? It’s all thanks to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic, of course. This has meant consoles are still tricky to get hold of, both online and in-store. And when consoles do finally arrive, they are often snapped up in a matter of minutes.

But the situation is getting better – slowly. April was one of the best months for restocks since the start of 2022. The month saw PS5 consoles available at PlayStation Direct, ShopTo, Currys, Argos, AO, Game, Smyths Toys, Very and many more independent retailers to boot. Now we’re into the first week of May, let’s hope the momentum continues as we slowly make our way towards the summer.

Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s elusive next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new machine, plus the latest game reviews. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.

