The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
PS5 UK stock - live: BT and EE restocks available now as Asda sells out
Keep up to date with the latest drops from Very, Game, Argos and more
UPDATE: The PS5 is now in stock at EE and the BT Shop for BT Broadband customers after selling out at Asda (again). Read on for more information.
It’s almost been a year and a half since the PS5 was first launched, yet we’re all still here, struggling to find a console thanks to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.
April has been one of the best months for restocks since the start of 2022. We’ve seen PS5 consoles available at PlayStation Direct, ShopTo, Currys, Argos, AO, Game, Smyths Toys, Very and many more independent retailers to boot. Let’s hope the momentum continues as we speed towards the end of the month and towards May.
Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s elusive next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new machine, plus the latest game reviews. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.
Read more:
Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:
The PS5 has sold out at Asda (again)
Aaaaand all stock at Asda has gone (again). Asda never gets huge quantities of consoles, so you have to be lucky to secure one.
The Horizon Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7 bundle understandably stuck around longer than the standalone console, but 20 minutes is still pretty short for a drop.
The PS5 is still in stock at BT and EE, however.
The PS5 is still in stock at the BT Shop
BT Broadband customers who weren’t with us yesterday, you’re in luck! Several PS5 bundles are still in stock at the BT Shop this morning.
And yep, the cheap PS5 digital edition console bundle with an extra controller (£419.97, Bt.com) is still there, too, as well as bundles containing Gran Turismo 7 and Horizon Forbidden West.
As usual, you’ll need an access code to buy the console. If you’re a BT Broadband customer, this can be retrieved via this link.
The PS5 is back in stock at Asda
A new bundle has just gone in stock at Asda, and this time you actually do need to use the workaround to get the console into your basket.
The console comes with a copy of Horizon Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7 (£579.99, Asda.com).
Is the PS5 still in stock at Asda?
That “add to basket” button is still sitting there staring at us on Asda‘s website, but we’re pretty sure all stock has genuinely sold out now.
There’s usually a little trick when it comes to checking out with a console from Asda. You have to click the little heart icon to add it to your wish list and check out from there. But even when using this workaround, the PS5 is still showing as “Out of stock”, hinting that all the consoles have gone.
The PS5 is now in stock at EE
For those who didn’t get the news flash this morning – the PS5 is now in stock at EE! To get the console, you need to be an EE pay monthly customer and it’s only available via EE’s Add to Plan service, which you will pay over 11 months interest-free. You also have to pay £20 upfront.
The cheapest PS5 disc edition console bundle comes with a charging station and an extra controller for £48 a month (Ee.com). The second cheapest is the PS5 disc edition console bundle with an additional dualsense controller and a 12-month PS Plus subscription for £50 a month (Ee.com).
In previous EE drops, the website has been a bit glitchy and hasn’t shown the console as being in stock. If that happens, we’d recommend trying to buy the console through the My EE app instead.
- In the EE app, open the hamburger menu and hit ‘plans & add -ons’
- Toggle add-ons and hit ‘Get more add-ons’
- Scroll down to ‘Accessories’
- Tap on ’Shop”
The PS5 is in stock at EE and may still be available at Asda
Gooooood morning PS5 hunters and what a glorious morning it is. We’ve just seen the PS5 drop at two retailers – Asda and EE.
In true Asda style, stock sold out on the front-end within literal minutes, though it may still be available if you keep on refreshing because you can still add it to your basket.
If you’re an EE customer, now’s your chance to secure a console.
A recap of today’s PS5 restock events
All righty PS5 hunters, we’ve come to the end of another day of PS5 stock tracking action. We don’t usually see restocks on a Monday, so it was good to see the BT Shop drop some stock.
Not a BT Broadband customer but still want a PS5? You might have to wait a couple more days before you can get your hands on one. We’re expecting to see a consignment of consoles land at Amazon on Wednesday morning, so keep your eyes peeled for that one. EE customers, we might get a drop tomorrow.
Of course, there are always unexpected restocks when it comes to the PS5, so don’t be surprised if you see a bunch of retailers (who we haven’t predicted) drop stock tomorrow morning. In any case, we’ll be back here to bring you through all the restocks in real-time. Catch you all then!
Where is the PS5 in stock right now?
The only place you can buy a PS5 right now is from the BT Shop and even then, it’s only available to buy if you have an access code, which you can only get if you’re a BT Broadband customer.
Most of the standalone consoles have sold out now, but we’re still seeing some bundles on the retailer’s website. Get buying/begging friends for their access code if you’re still on the hunt.
‘The Witcher III: Wild Hunt’ PS5 news
We’ve got some bad news for you Witcher fans. CD Projekt Red, the developer of The Witcher series and Cyberpunk 2077,has confirmed that the planned next-gen upgrade for The Witcher III: Wild Hunt has been delayed until further notice.
To find out more about what’s happened and why The Witcher III: Wild Hunt won’t be coming to PS5 and the Xbox series X/S just yet, have a read of our explainer below:
The Witcher 3 PS5 and Xbox series X versions have been delayed indefinitely
The popular role-playing game won’t see an upgrade any time soon. Here’s what we know about the delay and when it could be released on PS5 and Xbox series X/S.
‘F1 2022’ PS5 release date
If you’ve got your PS5 and are now thinking ahead to some upcoming games, you’ll be pleased to hear that a release date for the next installment in the official F1 22 videogame series has been confirmed on EA’s website with a new trailer stating it will be released this summer.
According to EA’s official F1 22 website, a release date of 1 July 2022 has been confirmed. If you’re interested in hearing about what’s coming to the game, have a read of our article below:
F1 2022 is available for pre-order– what we know so far
The latest Formula 1 game is set to be revealed for PS5, Xbox and PC. Here’s what time the event starts, how to watch it and what details we can expect to see
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.