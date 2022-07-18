The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Update 18 July: The PS5 is in stock at Game, Very and the BT Shop. It could restock at Argos this week. Read on for more information.
Since its launch in 2020, the PlayStation 5 has been ridiculously difficult to procure. Supply chain issues stemming from the coronavirus pandemic have brought the production of Sony’s latest games console to a near-standstill.
Thankfully, the state of affairs has improved massively in recent months, with the PS5 remaining in stock in at least one retailer since late April, with Game and the BT Shop, plus several independent retailers like The Game Collection and Scan leading the charge.
We expect this avalanche of console restocks to continue throughout the summer. But while restocks have become more frequent, buying a console on its own is still a challenge, with retailers preferring to restock bundles over the standalone console. Those sell out in the blink of an eye. Digital consoles – bundles included – are even more difficult to find, and have basically vanished from the face of the earth.
If you’re still hunting down the elusive PlayStation 5, we’ve got one tip for you – sit yourself down on this liveblog and watch for your real-time alerts. Our goal is to secure you a next-gen machine, whether that’s a bundle, or a standalone disc or digital edition console, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to nab alongside your new console, plus the latest game reviews.
Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:
- Very: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- Argos: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- Game: Disc | Digital
- Smyths Toys: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- PlayStation Direct: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- AO: Digital | Bundles
- Amazon: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- ShopTo: Bundles
- John Lewis & Partners: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- Asda: Disc | Bundles
- Currys: Bundles
- Tesco: Disc
- BT Shop: Disc | Digital
- EE: Bundles
- Box: Bundles
- Studio: Bundles
- Scan: Bundles
- Hughes: Bundles
- Base:Bundles
- Littlewoods: Disc
- The Game Collection: Bundles
Check stock from US PS5 retailers below:
BT restocks a £499.99 PS5 bundle
At the risk of sounding like a broken record, the PS5 is currently in stock at the BT Shop, as it has done for the last three months. It seems like the retailer has also just restocked the Horizon Forbidden West bundle onto its website for £499.99.
As always, you need to be a BT Broadband customer to buy the console from the BT Shop. Follow the instructions at the top of the retailer’s page to get an access code.
Game has three cheap PS5 bundles in stock
Game’s bundles aren’t often the cheapest in the world, but it seems like the retailer has rejigged its offering, and is now serving up three disc edition bundles that are pretty darn affordable. Once again, no standalone consoles in stock, but these bundles are pretty worth it.
There’s a PS5 disc edition bundle with an extra dualsense controller in either black or white, plus a case for your controller (£514.98, Game.co.uk) in stock, or you could opt for the PS5 disc edition console with a copy of Horizon Forbidden West and a controller case (£524.98, Game.co.uk).
The cheapest PS5 bundle is in stock at Very
Sadly, the standalone disc edition console has sold out at Very now, but the retailer still has a bunch of bundles available to buy this very second.
The cheapest disc edition bundle costs £499.99 and comes with a digital download code of Horizon Forbidden West, but you can also get bundles with Forbidden West and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (£559.98, Very.co.uk) or Forbidden West and an extra dualsense controller (£559.98, Very.co.uk).
A new week of PS5 stock tracking action begins
Gooooooood morning PS5 hunters and welcome back to another day of PS5 stock tracking action with The Independent. It’s hot! But are things also going to heat up in the realm of PS5 restocks, or are the drops just going to melt away? Stick with us all day and we’ll bring you the gossip.
