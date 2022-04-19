Could you get your hands on the new console? (iStock/The Independent)

UPDATE: Very is expected to release new stock of the PS5 this morning. Read on for more information.

The long bank holiday is now over and with that people are still finding it immensely difficult to buy a PS5. It has been well over a year since its launch, yet we’re all still struggling to find a console thanks to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.

Things started to look up in March, after a dire start to 2022 with the worst two months for drops on record in January and February. April has seen better fortune with large drops from some of the biggest retailers in the UK. We’re now over halfway through the month, but already there have been PS5 consoles available at PlayStation Direct and ShopTo, plus more restocks at Currys, Argos, AO, Game and Smyths Toys so far last week alone. Let’s hope that these drops continue throughout the month.

Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s elusive next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new machine, plus the latest game reviews. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.

