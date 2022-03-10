The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
PS5 UK stock - live: Argos and Currys could restock this week – what to know
Follow live for the latest restock updates from Game, John Lewis, Amazon and more
UPDATE: The PS5 could restock at Argos and Currys today or tomorrow. Read on for more information.
Spring is here. The birds are chirping, the sun is shining, and it’s still ridiculously hard to buy a PS5. What’s new? Well over a year since its launch, we’re all still struggling thanks to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic. Sony’s Playstation 5 was released in November 2020 and it’s still a challenge a year and a half on.
That said, things are certainly looking up this March after having faced a dire start to 2022 with the worst two months for drops on record in January and February. In the last two weeks alone, we’ve seen restocks from Amazon, EE, Hamleys, ShopTo, PlayStation Direct, Very, Littlewoods, AO, John Lewis & Partners (finally) and Smyths Toys.
Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s elusive next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new machine. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.
Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:
PlayStation State of Play recap
Before we get down to the nitty gritty, PlayStation hosted its State of Play event last night. If you missed the action, here’s a short recap.
Things kicked off with the announcement of Exoprimal, a co-op action dinosaur fighting game from Capcom, set to release in 2023, we got another peek at Ghostwire: Tokyo and we were pretty excited to see the announcement of a brand new RPG from Square Enix – Valkyrie Elysium.
If you’re interested in reading more about all the announcements, head over to PlayStation’s State of Play blog.
Who could restock the PS5 for the rest of this week?
Goooood morning PS5 hunters and welcome back to The Independent’s PS5 live stock tracker. Things are finally picking up in the world of restocks this month, with six drops already taking place this week.
Live blog signing off
That’s a wrap for today, and while it wasn’t as busy as yesterday we’re still pleased to see retailers like John Lewis & Partners and Smyths Toys have restocks. Now we’d just like to see those restocks last for more than a couple of minutes.
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart' PS5 review
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart was one of our favourite games of 2021 and won a spot in our round-up of the best PS5 games.
“Rift Apart has charm to burn, in its character design, lively combat mechanics, and explorable levels that feel large without seeming maze-like, busy without being cluttered,” our writer said in their review. “This is one of the best looks yet at what the new console generation has to offer. It’s big, it’s bright, and it’s almost impossible not to love”.
Dying Light 2 review
It’s been a busy few weeks for major PS5 game releases, with Horizon Forbidden West, Elden Ring and Gran Turismo 7 all landing on the new console.
Dying Light 2 (£54.99, Currys.co.uk) was another big release that came out recently, combining parkour with the survival-horror genre.
In our review, we said: “Dying Light 2 is at its best when it has the freedom to explore its environments.
“Running through, around and over the city’s inhabitants is the kind of gameplay that would bring players back to visit after the first roll of the credits but when that freedom of movement is taken away is when those cracks start to show. While only occasionally mired by technical issues and stopgaps, Dying Light 2 makes confident attempts to breathe life into a tired genre.”
Read our review of Dying Light 2 in full to find out more.
Read our review of the new Nintendo Switch OLED
If handheld gaming is more your thing then check out our review of the new Nintendo Switch OLED. The console features an OLED display for the first time, which is larger than before and produces punchier colours and deeper blacks. There’s also a redesigned kickstand and double the internal storage of its predecessor.
Our reviewer said of the £309.99 console: “The larger display is fantastic and playing games in handheld mode is an absolute joy. The kickstand feels so solid and makes us never want to look at that little toggle on the back of the original Switch ever again...this is absolutely the best version of the console yet.”
‘Horizon Forbidden West’ review for the PS5
Horizon Forbidden West is the follow up to 2017’s Horizon Zero Dawn and follows hunter Aloy on her journey across the west coast of an apocalyptic United States.
We absolutely loved our time with Horizon Forbidden West. Our reviewer said: “In Horizon Forbidden West, Guerilla Games has developed its post-apocalyptic marriage of technology and nature to craft a beautifully realised vision of a world desperate for rebirth.
“The story will take new players to unexpected and breathtaking places, and fans of Horizon Zero Dawn will have plenty of their questions answered. While Horizon Forbidden West takes great leaps in its visual and story presentation, it stays the path with its gameplay, making small but notable additions that improve the experience.
“Not much has changed since Zero Dawn, but when that gameplay revolves around hunting mechanical dinosaurs, why would you want it to?”
Read our full review of Horizon Forbidden West to find out more.
Can you get a VPN on the PS5?
While Sony doesn’t allow any VPN apps like NordVPN or ExpressVPN to be downloaded from the PlayStation Store (VPNs aren’t supported on the platform at all), there’s still a way to use a VPN on the PS5 if you want to stream geo-restricted content.
We’d recommend getting a VPN which has the Smart DNS feature. It’s a service provided by a number of VPN firms, including NordVPN, allowing you to spoof your location on devices that don’t have VPN support. You can read our round-up of the best VPNs for more information.
