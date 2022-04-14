The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
PS5 stock UK – live: Currys bundles available now – how to buy a console
Keep up to date with the latest news on the next-gen gaming device in the UK
UPDATE: PS5 bundles are available at Currys. Read on for more information.
The long bank holiday weekend is nearly upon us. The birds are singing, the bunnies are hopping, and it’s still terribly difficult to buy a PS5. What’s changed? It has now been well over a year since its launch, yet we’re all still struggling to find a console thanks to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.
Things started to look up in March, after a dire start to 2022 with the worst two months for drops on record in January and February, and there have been several restocks in April too. We’re only half-way through the month, but already there have been PS5 consoles available at PlayStation Direct and ShopTo, plus more restocks at Currys, Argos, AO, Game and Smyths Toys so far this week alone. Let’s hope the drops continue.
Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s elusive next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new machine, plus the latest game reviews. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.
Read more:
Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:
PS5 bundles available at Currys
While the standalone console has sold out, Currys still has a number of large bundles available to purchase.
Bundles start from £749 but include a PS5 console, an extra dualsense controller, upgradeable SSD storage, a gaming headset and a copy of either Gran Turismo 7 and/or Horizon Forbidden West.
Good morning, PS5 trackers
And we’re back! The last week has been one of the busiest PS5 restock periods in recent memory, with drops from AO, Game, Smyths Toys, Currys and Argos.
If you missed out on getting a console during these drops then not to worry, we’re on hand to give you the best buying advice to make sure you can secure a console at checkout. Stay with us as we run through all the retailers we can expect to see release new stock of the elusive console soon.
Horizon Forbidden West review for the PS5
Horizon Forbidden West is the follow up to 2017’s Horizon Zero Dawn and will follow hunter Aloy on her journey across the west coast of an apocalyptic United States.
We absolutely loved our time with Horizon Forbidden West. Our reviewer said: “In Horizon Forbidden West, Guerilla Games has developed its post-apocalyptic marriage of technology and nature to craft a beautifully realised vision of a world desperate for rebirth.
“The story will take new players to unexpected and breathtaking places, and fans of Horizon Zero Dawn will have plenty of their questions answered.
“While Horizon Forbidden West takes great leaps in its visual and story presentation, it stays the path with its gameplay, making small but notable additions that improve the experience.
“Not much has changed since Zero Dawn, but when that gameplay revolves around hunting mechanical dinosaurs, why would you want it to?”
Read our full review of Horizon Forbidden West to find out more.
Horizon Forbidden West is one of the best-looking PS5 games yet
Guerilla Games’s latest entry in the Horizon series is graphically stunning. Read our review of its gameplay, story and more
PS5 vs Xbox series X
Stuck on which console to choose? The Independent’s technology editor, Andrew Griffin, weighed in with his comparative review of both consoles when they were first released, and it’s well worth a read if you’re struggling to decide.
“Both consoles offer a host of improvements on their predecessors: new designs, vastly improved performance, and new games”, he said. To find out his verdict, read his review of the PS5 and Xbox series X.
PS5 vs Xbox series X: Which console is better?
As the PS5 launches today, we put it head to head with the Xbox Series X to find the best console
Dying Light 2 review
Combining parkour with the survival-horror genre, Dying Light 2 (£54.99, Currys.co.uk) came out in February and is one of several big releases to land on the PS5 already in 2022, along with Horizon Forbidden West, Elden Ring and Gran Turismo 7.
In our review, we said: “Dying Light 2 is at its best when it has the freedom to explore its environments.
“Running through, around and over the city’s inhabitants is the kind of gameplay that would bring players back to visit after the first roll of the credits but when that freedom of movement is taken away is when those cracks start to show. While only occasionally mired by technical issues and stopgaps, Dying Light 2 makes confident attempts to breathe life into a tired genre.”
Read our review of Dying Light 2 in full to find out more.
Dying Light 2 review: Parkour survival horror breathes new life into zombie games
‘Dying Light 2’ is a survival horror game that takes its unique traversal to new heights. We review its story, gameplay, performance and more
The best 4K TV for your new PS5
If you managed to grab a PS5 today, it’s perhaps time to think about upgrading your television. The PS5 outputs video at 4K resolution and can even handle games running at 120 frames per second. That’s something not all TVs can manage, so if you want to see your new console running at its best, a new TV could be worthwhile.
We’ve rounded up nine of the best 4K TVs available right now, from manufacturers including Samsung, LG, Sony and Panasonic, among others. And the great news is you don’t need to spend a fortune to get a great 4K television – prices of our favourites start at under £400.
9 best 4K TVs for needle-sharp viewing
Whether it’s 32 inch, 40 inch or 50 inch, we’ve found the best 4K TVs from Samsung, Song, LG, Panasonic and more
Save up to 75% off in the Playstation Store spring sale
Now that spring has sprung, the Playstation Store sale is finally here and while there are quite a few to sift through, we’ve spotted some excellent deals on some of our favourite games from the past year.
Every spring, a new sale promises the best deals on hundreds of items on Sony’s game store, not just on expansions and other downloadable content, but also on “deluxe” editions of AAA titles.
The sale will be running from 30 March through to 27 April with some huge savings on popular titles such as Ghosts of Tsushima: Director’s Cut and the 2021 Game of the Year winner It Takes Two.
You can find the full list of games currently in the sale on the Playstation Blog, but if you want to find out more we’ve rounded up the best Playstation deals.
Every blockbuster game on offer in Playstation’s big spring sale
PS4 and PS5 deals are finally here and will run until the end of April. Here’s how to get the best offers on exclusive titles
Can you buy a PS5 on the high street?
Yes and no. Some shops have occasional PS5 stock available for walk-in customers to buy, but there have been very few consoles available so far this year. Your best options are Game and Smyths. The former has a Twitter account for each of its shops, used to tweet about when PS5 (and Xbox series X) stock becomes available. For your best chance of spotting a console at your local store, use this Twitter list to view every tweet from all of Game’s shops across the UK.
As for Smyths Toys, the retailer has a tool on its website for checking stock at all of its stores, We occasionally see the odd console crop up here, but for now there’s no PS5 stock anywhere in the UK.
How big is the PS5?
Not as strange a question as you might think, because the PS5 is massive. It’s often an easy joke to say how big the next generation of game consoles are, ever since the chunky original Xbox arrived, followed by the even bigger PS4.
But, while the Xbox series X is also rather large, it’s the PS5 that is least likely to fit under your television. The digital edition is slightly slimmer, due to not having a disc drive, but both consoles are equally tall when stood on end.
They are 390mm tall and 260mm deep, while the disc edition is 104mm thick and the digital edition is 92mm. Both consoles are intended to be stood upright, but also come with a plastic stand to help them rest on their side – likely the only way most buyers will fit the console under their TV.
