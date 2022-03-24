The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
PS5 UK stock – live: Who could restock consoles next today as Game sells out? (24 March)
Follow along for the latest stock intel from EE, AO, Currys, John Lewis and many more
UPDATE: The PS5 is now in sold out at Game. Earlier today it sold out (twice) at Asda after a restock this morning. Read on for more information.
Spring has sprung, yet it’s still undeniably difficult to buy a PS5. What’s new? It has now been well over a year since its launch, yet we’re all still struggling to find a console thanks to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.
That said, things are certainly looking up this March after having faced a dire start to 2022 with the worst two months for drops on record in January and February. In the first half of the month, we saw restocks from Amazon, EE, Hamleys, ShopTo, PlayStation Direct, Very, Littlewoods, AO, John Lewis & Partners (finally), Smyths Toys, Game – twice, Currys and Argos.
Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s elusive next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new machine. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.
Read more:
Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:
Horizon Forbidden West review for the PS5
Horizon Forbidden West is the follow up to 2017’s Horizon Zero Dawn and will follow hunter Aloy on her journey across the west coast of an apocalyptic United States.
We absolutely loved our time with the game. Our reviewer said: “In Horizon Forbidden West, Guerilla Games has developed its post-apocalyptic marriage of technology and nature to craft a beautifully realised vision of a world desperate for rebirth.
“The story will take new players to unexpected and breathtaking places, and fans of Horizon Zero Dawn will have plenty of their questions answered.
“While Horizon Forbidden West takes great leaps in its visual and story presentation, it stays the path with its gameplay, making small but notable additions that improve the experience.
“Not much has changed since Zero Dawn, but when that gameplay revolves around hunting mechanical dinosaurs, why would you want it to?”
Read our full review of Horizon Forbidden West to find out more.
Horizon Forbidden West is one of the best-looking PS5 games yet
Guerilla Games’s latest entry in the Horizon series is graphically stunning. Read our review of its gameplay, story and more
Lego Star Wars PS5 release date
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga was first announced all the way back in 2019 to coincide with the release of the upcoming Rise of Skywalker film, but as we’ve come to expect from video games these days, due to frequent delays it was pushed back to “spring 2022”.
But thankfully, on 20 January this year, a new trailer was released, confirming that Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will arrive on 5 April 2022.
Want to know more? Have a read of our explainer below.
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga release date and characters revealed
‘The Skywalker Saga’ is the biggest Lego game to date. Here’s how you can pre-order it from Amazon, Argos, Game and more
Read our review of the Nintendo Switch OLED
If handheld gaming is more your thing then check out our review of the Nintendo Switch OLED. The console features an OLED display for the first time, which is larger than before and produces punchier colours and deeper blacks. There’s also a redesigned kickstand and double the internal storage of its predecessor.
Our reviewer said of the £309.99 console: “The larger display is fantastic and playing games in handheld mode is an absolute joy. The kickstand feels so solid and makes us never want to look at that little toggle on the back of the original Switch ever again...this is absolutely the best version of the console yet.”
Nintendo Switch OLED review: The best version of the console yet
We review the new Nintendo Switch OLED, looking at its bigger display and seeing how it compares to the original console and the lite model
Sign up to the IndyBest newsletter
Have we helped you get a PS5? Want more shopping insights? Why not sign up to the free IndyBest newsletter, where you can access the best deals and round-ups of the week’s must-have products chosen by IndyBest experts.
Dropping into your inbox every Friday morning, the handy digest features items from our tried and tested reviews by pros in the field – helping you make the most informed choice with your hard-earned cash.
Get the IndyBest newsletter and access to all of The Independent’s other newsletters now. You won’t regret it.
When will Amazon have another PS5 restock?
You might have missed it, but Amazon had a very brief PS5 restock yesterday morning (23 March). Both versions of the console were available for just a few minutes at around 8:30am.
It isn’t immediately clear when Amazon will have more stock available, but we wouldn’t hold our breath for more consoles before April. Including today, the retailer has had two restocks in March, but had just one in February and one in January. Things are getting better, but only slowly...
New PS5 and PS4 software updated this week
A shiny new software update rolled out yesterday (23 March) for both the PS4 and PS5. Announced in a post on the official PlayStation blog, the update includes fan-requested features, including the ability to create of join open and closed parties on both generations of console.
Also, the PS5 is being treated to user interface enhancements to the Game Base and Trophy cards, plus accessibility features like mono audio for headphones. PS5 players with accounts registered in the UK or US will be able to test out a preview of a new feature called Voice Command. Thus lets gamers find and open games, apps and settings, as well as control media playback, with their voice.
The blog post also said how variable refresh rate for the PS5 is a feature that’s on the horizon, enhancing the visual performance of the console.
How big is the PS5?
Not as strange a question as you might think, because the PS5 is massive. It’s often an easy joke to say how big the next generation of game consoles are, ever since the chunky original Xbox arrived, followed by the even bigger PS4.
But, while the Xbox series X is also rather large, it’s the PS5 that is least likely to fit under your television. The digital edition is slightly slimmer, due to not having a disc drive, but both consoles are equally tall when stood on end.
They are 390mm tall and 260mm deep, while the disc edition is 104mm thick and the digital edition is 92mm. Both consoles are intended to be stood upright, but also come with a plastic stand to help them rest on their side – likely the only way most buyers will fit the console under their TV.
Can you buy a PS5 from Sony?
Yes, but Sony’s own online store, called PlayStation Direct, currently has no stock for either the PS5 disc edition or PS5 digital edition. The store first opened its doors in the UK in November and had loads of restocks through December. But since the new year we have only seen restocks at PS Direct on 17 January, 23 February and 8 March. If this pattern continues, we expect to see another drop at some point in April.
What’s the difference between the two models of PS5?
Sony sells two versions of the PS5. These are known as the disc edition and the digital edition. They have the same performance, design and technical specifications, but the digital edition does not have a disc drive. This means games can only be played by downloading them, and obviously there’s no way to play DVDs or Blu-ray movies.
The digital edition is also cheaper, at £359.99 compared to £449.99 for the disc edition.
PS5 console also available on its own at Game
As well as bundles with Gran Turismo 7, Horizon Forbidden West and Spider-Man, Game is also currently selling the PS5 disc edition on its own, and at the regular retail price of £449.99. The console can be pre-ordered now, ahead of being released on 30 March.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies